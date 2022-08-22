ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Davis Webb rallies Giants to preseason victory over Bengals

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5drS_0hQ3ujUz00

The New York Giants faced off against the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night in the only home game on this year’s preseason schedule.

It was the MetLife debut for head coach Brian Daboll and many Giants players, including this year’s two first-round picks, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal.

The Giants played the game with a glut of injuries along their offensive line. By the middle of the third quarter, reserve tackle Will Holden was playing center.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, right guard Mark Glowinski and Neal, the right tackle, all started. Max Garcia got the start at center and Devery Hamilton started at left guard.

Daniel Jones started the game at quarterback. Antonio Williams opened the game at running back.

On defense, the Giants opened the game with their starters, including Thibodeaux at outside linebacker and Blake Martinez at middle linebacker.

Martinez did not play in last week’s preseason opener against New England. It was Martinez’ first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 3 last season.

Cincinnati did not play their starters.

Final score: Giants 25, Bengals 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaiV3_0hQ3ujUz00
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Bengals 3 6 7 6 22

Giants 0 7 0 18 25

Keys to the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCAgy_0hQ3ujUz00
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • The Giants outgained the Bengals, 423-272
  • The Giants’ three quarterbacks combined for 357 yards passing, completing 43 of 54 attempts (80 percent).
  • The Giants’ defense held Cincinnati on third downs, allowing gather to convert on just 31 percent of their attempts.
  • The Giants’ defense did not allow a play over 18 yards on the night and only seven went for over 10 yards.

It was over when...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CRNo_0hQ3ujUz00
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Quarterback Davis Webb hit wide receiver Alex Bachman on a 15-yard touchdown strike with 0:35 left on the clock in the fourth quarter. The play put the Giants in the lead for good, 25-22.

It was Bachman’s second touchdown grab of the night.

Players of the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipGA3_0hQ3ujUz00
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
  • Quarterback Daniel Jones, who completed 14 of 16 passes for 116 yards and one interception (off a drop).
  • Wide receiver Alex Bachman (11 receptions on 14 targets for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner). Bachman also made a key special teams tackle.
  • Quarterback Davis Webb went 22 of 27 for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran in a two-point conversion.
  • Punter Jamie Gillan who had double duty after kicker Graham Gano got hurt. He kicked a field goal and a PAT and two of his three kickoffs went for touchbacks.

Injuries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwkqt_0hQ3ujUz00
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) went down in pain in the second quarter after being cut-blocked by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. The cart came out but he walked off the field under his own power and did not return. Early reports were that he dodged a serious injury.

Wide receiver C..J. Board (ribs) left the game in the second quarter and was ruled out.

Kicker Graham Gano was evaluated for a concussion before halftime and was ruled out for the rest of the night. He was injured trying to make a tackle on the blown kickoff coverage on Chris Evans’ 73-yard return in the second quarter. Punter Jamie Gillan handled the kicking duties for the remainder of the game.

Rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers injured his left knee early in the second half. He walked slowly to the locker room after being evaluated in the blue tent and was subsequently ruled out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOIqP_0hQ3ujUz00
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Giants head coach Brian Daboll will conduct a Zoom conference with reporters on Monday afternoon followed by a series of players. The team will have Tuesday off before returning to practice on Wednesday morning.

Big Blue will then visit the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 3 of the preseason on Sunday, August 28 (1:00 p.m. ET).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday

Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
AthlonSports.com

Report: Here's What Tom Brady Was Doing During His 10-Day Absence

Tom Brady was away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for about 10 days. Leaving your team behind during the preseason is rare, especially from a franchise quarterback. But it turns out it was for a pretty good reason. According to Pro Football Network, Tom Brady went on a family vacation...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut

The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season

Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Blake Martinez
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Jets#American Football#The New York Giants#Afc Champion#Metlife#Acl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Tomlin is REALLY unhappy with Pittsburgh's offensive line

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the better interviews in the NFL, and that’s been the case for years. Just as Tomlin can wax eloquent on the state of his team and life in general, he can also get straight to the point. Tomlin was in a mood to do the latter after reviewing the tape of his offensive line following Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their surprisingly snappy defensive front. All three of Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks — Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph — had defenders in their faces far too often for Tomlin’s taste, and he was making that clear in word and deed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer

Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy