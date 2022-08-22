ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Bill Belichick has surprising comments about Raiders practice facilities

During the preseason, NFL joint practices give teams, coaches, and players a chance to experience some different practice facilities and team headquarters across the country. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around a long time and has seen many different teams’ facilities at both the professional and college level, but the Las Vegas Raiders facilities stood out.
Raiders make surprising roster move

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a surprising roster move. The Raiders are going to cut Kenyan Drake, who was entering his second season with the team. Drake had 254 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns last season. He added 30 catches for 291 yards and also returned several kicks.
ESPN boss asked if he's ruining college football

The latest bombshell move in college football expansion has scores of fans across the country upset with the direction the sport has been taking recently. And most of those disgruntled fans are laying the blame at the feet of the major TV networks, whose quest for more profits they believe has ...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

The tantalizing potential of fireballing Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Drey Jameson

Scout days are, inherently, a tough time to identify pitchers. If a scout is lucky, he might get a two-inning look at a player. Usually, it’s just one. At Ball State’s workout in 2018, that was all the time Jeremy Kehrt needed for his eyes to light up. On the mound, a draft-eligible sophomore was flirting with triple digits on his fastball. “Obviously the velocity stood out, but just how quick it was and how easy it worked with his delivery,” Kehrt said.
