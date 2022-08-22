Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Better Solution for Short-Term Rental Management in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach Review--Was It Worth It?ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Juvenile shot on Teach Street in Hampton
A juvenile male was sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night in Hampton. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AKW8LN. After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is …. Virginia Beach business owner arrested on sex crimes. Police respond to shots fired call at James City …. Man accused of killing...
13newsnow.com
Cola Beale to appear in Virginia Beach court on murder, arson charges
Beale has been charged with the murder of three people in total throughout Virginia Beach and Norfolk. Today, he faces a preliminary hearing for two of them.
WAVY News 10
Arrest made after quadruple homicide in Portsmouth, suspect's relative still wanted
WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Arrest made after quadruple homicide in Portsmouth, …. Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB …. The trial starts for man accused of killing ODU student. Chesapeake’s Brianna Selby on the fast track to success. Rep. Elaine Luria attends VB offshore...
WAVY News 10
Man sentenced for deadly domestic violence case in Newport News
A MAN ACCUSED OF MURDERING A WOMAN IN 2020 WILL SPEND MORE THAN TWO DECADES BEHIND BARS. Man sentenced for deadly domestic violence case in …. Virginia Beach business owner arrested on sex crimes. Police respond to shots fired call at James City …. Juvenile shot on Teach Street in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. No other information has been released at this time. 10 On...
WAVY News 10
Man accused of killing Virginia Beach woman Marie Covington due in court Thursday
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Gary Morton the man charged in the death of Virginia Beach mother Marie Covington, is set to appear in Norfolk General District Court this morning for an arraignment. The 43-year-old is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Covington’s family reported her...
Loved ones learn about the man who allegedly killed Virginia Beach mother of 4
Court documents say Wednesday night Gary Morton was driving Covington's car when he abducted her from her home on Thalia Trace drive.
Hampton shooting sends boy to the hospital
HAMPTON, Va. — A boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Wednesday night in Hampton, police said. The Hampton Police Division said the shooting was reported around 9:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Teach Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find the boy had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is expected to survive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman accused of shooting co-worker at Virginia Beach business
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of Potters Road at 1:18 a.m. on August 20.
Trial starts for man accused of killing ODU student
Javon Doyle pled not guilty in a Norfolk courtroom Wednesday morning and faces first-degree murder charges related to the death of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings.
VB Police announce internal investigation into handling of Marie Covington case
Virginia Beach Police have opened an inquiry into the timeline of the department's response and reporting on the missing woman that was found dead in Norfolk.
Another carjacking in Norfolk sparks concern
Crime mapping says over the past 4 weeks, city wide there have been 23 robberies with six of those being carjackings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Former officer pleads no contest after son fatally shot self
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- A former police officer in Virginia has pleaded no contest to a charge related to his toddler son accidentally shooting himself with his father's service weapon. The 2-year-old died after the October shooting. The Daily Press reported Monday that former Newport News police officer Stefhone...
WAVY News 10
The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother's life
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life. Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle …. Police seeking vehicle in police pursuit in Kill …. VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside …. Military Circle Mall tenants voice concerns...
WAVY News 10
Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after Virginia Beach PD encryption
Scanner transmission is critical to covering breaking news. It was over the airwaves that 10 On Your Side first got wind of the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
Delivery driver carjacked in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was carjacked while making a delivery over the weekend in Virginia Beach.
Man to serve more than 20 years for killing ex-girlfriend in Newport News
During his August 19 hearing, Matthew Coglio was sentenced to serve 22 years and 10 months of active jail time.
Man charged in connection to the death of missing Virginia Beach woman appears in Chesapeake court
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 43-year-old Gary Morton appeared on video in Chesapeake General District Court Monday morning where a judge appointed him a lawyer. Morton faces multiple charges in Chesapeake. They include:. possession of firearm by a convicted felon. disregarding signal by law-enforcement officer to stop. first offense DWI. failing...
Man shot in home in Hampton, police investigate
Hampton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with non life threatening injuries.
Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence against women
The charges against Gary Morton are serious, leading us to wonder if he had previously been in trouble with the law.
Comments / 1