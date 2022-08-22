Read full article on original website
Summer Road Tour: Bella Vista continues to grow
Bella Vista continues to grow in its size and popularity as people continue to move into the city and explore the beauty it has to offer.
Summer Road Tour: Garden Club of Bella Vista
Gardening is becoming a more and more popular hobby for Arkansans and luckily, Bella Vista has its very own club that will teach you the best methods while also taking care of all the popular gardens in the city.
5newsonline.com
Beaver Lakes' proposed glamping site causing concern for residents
ROGERS, Ark. — Plans for a glamping campground on Beaver Lake cause concern for people who live nearby. The project is called “Contentment at Beaver Lake." The proposal went in front of the Benton County Planning Board earlier this month but was tabled. It's now on the agenda for September’s meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors are the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.
KHBS
Human remains found floating in Beaver Lake under Highway 412 bridge
SONORA, Ark. — Someone found human remains in Beaver Lake earlier this week, prompting an investigation by Washington County, according to a news release sent by Tim Helder, the county sheriff. At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, a caller told the sheriff's office they had found something suspicious under the...
fayettevilleflyer.com
The first pasta shop in NWA is here!
Zelli Pasta has recently opened in downtown Springdale on Emma Avenue. They’re located near the Jones Center & Springdale airport. You can purchase their line of dried pasta, freshly made pasta that they sell out of their deli fridge, Italian and specialty meats freshly sliced, and Italian imported cheeses along with other Italian specialty items. Beer & Wine coming very soon!
Dozens forced out after investors buy Hollister mobile home park
HOLLISTER, Mo. — New owners of Yacht Club Mobile Home Park are wanting to make some changes to the property, which means residents have to move out. “The new owners of the place came up to us and informed us we had four months to get out,” Mike Mahoney said. Mahoney and his wife, Rhonda, […]
KTLO
One dead in Newton County accident
One man is dead in an accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Newton County, near Western Grove. According to the Arkansas State Police report at 8:48, 86-year-old Daniel Guynn of Western Grove was traveling eastbound on Newton County Road 4007 and failed to yield as he was turning left onto US Hwy. 65. The second vehicle involved struck Guynn as they were traveling in the southbound lane. The unidentified driver of the second vehicle did not have any reported injuries.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million
A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
onlyinark.com
Visiting the Walton 5 & 10 in Bentonville
Sam and Helen Walton operated a Ben Franklin Variety store in Newport, AR, beginning in 1945 after Sam returned home from WWII. The store grew, and the landlord refused to renew the lease at the decade’s end, so Walton had to find a new location. Walton found a variety store owner in Bentonville willing to sell, and the family relocated to the small northwest Arkansas town. They opened the store as a Ben Franklin-type variety store under the name Walton 5 & 10. Over the next 15 years, the brothers operated Ben Franklin and Walton Family Centers in 15 locations.
Rape reported at Walton Hall at University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an acquaintance rape at Walton Hall that was reported on August 23.
Tax increase for Benton County one step away from Nov. ballot
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An ordinance that would put a three-eighths percent sales tax increase on Benton County ballots in November will be heard a final time Thursday night. The tax increase would help fund a new criminal justice facility where the current jail is located. The expansion would add more beds, a new sheriff's office and a new mental health facility, among other updates. The project total is over $241 million.
Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located. UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
Franklin Co. body found earlier this month identified
Tonia Tram Tran, 53, of Fort Smith was found with multiple injuries and left on a driveway north of Altus.
Garth Brooks concert here in the Ozarks, Big Cedar Lodge new outdoor arena
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Announced on Wednesday, undoubtedly the the biggest star in country music is coming here to the Ozarks to showcase a newly expanded outdoor arena at Big Cedar Lodge. “Garth Brooks to OPEN the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar...
Missed Garth In KC? You Can See Him Saturday October 1 Near Branson
If you missed the big Garth Brooks show at Arrowhead Stadium about a year ago, you have another chance to see him. He's playing a show in the Ozarks near Branson on Saturday, October 1. According to KFOR television, Garth will re-open the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Hot air balloon festival returns to Fayetteville
A hot air balloon festival that debuted in Fayetteville a few years ago is set to return this weekend. The third annual SOAR NWA festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27 at Drake Field. The event will include a variety of hot air balloon activities (weather permitting), a...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville and Springdale animal shelters offer free adoptions
The Fayetteville and Springdale animal shelters have partnered for the annual nationwide Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. As part of the effort, both shelters will offer free adoptions from Wednesday, Aug. 24 through Wednesday, Aug. 31. Fayetteville Animal Services Superintendent Justin Lentz said it’s been a tough year for...
Father speaks out after daughter hit by truck while boarding bus in Centerton
A Centerton man speaks out after his daughter was hit by a truck on August 23.
Arkansas State Police identify Franklin County body
State police have released info about a body found in west Arkansas.
