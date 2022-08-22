Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
US Open: Alexander Zverev out as Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie move up seedings
World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from torn ankle ligaments suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. Germany's Zverev, 25, was not expected to be able to play after needing surgery in early June. The 2020 US Open...
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC・
Angelique Kerber reveals she is pregnant and announces she will miss US Open with brilliant tweet
FORMER World No1 Angelique Kerber will miss out on the US Open starting on Monday after she announced on Twitter that she is pregnant. The 34-year-old is expecting her first child and will take a short break from tennis. But it does not mean that she will be retiring. She...
US Open Tennis Tournament Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about the US Open Tennis Tournament, the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former tennis player John McEnroe discusses new documentary, career
In a new documentary, seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe reflects on his career and the game today. He joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the film, his career and the state of tennis today.
lastwordonsports.com
Warrior Wrestling 25 Date Announced
Warrior Wrestling has announced its return show. Warrior Wrestling 25 will take place on Sunday, October 2nd at Marian Catholic High School. The gym of Marian Catholic High School has hosted many past Warrior Wrestling events and will welcome back the one and only Lucha Brothers!. Warrior Wrestling 25 Will...
International Business Times
Rafael Nadal Benefited From Djokovic's COVID-19 Vaccine Fiasco, Says Former World No. 1
Former World No. 1 John McEnroe believes Rafael Nadal has "benefited" from the fiasco around Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status. A nine-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic was not allowed to enter the country for the calendar year's opening Grand Slam earlier this year. In his absence, Nadal clinched the singles title and took his major titles tally to 21. The Spaniard then extended his lead by winning the Roland Garros, where he defeated Djokovic in the quarter-final.
LIV Golf's Lee Westwood on PGA Tour: 'Hopefully, at some point they will all choke on their words'
Former Open Championship runner-up and world No. 1 Lee Westwood -- who defected to the controversial LIV Golf Series earlier this year -- recently spoke with Golf Digest's John Huggan about his decision, plus his take on the current state of the PGA Tour. In an article published Thursday, Westwood blasted the PGA Tour and their recent maneuvers to punish LIV Golf participants, calling it "just a copy of what LIV is doing" among other things.
GOLF・
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
British Open champion Smith set to play 2 Australian events
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith is set to return home to play for the first time since 2019 when he contests the Australian Open and Australian PGA golf tournaments later this year. Smith will be OK to play in both regardless of whether he joins...
GOLF・
Comments / 0