FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Dog groomer credited with saving dog owner’s life
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A dog groomer in Hamden is being hailed as a hero for his quick action when a pet wasn’t picked up at his business. “No one has ever not picked up their dog,” said Kevin Maiocco, of Land of Paws. Kevin Maiocco, who owns Land of Paws in Hamden, said he […]
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in Connecticut
The southern shoreline region located along Long Island Sound has gotten some pretty exciting news recently. The upscale supermarket chain has signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post road, in what was formerly known as Benny's. Keep reading to learn more.
NewsTimes
19 summer, fall harvest festivals to check out around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the leaves change for the fall season, farmers across the state — who have also been busy hosting country fairs — not only harvest the ripened crops they have worked throughout the year to grow, they throw festivals that give everyone a chance to enjoy them.
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Concerned Citizen Scares Away Men In Van Who Approached Girl In Old Greenwich, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are searching for two men in a white van who allegedly attempted to get a 12-year-old girl to get into their van. The incident took place in Old Greenwich on Monday, Aug. 22, around 3 p.m. in the area of Sound Beach Avenue and Center Drive.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers
EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
The Bridgewater Fair Was Packed This Year
I attended the 2022 Bridgewater Fair Fireman's Parade on Friday and the line to park was as long as I ever remember it being. The parking lot across from the fairgrounds was filled to capacity by 5:20 pm, I know that because mine was one of the last cars they let in. While I did not go into the Fair, I'm told (by Ethan Carey) that too, was filled to the brim with people.
Register Citizen
Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church
NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
Remember the Endless Shrimp at Beefsteak Charlie’s in Danbury?
Do you remember when restaurants used to throw food in your face? True 'All-you-can-eat' establishments? I loved the all-you-can-eat shrimp and salad bar at Beefsteak Charlie's. We used to go to the Danbury, Westport, and Enfield, Connecticut locations, and I loved the flagship restaurant in New York City. Beefsteak Charlie's...
heystamford.com
Celebrate the Stamford Harbor at Soundwaters HarborFest 22
SoundWaters, the Stamford-based non-profit organization with a mission to protect Long Island Sound through education, are hosting their annual HarborFest this weekend!. SoundWaters HarborFest is a celebration of Stamford’s harbor and its vibrant sea shore amenities. The event will take place on the boardwalk at the Harbor Point waterfront at 2200 Atlantic St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Bridgeport day care receives $20,000 in federal funding as state seeks to expand child care opportunities
The head of Three Little Bears Daycare on East Main Street says she received $20,000 in funding from the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood.
Towns adding armed security ahead of the school year
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school under siege. A lone gunman walked in, 19 kids and two teachers didn’t make it out alive. News 8 has an in-depth Back to School report on school safety across the state. More Connecticut school districts have made the decision to hire armed guards for […]
State launches priority investigation into accusations of unpaid restaurant wages (EXCLUSIVE)
BRANFORD, Conn. — A Branford restaurant is under a "priority investigation" by the state Department of Labor (DOL) for complaints from employees who say they are owed weeks of back pay. Employees at Donovan's Reef told FOX61 that they have been working for weeks without pay and they have...
connect-bridgeport.com
Owners Sought for Dog Found by City Employees
This good looking dog was found today by a worker with the City of Bridgeport. It is currently located at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex and city staff is hoping someone will claim the dog. The dog was found near Heritage Farms. If this is your dog, you know who owns...
westportlocal.com
Westport Police Increase Enforcement Ahead of School Start
With the start of Westport’s schools on Tuesday, August 30, the police department will be increasing its traffic enforcement in school zones with a “Back to School” enforcement and education campaign. Officers will be looking out for drivers who are using cell phones, speeding, and disregarding school bus signals.
Alert Issued For Missing Girl Last Seen At Walmart In Norwalk
A 17-year-old Fairfield County girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her. Saira Veliz was last seen leaving Walmart in Norwalk at 680 Connecticut Ave. around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Norwalk Police said. "She is non-verbal but understands Spanish," said police. She is...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
Video shows large black bear crossing the road in Easton
Video shows the bear crossing South Park Avenue and Riverside Lane on Aug. 13.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns
Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
