Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
kadn.com
Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children coming to Lafayette
Lafayette, La (KADN)- For over twenty-one years, civil rights groups, Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children, have been working to transform the juvenile system that puts children at risk of prison. The organization is looking to help families here in Acadiana, starting a chapter in Lafayette for those in...
lsuagcenter.com
With help from LSU AgCenter, teen sells cookies suited for ‘royalty’
(08/23/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — In the fourth grade, Luke Parks became determined to start his own business and share his family’s delicious recipes with the world. Now a junior at Zachary High School, Luke’s longtime goal is becoming a reality with help from the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute (FOODii).
lincolnparishjournal.com
The journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls: A class act from 1969 to 2022
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
Man says expanding canal is eating away at his property
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jeremy Thomas said he is dealing with erosion issues. The canal next to his house on Ellen Drive in Baton Rouge has been expanding over the years and it is eating away at his property. ”The water. Every time it rains it’s washing off more...
brproud.com
Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
KATC News
Fundraiser set for officer injured downtown
If the customer mentions the officer's name, 20 percent of their purchases will be donated to Brian Rozas and his family.
Teen candidate running for office in St. Mary Parish
This year's local election is making history in the Town of Baldwin.
KSLA
Longtime Mike the Tiger vet, Dr. David Baker, reportedly leaving LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. David Baker, the longtime veterinarian for LSU’s live tiger mascots is reportedly leaving the university after more than a quarter-century. The current mascot is Mike VII. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
brproud.com
‘This has to stop’: Neighbor reacts to Madison Avenue drive-by
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Baton Rouge. Officers arrived late Wednesday morning at the shooting scene on Madison Avenue. One woman is mourning the loss of someone who she considered family. “This has to...
wbrz.com
Kidnapping reported on LSU campus near dorm overnight Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A kidnapping on LSU's campus was reported by the university Wednesday afternoon, nearly 12 hours after it happened. According to an emergency message sent out to students, someone was kidnapped around Aster Street near Cypress Hall overnight Wednesday. The university did not release anymore information about the...
brproud.com
Sheriff in Louisiana credits hospital for saving his life after “Widow Maker” heart attack
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is recovering after a health scare over the weekend. On Tuesday, the sheriff provided an update on his condition from the Thibodaux Hospital and Health Center. Sheriff Webre said that on “Sunday evening I unexpectedly developed chest pains and was...
brproud.com
BR Police invite teens to upcoming Explorer Program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This September, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a meeting that’s all about its special program for teenagers who want to be involved in local law enforcement and other related arenas. The focus of the meeting is BRPD’s Explorer Program, which...
Baton Rouge Resident Voices Frustrations after Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Injured
After reports came out regarding a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge, one resident is voicing her frustrations over the crime across the city. See her emotional statement plus more details here. "We need to clean up. Because black lives matter, but black lives are being lost... over bulls#@*" According to...
brproud.com
OLOL becomes first Level 1 Trauma Center in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — According to the American College Surgeons, Our Lady of the Lake is verified as a Level 1 trauma Center, making it the first and only trauma center in the Capital Region and one of three in the state to receive the prestigious distinction. “This...
225batonrouge.com
This week in Baton Rouge: Candle-making classes, Beyoncé meets Beethoven and more
Come to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for an intimate night of classical and modern pop music this Tuesday, Aug. 23. Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Candlelight Concert will feature a talented quartet playing music from pop star Beyoncé and classical music composer Beethoven for one unforgettable night. The entire venue will be lit by candlelight as the quartet captivates the crowd with songs from two different artists.
brproud.com
DOTD implementing alternating lane closures on LA 1
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – If you plan to use LA 1 in both directions starting on Friday, this story is for you. Louisiana Department of Transportation is going to be doing some work in the vicinity of the Intracoastal Bridge from Friday, August 26 to Saturday, September 10.
brproud.com
Meeting held to debate if Scotlandville liquor store should close
SCOTLANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 60-year business Vince’s Liquor Store on Scotland Avenue keeps busy — but crime is creeping closer. This has some people in the area blaming the store. “We’re not doing nothing wrong, ya know? We’re not selling nothing illegal from in here,” said...
theadvocate.com
Waffle House buys land in Baton Rouge. See where it will build its 18th location.
Waffle House bought a .6 acre tract on West Lee Drive, midway between Nicholson and Burbank drives for $455,000. The beloved 24-hour diner bought the land in a deal that was filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Courvest LLC, a group made up of the family of late auto dealer Price LeBlanc.
brproud.com
Trio accused of walking off from Tanger Outlets with clothing worth almost $7,000
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in the featured image. The trio is accused of taking almost $7,000 worth of clothing from a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store. “The three (3) pictured individuals worked...
