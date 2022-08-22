Giants edge Bengals in Week 2 of preseason: Here's how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants took on the Cincinnati Bengals at home in their second of three preseason games this year.

The Giants’ injury trend did not stop as they lost a few key players including rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Graham Gano (concussion) during the game.

Early on in the fourth quarter, the Bengals missed a 58-yard field goal to keep the game at 16-10. The Giants and Bengals would exchange touchdowns on the following three drives and the Giants took the lead with 35 seconds remaining behind Davis Webb and Alex Bachman.

For the second time in as many preseason games, Big Blue won the game in the final minutes.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the win: