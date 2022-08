Effective: 2022-08-25 00:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-25 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

