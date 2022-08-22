ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
lastwordonsports.com

Warrior Wrestling 25 Date Announced

Warrior Wrestling has announced its return show. Warrior Wrestling 25 will take place on Sunday, October 2nd at Marian Catholic High School. The gym of Marian Catholic High School has hosted many past Warrior Wrestling events and will welcome back the one and only Lucha Brothers!. Warrior Wrestling 25 Will...
International Business Times

Rafael Nadal Benefited From Djokovic's COVID-19 Vaccine Fiasco, Says Former World No. 1

Former World No. 1 John McEnroe believes Rafael Nadal has "benefited" from the fiasco around Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status. A nine-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic was not allowed to enter the country for the calendar year's opening Grand Slam earlier this year. In his absence, Nadal clinched the singles title and took his major titles tally to 21. The Spaniard then extended his lead by winning the Roland Garros, where he defeated Djokovic in the quarter-final.
Yardbarker

LIV Golf's Lee Westwood on PGA Tour: 'Hopefully, at some point they will all choke on their words'

Former Open Championship runner-up and world No. 1 Lee Westwood -- who defected to the controversial LIV Golf Series earlier this year -- recently spoke with Golf Digest's John Huggan about his decision, plus his take on the current state of the PGA Tour. In an article published Thursday, Westwood blasted the PGA Tour and their recent maneuvers to punish LIV Golf participants, calling it "just a copy of what LIV is doing" among other things.
FOX Sports

British Open champion Smith set to play 2 Australian events

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith is set to return home to play for the first time since 2019 when he contests the Australian Open and Australian PGA golf tournaments later this year. Smith will be OK to play in both regardless of whether he joins...
