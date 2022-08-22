Read full article on original website
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Car Burglars in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspects pictured below who committed multiple car burglaries in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn near I-45 in Spring, Texas. On August 24, 2022, at about 2:40 AM, the suspects drove into the motel parking lot in a silver or gray 4-door car with aftermarket chrome wheels, as seen below, before leaving with stolen items.
Mexican cartel member held on $1M bond after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill men
Christobal Picaz-Ochoa has been charged and booked into Harris County Jail, records say. This is what he's accused of doing after he thought two men stole $560,000 and drugs from him.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CHIEF DEPUTY RETIRES
Congratulations on your retirement to Montgomery County Constable Precinct #1 Chief Deputy Don Fullen on his retirement after 45 years of service. Chief Deputy Fullen’s Law Enforcement career began in Alabama in 1969 before moving to Texas. Chief Deputy Fullen began his Texas Law Enforcement Career with the Sam Houston State University Department of Traffic and Security in 1970. He served with the Huntsville Police Department from 1973-1983. The remainder of his 39 years of service has been in Montgomery County.
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE-SPLENDORA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
7:30pm- According to HPD a kidnapping of a female by a former boyfriend took place in the Greenspoint area off Benmar. HPD units located the vehicle and followed it north on I-69 to FM 2090. As they reached the Shell/Subway HPD engaged the suspect and shots were fired. The suspect is deceased on the scene. Homicide investigators are enroute as well as the Montgomery County District Attorney. I-69 feeder is closed between Business 59 and FM 2090.
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
KHOU
HCSO: Man wanted for murder, other violent crimes shot and killed by officers in northwest Harris County
The armed suspect was shot at by 10 law enforcement officers, HCSO said. It's unknown if the suspect ever pointed his weapon at officers.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Suspect Arrested For Terroristic Threat in Tomball
TOMBALL, TX -- On August 21, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a disturbance in the 16000 block of Chewton Glen Street. Upon arriving, it was found that the parties were involved in a mutual combat situation where they were both injured. They were transported to a...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County
A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
Tenant charged with capital murder in fire that killed landlord in SW Houston, filing reads
Charging documents are revealing what happened inside a southwest Houston home that was set on fire.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in northwest Harris County
Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force we’re attempting to apprehend a male wanted for several violent offenses, including murder. The male retrieved a pistol. Members of the task force opened fire striking the male. The male has been pronounced deceased at the scene. No reported injuries to law enforcement. The incident occurred at the 12200 blk of Veterans Memorial. HCSO CSI & Homicide Investigators are enroute.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
cw39.com
New details in officer-involved shooting of suspect in Splendora
HOUSTON (CW39) — There is new information about a murder suspect shot and killed by officers trying to serve an arrest warrant in northwest Harris County on Tuesday. Sources with two law enforcement agencies said that 24-year-old Jose Velazquez was wanted on a murder charge from January. He was also wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and deadly conduct.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RETIRED SGT. PASSES
It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of former HCSO Sgt. David Coward. David died yesterday after having suffered from a stroke. David now joins his brother Sgt. Joe Coward in heaven, who preceded him in death. Please keep his wife, children, and the Coward family in your thoughts and prayers. I will forward service information when arrangements have been made.
KHOU
Holman Hernandez appears in court; attorney, prosecutor make statements after
On Tuesday, Holman Hernandez appeared in court for a second time. He's accused of taking a 3-year-old girl from her Greenspoint-area apartment last weekend.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton PD: Retaliation may have been motive for shooting
Dayton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the 400 block of Larson St. that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton PD, a man in his 20s was shot by suspects in...
Suspect arrested for shooting Domino's employee multiple times, Sugar Land police say
The cause of the shooting is still unknown, but in a previous report, police told ABC13 they believed it was "personal in nature."
kwhi.com
GRIMES CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING DEADLY MOBILE HOME FIRE
A fatal mobile home fire Tuesday morning in Grimes County is under investigation. Firefighters were called out around 7:30 a.m. to a mobile home in the 7300 block of County Road 232, north of Richards. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says two people were inside the home when the fire...
Woman says she was victim of massage therapist out on parole for murder, HCSO investigating
The alleged victim said she was aware of the masseur's conviction and his time in prison. She went to him three times and said he kept pushing the boundaries.
