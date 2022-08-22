ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

02-05-18-26-35

(two, five, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-five)

