7:30pm- According to HPD a kidnapping of a female by a former boyfriend took place in the Greenspoint area off Benmar. HPD units located the vehicle and followed it north on I-69 to FM 2090. As they reached the Shell/Subway HPD engaged the suspect and shots were fired. The suspect is deceased on the scene. Homicide investigators are enroute as well as the Montgomery County District Attorney. I-69 feeder is closed between Business 59 and FM 2090.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO