Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut
The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
2 Bills backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills roster is one of the deepest and most talented in the entire NFL. Because of this, the Bills depth chart was pretty much set well before the season begins. However, as the Bills preseason wears on, a few spots are still up for debate. There are currently...
Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition
The Seattle Seahawks have a full-fledged quarterback battle going on – and it’s not exactly between the most captivating of QB candidates. But instead of the victor, head coach Pete Carroll is apparently willing to let the scrum extend once the regular season begins. With neither incumbent Geno Smith nor newcomer Drew Lock running away […] The post Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is where hope goes to die’: NFL analyst ruthlessly blasts Seahawks amid Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB battle
The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason
In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
Patriots Are Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade Option
The New England Patriots could be looking to move off of a former first-round pick according to Albert Breer. On Monday, the MMQB writer shared that the Pats have been engaged in trade talks for starting offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn. Penning:. New England’s really tight to the cap, and my...
The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years
The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to start Mitchell Trubisky in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, but all the quarterback hype on the team belongs to rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett, especially after his pair of fantastic preseason performances. In Week 1 of the preseason, Kenny Pickett led the Steelers to a 32-25 victory over […] The post The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arguing for and against the Buffalo Bills signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The much-anticipated 2022 NFL season is just a few short weeks away. The upcoming season will be full of excitement, and arguably no team is more excited than the Buffalo Bills. Following two straight AFC East titles, the Bills enter the new campaign as favorites for their first Lombardi Trophy.
Lions Make Call On Jameson Williams: NFL World Reacts
The Detroit Lions are being understandably prudent about how they handle rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' this summer. Williams, who tore an ACL in the national championship game back in January, was one of Detroit's first round picks this spring. On Tuesday, the Lions placed the former Alabama star on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest
During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
Dolphins cancel practice with Eagles because too many players were puking their brains out
Thursday morning should’ve been a productive day for the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams’ joint practice was supposed to continue today. It’s a common practice between teams, as they try to prepare for the regular season. Unfortunately, their bonding session was cut short early in the morning.
Kenny Pickett regrets that he let Ben Roethlisberger elude him at Steelers practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting a new chapter, as they are about to enter their first season post the Ben Roethlisberger era. Expected to start for the team in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is Mitchell Trubisky, but rookie Kenny Pickett appears to be someone who will be a constant threat to Trubisky’s […] The post Kenny Pickett regrets that he let Ben Roethlisberger elude him at Steelers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers add former Pro Bowler after Jimmie Ward injury
A hamstring injury has put the availability of San Francisco 49ers veteran safety Jimmie Ward in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in jeopardy. In what appears to be a move to ensure they have the depth at the position by the time they take on the Chicago Bears on Sep. 11 on the road, the 49ers are reportedly signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Brutal Tyron Smith injury gets another devastating update
Every update about Tyron Smith’s hamstring injury is worse than the last. The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive tackle suffered an injury in practice just weeks before the regular season begins. After Smith’s injury was reportedly so bad that it will keep him out for weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL...
Joel Bitonio clarifies controversial ‘Cleveland vs. the world’ comment on Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are going to draw the ire of every opposing fan base. Offensive lineman Joel Bitonio said that the treatment Watson got in the preseason from Jacksonville Jaguars fans and will seemingly get from others is a case of “Cleveland vs. the world” in his eyes.
2022 NFL Odds: Tennessee Titans over/under win total prediction
The Tennessee Titans were the best team in the AFC before flaming out in the divisional round of the playoffs. It is time to look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Titans’ over/under win total. The Titans were 12-5 and cruising into the playoffs with a squad ready to make […] The post 2022 NFL Odds: Tennessee Titans over/under win total prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
