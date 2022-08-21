ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Giants vs. Bengals Player of the Game: Daniel Jones

By Jeevan Kirkland
 3 days ago
The New York Giants defeated the Super Bowl runner-ups, the Cincinnati Bengals, in Week 2 of the preseason.

The 25-22 victory brings the Giants to 2-0 in the preseason with one more matchup left before they start regular season play. Big Blue rested most of their offensive skill starters in this game but one that did play was Daniel Jones, and he dominated.

Jones was far and away the player of the game for New York as he was a tactician on the field. Every pass he threw had pinpoint accuracy allowing the backup receivers to have no problem tracking the ball. The fourth-year quarterback led three (out of three) drives into Bengals territory as he finished the game with 116 passing on yards with an 87.5-percent completion percentage.

The Duke product did this all without Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Saquon Barkley. Arguably the top four playmakers for the Giants were missing but Jones still looked dominant.

While Jones did have one interception on the night, the blame should certainly not go on him. It was an accurate pass that was unfortunately dropped by tight end Daniel Bellinger which was unluckily picked off by the Bengals.

Nevertheless, it was great to see Jones play so well as this is a make-or-break year for the quarterback. He will likely rest in Week 3 of the preseason but hopefully for the Giants Jones can extend this play into the preseason, especially when he has his starting receivers and running back playing.

