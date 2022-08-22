ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Fox News

LIV Golf to announce seven new additions, including Cameron Smith: report

LIV Golf is expecting to announce another round of new members this weekend and top-ranked golfer Cameron Smith is expected to be on that list, according to a report. The 2022 British Open champion has been rumored for weeks to be the latest — and arguably the most significant — golfer to join the rival Saudi-backed circuit and, following the completion of the FedEx Cup playoffs, LIV Golf is expected to announce the additions of Smith and six other players, The Telegraph reported.
Golf.com

Here are the starting positions for all 30 players at the Tour Championship

After 12 months, 44 events and tens of millions of prize money handed out, just one event remains on the 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule — the Tour Championship. The annual event is hosted at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta and welcomes the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings, making it one of the strongest fields of the entire season.
Jordan Spieth
Golf Digest

2022 Tour Championship tee times: Thursday's first-round pairings

It’s here. After a tumultuous season that featured Scottie Scheffler’s ascendance, a younger generation making its mark and just a bit of chaos stemming from LIV Golf’s emergence, the 2021-22 PGA Tour season concludes this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.
Golf Digest

How to cut down on your three-putts

How often do you get really upset for two-putting a hole? Probably not often, but cough up three shots on the green and you’re liable to lose your mind. A three-putt stays with you, and too many of them will be a real round-wrecker. Consider: The average PGA Tour player three-putts just once every 36 holes. That might be asking a lot of an amateur, but think how many strokes you’d save if you three-putted only once or twice every 18 holes.
Golf Digest

Focus on footwork to dial in these shots and master the half-wedge

You're 47 yards away from the green on a par 5 with a real chance for birdie. What happens next? If you’re like a lot of amateurs I see, too often you don’t commit to these half-wedge shots and slow down your swing into the ball in fear of hitting it too far. Or you don’t shift your weight—making an arms-only swing—and you fat or thin the shot. There goes that birdie opportunity.
