Military-affiliated OU students share why they chose Athens
I grew up as a Navy brat for a significant part of my life — pretty much all of elementary school. Being a “brat” means one or both of your parents were in the service. My dad was a helicopter pilot for the Navy and the best part about being a military brat is that you get to move – a lot.
OUPD announces retirement of records management specialist Tammy Hawk
The Ohio University Police Department is announcing the retirement of Tamara “Tammy” Hawk after 33 years of service to the Ohio University community. OUPD will host a retirement party for Hawk from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in the Community Room off of OUPD’s lobby.
Multicultural Expo provides opportunities for students seeking involvement, fun
For over 10 years, the Multicultural Expo has provided students at Ohio University with the opportunity to get involved in multicultural organizations on campus and meet more of their peers. This year, the Multicultural Expo will take place in Baker Center’s Ballroom on Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8...
The Pest: How to do the first week of classes right
There’s trash lining Mill Street and the dining halls are packed. This can only mean one thing: it’s the first week of class at Ohio University. Everyone’s heart is racing for this week and it is not uncommon to have the jitters for a 100-person lecture. Heck, it’s not uncommon to have them for a 10-person lab full of people you know. However, at some point, you have to realize that those tingles are probably just a lingering nicotine buzz.
Eligibility of Ohio House Candidate to be decided by Ohio Secretary of State
Tanya Conrath's request to be included as the Democratic candidate on the general election ballot in November for the 94th District Ohio House of Representatives seat will be approved or denied by the Ohio Secretary of State following a tie vote from the Athens County Board of Elections. Conrath said...
Tim Ryan plays offense, defense in Central Ohio campaign swing
In a pair of Central Ohio campaign stops Tuesday, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Tim Ryan drew distinctions with his Republican opponent and tried to mend fences with skeptical supporters. At Zanesville Treatment Services Ryan got a look behind the scenes at an outpatient addiction treatment clinic. Executive director Brad Hess gave Ryan a tour […] The post Tim Ryan plays offense, defense in Central Ohio campaign swing appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Broadband internet coming to previously unserved residents in Jackson County
WELLSTON, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – Hundreds of Jackson County households could soon have high-speed internet for the first time thanks to Spectrum’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Tuesday afternoon at the Homestead Country Market in Wellston to celebrate the progress the company has...
Football: Get to know Ohio's linebackers
An essential part of Ohio’s defense in 2021 was its linebackers, and that is no different this season. The linebackers made a good number of Ohio’s stops, and it will be relying on them again this season. Here is a breakdown of Ohio’s linebackers for the 2022 season:...
Routine Patrol Uncovers Drugs in Perry Co.
A routine patrol led to the discovery of drugs in Perry County. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Jeremy Justice observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Toy Store in Thornville around 12:24AM on Sunday. Deputy Justice said two male subjects were slumped over, so he contacted...
New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned to Vinton County
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Cole Tilton has been assigned to Vinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Tilton previously served in Scioto County. Originally from Stark County, Officer Tilton, 30, is...
Two Washington County Police Departments are getting help from the state
Two Washington County police departments are getting help from the state to keep officers on the force. Marietta and Beverly Police Departments were a part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Governor DeWine chose 16 law enforcement agencies in his third round of the program.
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
Athens prepares to buy land for new fire station, which could be completed by the end of next year
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — If all goes according to plan, a new Athens fire station on Stimson Avenue could be ready for move-in by the end of next year. First, the city has to buy the land, which is owned by Ohio University. The city first tried to lease the property, which is adjacent to the Hocking River, just past the Stimson roundabout on the north side.
Missing child found safe in New Boston
NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in New Boston, Ohio said a child reported missing earlier Monday afternoon has been found safe. Officers said the girl’s mother reported the child missing just after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers in Scioto County said the child had not left the home and...
Skate Jam flips back for its second year this weekend
Kick and push all the way to Skate Jam as the fundraiser returns for its second year this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 12 to 9 p.m. Housed at the Athens Skate Park, behind 701 E. State St. and alongside the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway, Skate Jam is a community fundraiser, skate competition, concert venue, vendor and food pop-up, resource fair, open skate session and learning opportunity all in one.
Students fawn over animals at UPC petting zoo
Friendly, fluffy faces came out to welcome new and returning students Tuesday, and no, it wasn’t Rufus. Rather, South Beach welcomed students to a free petting zoo featuring alpacas, goats, ducks, rabbits and more. The petting zoo, which took place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, featured...
UPDATE: Ex arrested after Ohio teacher shot at on way to work
UPDATE: (2:45 p.m. Aug. 23, 2022) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a teacher was shot at on her way to work this morning. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of South Point, was arrested around 1:40 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, Aug. 23 […]
‘I won’t hurt you’: Woman arrested for kidnapping in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Southeast Ohio. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that two young children, ages 7 and 10, were approached by a woman as they were walking home on the 2300 block of 17th St. in Portsmouth on Sunday. The children told deputies that […]
Woman arrested for attempted theft at Riesbeck’s Food Market in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A woman has been arrested for attempted theft of multiple items at Reisbecks. According to the Cambridge Police Department, Sheena D. Kidd was arrested after store employees reported that she was concealing items in her clothing. She also was seen removing some items and placing them on a counter and removing items from their packages.
