Eureka Springs, AR

5newsonline.com

Beaver Lakes' proposed glamping site causing concern for residents

ROGERS, Ark. — Plans for a glamping campground on Beaver Lake cause concern for people who live nearby. The project is called “Contentment at Beaver Lake." The proposal went in front of the Benton County Planning Board earlier this month but was tabled. It's now on the agenda for September’s meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors are the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Eureka Springs, AR
Mountain View, AR
Arkansas Lifestyle
Eureka Springs, AR
Arkansas State
fayettevilleflyer.com

The first pasta shop in NWA is here!

Zelli Pasta has recently opened in downtown Springdale on Emma Avenue. They’re located near the Jones Center & Springdale airport. You can purchase their line of dried pasta, freshly made pasta that they sell out of their deli fridge, Italian and specialty meats freshly sliced, and Italian imported cheeses along with other Italian specialty items. Beer & Wine coming very soon!
SPRINGDALE, AR
KTLO

One dead in Newton County accident

One man is dead in an accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Newton County, near Western Grove. According to the Arkansas State Police report at 8:48, 86-year-old Daniel Guynn of Western Grove was traveling eastbound on Newton County Road 4007 and failed to yield as he was turning left onto US Hwy. 65. The second vehicle involved struck Guynn as they were traveling in the southbound lane. The unidentified driver of the second vehicle did not have any reported injuries.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million

A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
BRANSON, MO
onlyinark.com

Visiting the Walton 5 & 10 in Bentonville

Sam and Helen Walton operated a Ben Franklin Variety store in Newport, AR, beginning in 1945 after Sam returned home from WWII. The store grew, and the landlord refused to renew the lease at the decade’s end, so Walton had to find a new location. Walton found a variety store owner in Bentonville willing to sell, and the family relocated to the small northwest Arkansas town. They opened the store as a Ben Franklin-type variety store under the name Walton 5 & 10. Over the next 15 years, the brothers operated Ben Franklin and Walton Family Centers in 15 locations.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Tax increase for Benton County one step away from Nov. ballot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An ordinance that would put a three-eighths percent sales tax increase on Benton County ballots in November will be heard a final time Thursday night. The tax increase would help fund a new criminal justice facility where the current jail is located. The expansion would add more beds, a new sheriff's office and a new mental health facility, among other updates. The project total is over $241 million.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located.  UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
fayettevilleflyer.com

Hot air balloon festival returns to Fayetteville

A hot air balloon festival that debuted in Fayetteville a few years ago is set to return this weekend. The third annual SOAR NWA festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27 at Drake Field. The event will include a variety of hot air balloon activities (weather permitting), a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville and Springdale animal shelters offer free adoptions

The Fayetteville and Springdale animal shelters have partnered for the annual nationwide Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. As part of the effort, both shelters will offer free adoptions from Wednesday, Aug. 24 through Wednesday, Aug. 31. Fayetteville Animal Services Superintendent Justin Lentz said it’s been a tough year for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

