HAMPTON, Va. — A boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Wednesday night in Hampton, police said. The Hampton Police Division said the shooting was reported around 9:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Teach Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find the boy had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is expected to survive.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO