In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Bill Belichick has surprising comments about Raiders practice facilities
During the preseason, NFL joint practices give teams, coaches, and players a chance to experience some different practice facilities and team headquarters across the country. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around a long time and has seen many different teams’ facilities at both the professional and college level, but the Las Vegas Raiders facilities stood out.
Raiders make surprising roster move
The Las Vegas Raiders are making a surprising roster move. The Raiders are going to cut Kenyan Drake, who was entering his second season with the team. Drake had 254 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns last season. He added 30 catches for 291 yards and also returned several kicks.
ESPN boss asked if he's ruining college football
The latest bombshell move in college football expansion has scores of fans across the country upset with the direction the sport has been taking recently. And most of those disgruntled fans are laying the blame at the feet of the major TV networks, whose quest for more profits they believe has ...
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
The tantalizing potential of fireballing Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Drey Jameson
Scout days are, inherently, a tough time to identify pitchers. If a scout is lucky, he might get a two-inning look at a player. Usually, it’s just one. At Ball State’s workout in 2018, that was all the time Jeremy Kehrt needed for his eyes to light up. On the mound, a draft-eligible sophomore was flirting with triple digits on his fastball. “Obviously the velocity stood out, but just how quick it was and how easy it worked with his delivery,” Kehrt said.
