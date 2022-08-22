ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
KRQE News 13

High school football Saturday highlights – week 2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 2 of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Eldorado hosted Rio Rancho for a Saturday morning clash at Wilson Stadium. After being shutout offensively in week one, the Rams waisted no time getting in the end zone against the Eagles as […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The top quarterback from last season made his 2022 debut on Friday. Cibola quarterback Aden Chavez left Albuquerque to go to school in Florida, however, decided to come back and finish his senior season with the Cougars. He started his season off with a bang, throwing a 43-yard touchdown on the opening […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

