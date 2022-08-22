ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Empire Mall staff preparing shoppers for back to school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summer is winding down and school has started for some students already. If the first day of school had more to be desired or is still looming for you, staff at the Empire Mall are still showing off some popular items to try out for the next few months. Director of Marketing James Payer highlighted some of these items.
Sioux Falls rent is up 27% compared to 2021, many struggling to keep up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past year, the cost of just about everything has gone up, but one essential bill is rising faster than many people can handle. In Sioux Falls, rent for a two bedroom apartment is up more than 27 percent in just one year, leaving many tenants searching to find a way to make it through the unexpectedly high increases.
Sioux Falls dentist helps serve veterans’ dental needs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans health issues have made a lot of headlines lately, but one area that doesn’t get talked about as much is dental health. The VA contracts with local dentists to keep up with growing demand for services. For one Sioux Falls dentist,...
Tea celebrates completion of major highway project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls has grown wildly in the last two decades, so have nearby cities like Tea. The demand for better roads to handle traffic into Tea swelled, as well. On Wednesday, Sen. John Thune joined city, county, and federal highway officials for...
SFPD looking to hire up to 13 officers, offering signing bonus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking to recruit up to 13 people with or without certification to join their team. Sioux Falls officers say they receive tremendous support from the community and work hard to uphold the expectations of the people the officers serve. Currently, the SFPD is looking to hire individuals who are eager to make a positive impact on the community.
Sioux Falls Police Chief: addressing homelessness about more than laws

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum told members of the Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force on Monday that simply enforcing the law won't address the causes of homelessness. Thum spoke at the group's third meeting along with the city attorney and executive director of South Dakota Urban Indian Health. The homeless task force plans to offer policy ideas to city leaders by the end of the year.
Fall activities in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND head back to school this week meaning fall is right around the corner. Whether you’re looking to pick apples or carve a pumpkin, KELOLAND News has gathered a list of autumn activities to get you ready for change in seasons.
First Dakota National Bank marks 150th anniversary with family focused on its future

This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. Less than one-half of 1 percent of businesses reach their century anniversary. Even fewer can claim 150 years in business – a milestone First Dakota National Bank is celebrating and the result of early pioneers along with modern family leadership combining to serve a growing state.
City of Brookings welcomes new police chief

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brookings community held a public meet and greet session today to introduce their new police chief, Michael Drake. Drake is originally from New York, and he says he is excited to bring a fresh perspective to the community. “When you take over a leadership...
New Sioux Falls mural calls for peace amidst frequent shootings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the increasing gun violence in Sioux Falls and the greater United States, an international artist is calling for peace. Artist Kyle Holbrook has painted murals in 43 countries and 42 states around the world. Holbrook has lost 46 friends to gun violence including his best friends and family- making this mural more personal.
SD Corrections Officers to get Immediate Raises

Governor Kristi Noem last week announced immediate pay raises for most correctional officers. Their pay will rise from twenty dollars an hour to twenty three fifty, with the potential to go to twenty eight dollars an hour. Senator Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls has been vocal in calling for better...
Sanford breaks ground on Virtual Care Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health broke ground on a 60,000 square foot Virtual Care Center Tuesday, part of its $350 million virtual care initiative that began last year thanks to T. Denny Sanford. “Your landmark gift of $350 million is going to allow this organization to make...
School’s in session: Officers enforcing school zone traffic laws to keep kids safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls schools and most other area schools will be in session on Thursday, Aug. 25. Lt. Andrew Siebenborn sent a friendly reminder, saying that as school is back in session, the Sioux Falls Police Department Traffic Section and School Resource Officers will be present to enforce school zone speed laws both before and after school. In marked school zones, the speed limit is 15 miles per hour, so give extra time to get to your destination. Officers also say be alert as you drive through school zones.
Schools stress traffic safety with the school year starting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With different schools back in session, many districts want to emphasize safety. This is the case for the Harrisburg School District which sees a lot of traffic during start and end times of school. Administrators say driving safety is something they stress, especially at...
Rain this morning, tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have some showers and thunderstorms moving east this morning. That will continue as the morning rolls on before we start to see those storms fall apart. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy conditions around the region with highs in the 80s. Later this evening into tonight, we could see a few showers and storms develop again and move to the east.
News Anchor Brian Allen celebrates 15 years at KSFY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now evening news anchor Brian Allen is celebrating a big milestone: 15 years at the KSFY anchor desk!. We caught up with a few of Brian’s former and current colleagues who offered their congratulations and well wishes.
