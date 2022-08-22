ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

thepostathens.com

Military-affiliated OU students share why they chose Athens

I grew up as a Navy brat for a significant part of my life — pretty much all of elementary school. Being a “brat” means one or both of your parents were in the service. My dad was a helicopter pilot for the Navy and the best part about being a military brat is that you get to move – a lot.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

OUPD announces retirement of records management specialist Tammy Hawk

The Ohio University Police Department is announcing the retirement of Tamara “Tammy” Hawk after 33 years of service to the Ohio University community. OUPD will host a retirement party for Hawk from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in the Community Room off of OUPD’s lobby.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

The Pest: How to do the first week of classes right

There’s trash lining Mill Street and the dining halls are packed. This can only mean one thing: it’s the first week of class at Ohio University. Everyone’s heart is racing for this week and it is not uncommon to have the jitters for a 100-person lecture. Heck, it’s not uncommon to have them for a 10-person lab full of people you know. However, at some point, you have to realize that those tingles are probably just a lingering nicotine buzz.
ATHENS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Tim Ryan plays offense, defense in Central Ohio campaign swing

In a pair of Central Ohio campaign stops Tuesday, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Tim Ryan drew distinctions with his Republican opponent and tried to mend fences with skeptical supporters. At Zanesville Treatment Services Ryan got a look behind the scenes at an outpatient addiction treatment clinic. Executive director Brad Hess gave Ryan a tour […] The post Tim Ryan plays offense, defense in Central Ohio campaign swing appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
thepostathens.com

Football: Get to know Ohio's linebackers

An essential part of Ohio’s defense in 2021 was its linebackers, and that is no different this season. The linebackers made a good number of Ohio’s stops, and it will be relying on them again this season. Here is a breakdown of Ohio’s linebackers for the 2022 season:...
ATHENS, OH
WHIZ

Routine Patrol Uncovers Drugs in Perry Co.

A routine patrol led to the discovery of drugs in Perry County. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Jeremy Justice observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Toy Store in Thornville around 12:24AM on Sunday. Deputy Justice said two male subjects were slumped over, so he contacted...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned to Vinton County

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Cole Tilton has been assigned to Vinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Tilton previously served in Scioto County. Originally from Stark County, Officer Tilton, 30, is...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Missing child found safe in New Boston

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in New Boston, Ohio said a child reported missing earlier Monday afternoon has been found safe. Officers said the girl’s mother reported the child missing just after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers in Scioto County said the child had not left the home and...
NEW BOSTON, OH
thepostathens.com

Skate Jam flips back for its second year this weekend

Kick and push all the way to Skate Jam as the fundraiser returns for its second year this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 12 to 9 p.m. Housed at the Athens Skate Park, behind 701 E. State St. and alongside the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway, Skate Jam is a community fundraiser, skate competition, concert venue, vendor and food pop-up, resource fair, open skate session and learning opportunity all in one.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Students fawn over animals at UPC petting zoo

Friendly, fluffy faces came out to welcome new and returning students Tuesday, and no, it wasn’t Rufus. Rather, South Beach welcomed students to a free petting zoo featuring alpacas, goats, ducks, rabbits and more. The petting zoo, which took place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, featured...
ATHENS, OH
Your Radio Place

Woman arrested for attempted theft at Riesbeck’s Food Market in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A woman has been arrested for attempted theft of multiple items at Reisbecks. According to the Cambridge Police Department, Sheena D. Kidd was arrested after store employees reported that she was concealing items in her clothing. She also was seen removing some items and placing them on a counter and removing items from their packages.
CAMBRIDGE, OH

Community Policy