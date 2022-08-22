Read full article on original website
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
AJ Quiero's EP Sees New Innovations And Heights For His MusicVince MartellacciiCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Richie Palacios returns to lineup with an eye on making an impact: Guardians Takeaways
SAN DIEGO — Terry Francona says there’s really not a formula when balancing playing time for Cleveland’s young talent during the thick of a playoff chase. “It has been a little challenging,” Francona said. “When you bring up young guys the best thing for them sometimes is if you can throw them out there and let them sink or swim. We’re not really sure we can do that right now.”
Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams set to enter Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drummer John Adams will be immortalized for his 50 seasons of supporting baseball in Cleveland with a bronze sculpture in the Guardians’ Hall of Fame at Heritage Park inside Progressive Field. Adams began toting his bass drum to old Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973....
Guardians set new date for rained-out White Sox game
The Cleveland Guardians' rained-out Sunday home game against the Chicago White Sox has been rescheduled. The rescheduled game is set for 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15 at Progressive Field, according to a news release. Gates will open at noon.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Cleveland Guardians continue first place lead after beating San Diego Padres: Locked On Guardians
Way to go! The Cleveland Guardians are holding their first-place position in the American League Central Division.
St. Ignatius-Mentor take big stage at FirstEnergy Stadium: Week 2 football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first game of Chuck Kyle’s last year as coach at St. Ignatius will now be on the big stage of FirstEnergy Stadium, when his Wildcats play Mentor on Friday at the home of the Browns. The matchup, one of three Top 25 games, leads...
thisiscleveland.com
Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene
Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
Bluey live tour coming to Cleveland in August of 2023
CLEVELAND — Wackadoo!. This is the news your kids have been waiting for... Bluey’s Big Play, which is a live stage performance featuring characters from the popular Bluey TV show, is coming to Cleveland in the summer of 2023. Tickets are not yet on sale and prices have...
This Is Ohio's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
The Village Butcher takes top prize as best sub shop in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- The Village Butcher and Salumeria handily beat out nine other finalists to win the top prize in Cleveland.com’s Best Sub Sandwich in Greater Cleveland contest. The Mayfield Village business received more than a quarter of the 6,000 votes cast. The Village Butcher is the brainchild of...
MLive.com
Jim Mueller, former longtime MIS public address announcer, dies at 79
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jim Mueller, one of the most enduring voices of Cleveland sports broadcasting, passed away on Aug. 17. He was 79 years old. Born in Owensboro, Kentucky, Mueller played college football at the University of Florida and began his career as a commercial airline pilot before shifting to sports broadcasting in the late 1960s, according to his obituary. Following stops in West Palm Beach, Louisville and Miami, he landed in Cleveland as the sports director at WJKW (now WJW) TV-8 in 1974. He moved on to WKYC Channel 3 in 1983.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
We Tried the Pavement Pierogi
When Lidia Trempe left her house in the Cleveland suburbs on May 19, 1995, she told her parents she was going to the high school prom. But she never made it. Trempe, now the owner of Rudy’s Strudel in Parma, Ohio, skipped the big dance to see her favorite band, Pavement, play the Agora Ballroom—a deception that required shockingly little stagecraft to pull off. “I come from an immigrant family,” said Trempe, who didn’t even bother to advance the ruse by donning formalwear. “My mom probably wouldn’t even know what prom is.”
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - ‘Jessie’s Girl’
Yup. This ‘80’s super-classic song was co-created by a guy from Cleveland. If you’re a rock ‘n roll fan, you know the name Neil Giraldo. If you’re more of a fan of celebrities, then you may know that Giraldo is the husband of Pat Benatar, the legendary rock singer.
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
Cleveland Jewish News
Corky and Lenny’s matriarch, Gloria Kurland, to celebrate 90th birthday
At nearly 90 years old, Gloria Kurland is holding her own at Corky & Lenny’s, where she is the lunchtime hostess six days a week, greeting customers, listening to their stories and dishing advice on just about everything. Kurland has traveled the world and met celebrities at the Woodmere...
Seven to be inducted into Orange Alumni Association Hall of Fame Sept. 24
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Andy Fishman, the award-winning news director of Fox 8 News (WJW-TV) in Cleveland, is one of seven Orange High School alumni or staff members who will be inducted into the Orange Alumni Association Hall of Fame Sept. 24 at the high school. Fishman, a 1980...
Here’s where Chipotle is opening a new store in Northeast Ohio
The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
