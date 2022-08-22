Read full article on original website
LIV Golf is expecting to announce another round of new members this weekend and top-ranked golfer Cameron Smith is expected to be on that list, according to a report. The 2022 British Open champion has been rumored for weeks to be the latest — and arguably the most significant — golfer to join the rival Saudi-backed circuit and, following the completion of the FedEx Cup playoffs, LIV Golf is expected to announce the additions of Smith and six other players, The Telegraph reported.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy led a group of 23 PGA Tour players to attend the emergency LIV Golf Tour meeting last week. Woods flew in from Florida to Philadelphia and then drove 30 minutes with Rickie Fowler to the meeting in Delaware ahead of the BMW Championship last Tuesday.
ATLANTA – LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to the sweeping changes that were announced by the PGA Tour that ensures top players will be well-compensated and competing against each other more often. Norman shared the viral meme in which Monahan fictitiously said...
After 12 months, 44 events and tens of millions of prize money handed out, just one event remains on the 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule — the Tour Championship. The annual event is hosted at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta and welcomes the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings, making it one of the strongest fields of the entire season.
It’s here. After a tumultuous season that featured Scottie Scheffler’s ascendance, a younger generation making its mark and just a bit of chaos stemming from LIV Golf’s emergence, the 2021-22 PGA Tour season concludes this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.
How often do you get really upset for two-putting a hole? Probably not often, but cough up three shots on the green and you’re liable to lose your mind. A three-putt stays with you, and too many of them will be a real round-wrecker. Consider: The average PGA Tour player three-putts just once every 36 holes. That might be asking a lot of an amateur, but think how many strokes you’d save if you three-putted only once or twice every 18 holes.
You're 47 yards away from the green on a par 5 with a real chance for birdie. What happens next? If you’re like a lot of amateurs I see, too often you don’t commit to these half-wedge shots and slow down your swing into the ball in fear of hitting it too far. Or you don’t shift your weight—making an arms-only swing—and you fat or thin the shot. There goes that birdie opportunity.
