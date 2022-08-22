ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Giants defeat Bengals: Winners, losers and those in between

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
After a solid showing against the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the preseason, the New York Giants were back at it on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Already down 18 players due to injury, the Giants quickly inflated that total. There were several notable injuries throughout the game, including to rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Back on the field, New York’s reserves struggled against the Cincinnati Bengals initially, but rebounded strong and closed things out on another Davis Webb comeback.

Winners

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones: DJ looked confident and decisive against the Bengals. He was quick with this reads, quick with his throws and generally on the money. He completed 14 of his 16 passes for 116 yards and one interception (which was a drop).

Azeez Ojulari: In his first action back this summer, Ojulari drew two offensive holding penalties. Although you won’t see his name in the box score, he was quite disruptive and looks to be in phenomenal shape.

David Sills: Given that he follows Jones around like a shadow, it should come as no surprise that Sills has a rapport with DJ. That was on display against the Bengals as the receiver hauled in five receptions (seven targets) for 56 yards.

Others: Max Garcia, Devery Hamilton, Collin Johnson, Ryder Anderson, Tomon Fox, Antonio Williams, Micah McFadden, Alex Bachman, Davis Webb

Losers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wan’Dale Robinson: After being blanked in Week 1 of the preseason, Robinson finally managed to get his hands on the football a few times. Unfortunately, that resulted in -3 yards (a long of 1) and bobbled screen that nearly resulted in a turnover.

Kenny Golladay: After a strong week of practice, KG went silent on Sunday night. As David Sills, Collin Johnson and others made plays and got noticed, Golladay got blanked.

Special teams: Two weeks in a row, the Giants’ special teams have faltered. Despite their poor play over the past decade, that has not been a concern and is relatively new territory.

Others: Tyrod Taylor, Will Holden

Mixed reviews

AP Photo/John Munson

Daniel Bellinger: The rookie hauled in two receptions for 10 yards and looked good blocking, but he did drop a Jones pass that turned into an interception. It was an Evan Engram-like moment but rookies will make mistakes.

C.J. Board: Board did have a long return negated due to penalty, but he also coughed up the football on a second quarter kick return, giving it right back to Cincinnati. He also sustained an injury on that very play and did not return to the field.

Jamie Gillan: Gillan drilled two nice punts inside the 20 but then came up a bit short on another. But another feather in his cap came after kicker Graham Gano (concussion) went down and Gillan had to kick off — and did well — before later connecting on a PAT.

Others: Darnay Holmes, Jashaun Corbin

IN THIS ARTICLE
