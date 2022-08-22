Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:
04-06-13-21, Cash Ball: 12
(four, six, thirteen, twenty-one; Cash Ball: twelve)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:
04-06-13-21, Cash Ball: 12
(four, six, thirteen, twenty-one; Cash Ball: twelve)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0