Montgomery County, TX

Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Car Burglars in Spring

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspects pictured below who committed multiple car burglaries in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn near I-45 in Spring, Texas. On August 24, 2022, at about 2:40 AM, the suspects drove into the motel parking lot in a silver or gray 4-door car with aftermarket chrome wheels, as seen below, before leaving with stolen items.
SPRING, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CHIEF DEPUTY RETIRES

Congratulations on your retirement to Montgomery County Constable Precinct #1 Chief Deputy Don Fullen on his retirement after 45 years of service. Chief Deputy Fullen’s Law Enforcement career began in Alabama in 1969 before moving to Texas. Chief Deputy Fullen began his Texas Law Enforcement Career with the Sam Houston State University Department of Traffic and Security in 1970. He served with the Huntsville Police Department from 1973-1983. The remainder of his 39 years of service has been in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-SPLENDORA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

7:30pm- According to HPD a kidnapping of a female by a former boyfriend took place in the Greenspoint area off Benmar. HPD units located the vehicle and followed it north on I-69 to FM 2090. As they reached the Shell/Subway HPD engaged the suspect and shots were fired. The suspect is deceased on the scene. Homicide investigators are enroute as well as the Montgomery County District Attorney. I-69 feeder is closed between Business 59 and FM 2090.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Suspect Arrested For Terroristic Threat in Tomball

TOMBALL, TX -- On August 21, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a disturbance in the 16000 block of Chewton Glen Street. Upon arriving, it was found that the parties were involved in a mutual combat situation where they were both injured. They were transported to a...
TOMBALL, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County

A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in northwest Harris County

Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force we’re attempting to apprehend a male wanted for several violent offenses, including murder. The male retrieved a pistol. Members of the task force opened fire striking the male. The male has been pronounced deceased at the scene. No reported injuries to law enforcement. The incident occurred at the 12200 blk of Veterans Memorial. HCSO CSI & Homicide Investigators are enroute.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

New details in officer-involved shooting of suspect in Splendora

HOUSTON (CW39) — There is new information about a murder suspect shot and killed by officers trying to serve an arrest warrant in northwest Harris County on Tuesday. Sources with two law enforcement agencies said that 24-year-old Jose Velazquez was wanted on a murder charge from January. He was also wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and deadly conduct.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RETIRED SGT. PASSES

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of former HCSO Sgt. David Coward. David died yesterday after having suffered from a stroke. David now joins his brother Sgt. Joe Coward in heaven, who preceded him in death. Please keep his wife, children, and the Coward family in your thoughts and prayers. I will forward service information when arrangements have been made.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton PD: Retaliation may have been motive for shooting

Dayton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the 400 block of Larson St. that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton PD, a man in his 20s was shot by suspects in...
DAYTON, TX

