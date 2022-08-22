ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Richie Palacios returns to lineup with an eye on making an impact: Guardians Takeaways

SAN DIEGO — Terry Francona says there’s really not a formula when balancing playing time for Cleveland’s young talent during the thick of a playoff chase. “It has been a little challenging,” Francona said. “When you bring up young guys the best thing for them sometimes is if you can throw them out there and let them sink or swim. We’re not really sure we can do that right now.”
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene

Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Bluey live tour coming to Cleveland in August of 2023

CLEVELAND — Wackadoo!. This is the news your kids have been waiting for... Bluey’s Big Play, which is a live stage performance featuring characters from the popular Bluey TV show, is coming to Cleveland in the summer of 2023. Tickets are not yet on sale and prices have...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLive.com

Jim Mueller, former longtime MIS public address announcer, dies at 79

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jim Mueller, one of the most enduring voices of Cleveland sports broadcasting, passed away on Aug. 17. He was 79 years old. Born in Owensboro, Kentucky, Mueller played college football at the University of Florida and began his career as a commercial airline pilot before shifting to sports broadcasting in the late 1960s, according to his obituary. Following stops in West Palm Beach, Louisville and Miami, he landed in Cleveland as the sports director at WJKW (now WJW) TV-8 in 1974. He moved on to WKYC Channel 3 in 1983.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
OHIO STATE
Pitchfork

We Tried the Pavement Pierogi

When Lidia Trempe left her house in the Cleveland suburbs on May 19, 1995, she told her parents she was going to the high school prom. But she never made it. Trempe, now the owner of Rudy’s Strudel in Parma, Ohio, skipped the big dance to see her favorite band, Pavement, play the Agora Ballroom—a deception that required shockingly little stagecraft to pull off. “I come from an immigrant family,” said Trempe, who didn’t even bother to advance the ruse by donning formalwear. “My mom probably wouldn’t even know what prom is.”
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH

