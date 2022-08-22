Read full article on original website
thepostathens.com
Multicultural Expo provides opportunities for students seeking involvement, fun
For over 10 years, the Multicultural Expo has provided students at Ohio University with the opportunity to get involved in multicultural organizations on campus and meet more of their peers. This year, the Multicultural Expo will take place in Baker Center’s Ballroom on Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8...
thepostathens.com
Eligibility of Ohio House Candidate to be decided by Ohio Secretary of State
Tanya Conrath's request to be included as the Democratic candidate on the general election ballot in November for the 94th District Ohio House of Representatives seat will be approved or denied by the Ohio Secretary of State following a tie vote from the Athens County Board of Elections. Conrath said...
thepostathens.com
Military-affiliated OU students share why they chose Athens
I grew up as a Navy brat for a significant part of my life — pretty much all of elementary school. Being a “brat” means one or both of your parents were in the service. My dad was a helicopter pilot for the Navy and the best part about being a military brat is that you get to move – a lot.
thepostathens.com
The Pest: How to do the first week of classes right
There’s trash lining Mill Street and the dining halls are packed. This can only mean one thing: it’s the first week of class at Ohio University. Everyone’s heart is racing for this week and it is not uncommon to have the jitters for a 100-person lecture. Heck, it’s not uncommon to have them for a 10-person lab full of people you know. However, at some point, you have to realize that those tingles are probably just a lingering nicotine buzz.
Tim Ryan plays offense, defense in Central Ohio campaign swing
In a pair of Central Ohio campaign stops Tuesday, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Tim Ryan drew distinctions with his Republican opponent and tried to mend fences with skeptical supporters. At Zanesville Treatment Services Ryan got a look behind the scenes at an outpatient addiction treatment clinic. Executive director Brad Hess gave Ryan a tour […] The post Tim Ryan plays offense, defense in Central Ohio campaign swing appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
thepostathens.com
Skate Jam flips back for its second year this weekend
Kick and push all the way to Skate Jam as the fundraiser returns for its second year this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 12 to 9 p.m. Housed at the Athens Skate Park, behind 701 E. State St. and alongside the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway, Skate Jam is a community fundraiser, skate competition, concert venue, vendor and food pop-up, resource fair, open skate session and learning opportunity all in one.
thepostathens.com
Tips with Tate: You don’t need to have it all figured out when you start college
Before starting college, there can be a lot of pressure and anxiety about what's to come on campus. Even after submitting college applications, the overwhelming feeling and worrying can linger and become quite miserable. When I experienced the looming thoughts of whether or not I was doing things "right, "this is what I wish I knew:
thepostathens.com
Weekender Briefs: Enjoy sunrise yoga, clean up the Hocking River
Sunrise Yoga on the Green will take place on the Ping Center lawn at 7 a.m. Join Bobcats Well-being for a peaceful start to the day with a morning sunrise yoga session. A Welcome Weekend Show will occur from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. at The Union, 18 W. Union St. Hosted by ACRN, the show will feature five bands: Plastic Lemonade, Rylee Bapst, Rent Free, Six Flags Guy and Inch.
ycitynews.com
176th Muskingum County Fair Royalty
Another yearly occurrence of the county fair may now be over, but four motivated, mentoring and highly-involved young adults will spend the next 51 weeks representing Muskingum County as fair royalty both locally and around the state. For some like King Ethan Etters and Queen Eliza Jane Morrow, this triumph...
WOUB
Broadband internet coming to previously unserved residents in Jackson County
WELLSTON, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – Hundreds of Jackson County households could soon have high-speed internet for the first time thanks to Spectrum’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Tuesday afternoon at the Homestead Country Market in Wellston to celebrate the progress the company has...
sciotopost.com
New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned to Vinton County
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Cole Tilton has been assigned to Vinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Tilton previously served in Scioto County. Originally from Stark County, Officer Tilton, 30, is...
WOUB
Athens prepares to buy land for new fire station, which could be completed by the end of next year
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — If all goes according to plan, a new Athens fire station on Stimson Avenue could be ready for move-in by the end of next year. First, the city has to buy the land, which is owned by Ohio University. The city first tried to lease the property, which is adjacent to the Hocking River, just past the Stimson roundabout on the north side.
wksu.org
Intel's draft air permit lists several toxins for Ohio plants
Before Intel can start building semiconductor chips at its new central Ohio campus, it needs to show how those massive factories will affect nearby air quality. The Ohio EPA is gathering public comment on Intel’s draft air permit that identifies toxins that could cause health problems if they exceed certain limits.
thepostathens.com
Football: Get to know Ohio's linebackers
An essential part of Ohio’s defense in 2021 was its linebackers, and that is no different this season. The linebackers made a good number of Ohio’s stops, and it will be relying on them again this season. Here is a breakdown of Ohio’s linebackers for the 2022 season:...
thepostathens.com
Paper City Players to perform new rendition of timeless classic
Jane Austen’s beloved novel, "Pride and Prejudice," has undergone many adaptations since its publication in 1813. From zombies to British television series, the tale has undergone some serious modifications. Despite all these different interpretations, one thing remained the same: the message. Overarching themes of love, class struggle and gender...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. Sheriff Lieutenant passes away after cancer battle
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Sheriff of Ross County has announced the passing of a member of his staff. In an announcement on Monday, Sheriff George Lavender said his son-in-law, Lieutenant Mont Steele, passed away after a battle with cancer. Steele, 49, has been with the Sheriff’s office for...
WHIZ
Routine Patrol Uncovers Drugs in Perry Co.
A routine patrol led to the discovery of drugs in Perry County. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Jeremy Justice observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Toy Store in Thornville around 12:24AM on Sunday. Deputy Justice said two male subjects were slumped over, so he contacted...
madlyodd.com
The great memories and food of the ‘Bob Evans’ restaurants
Few American restaurants are as beloved as ‘Bob Evans.’ Many meals have been shared with family and friends at this classic restaurant. It all started in 1946 when Bob opened a small, twelve-stool diner in Gallipolis, Ohio. It was called ‘The Bob Evans Steakhouse’ and specialized in steaks....
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
Your Radio Place
Woman arrested for attempted theft at Riesbeck’s Food Market in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A woman has been arrested for attempted theft of multiple items at Reisbecks. According to the Cambridge Police Department, Sheena D. Kidd was arrested after store employees reported that she was concealing items in her clothing. She also was seen removing some items and placing them on a counter and removing items from their packages.
