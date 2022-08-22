ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
LOUISIANA STATE
lsuagcenter.com

With help from LSU AgCenter, teen sells cookies suited for ‘royalty’

(08/23/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — In the fourth grade, Luke Parks became determined to start his own business and share his family’s delicious recipes with the world. Now a junior at Zachary High School, Luke’s longtime goal is becoming a reality with help from the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute (FOODii).
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

The journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls: A class act from 1969 to 2022

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Kidnapping reported on LSU campus near dorm overnight Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - A kidnapping on LSU's campus was reported by the university Wednesday afternoon, nearly 12 hours after it happened. According to an emergency message sent out to students, someone was kidnapped around Aster Street near Cypress Hall overnight Wednesday. The university did not release anymore information about the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR Police invite teens to upcoming Explorer Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This September, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a meeting that’s all about its special program for teenagers who want to be involved in local law enforcement and other related arenas. The focus of the meeting is BRPD’s Explorer Program, which...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

OLOL becomes first Level 1 Trauma Center in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — According to the American College Surgeons, Our Lady of the Lake is verified as a Level 1 trauma Center, making it the first and only trauma center in the Capital Region and one of three in the state to receive the prestigious distinction. “This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

This week in Baton Rouge: Candle-making classes, Beyoncé meets Beethoven and more

Come to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for an intimate night of classical and modern pop music this Tuesday, Aug. 23. Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Candlelight Concert will feature a talented quartet playing music from pop star Beyoncé and classical music composer Beethoven for one unforgettable night. The entire venue will be lit by candlelight as the quartet captivates the crowd with songs from two different artists.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DOTD implementing alternating lane closures on LA 1

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – If you plan to use LA 1 in both directions starting on Friday, this story is for you. Louisiana Department of Transportation is going to be doing some work in the vicinity of the Intracoastal Bridge from Friday, August 26 to Saturday, September 10.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Meeting held to debate if Scotlandville liquor store should close

SCOTLANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 60-year business Vince’s Liquor Store on Scotland Avenue keeps busy — but crime is creeping closer. This has some people in the area blaming the store. “We’re not doing nothing wrong, ya know? We’re not selling nothing illegal from in here,” said...
BATON ROUGE, LA

