Palmyra ready to turn into football school, 2022 FNF Preview

PALMYRA, Pa (WHTM) — Many high school have an identity when it comes to athletics. Some are basketball schools, track giants, but for Palmyra, they want to turn into something new.

“You walk into our gym at our high school as there is not a single football banner,” said Palmyra’s new head football coach Chris Pavone. “We want to change that here.”

The Cougars were a middle of the pack last year in District lll Class 5A, finishing with a 5-5 overall and missing the playoffs.

Now the focus turns into being one of those top-14 teams in the district to secure themselves a spot in the postseason.

Palmyra opens the 2022 season by hosting Lebanon High School on Friday.

Full Interviews

Watch our full interviews of Palmyra firs-year head coach Chris Pavone and players Kyle Chapin, Wyatt Herr, Colton Long during our abc27 Football Media Days.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione , Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.