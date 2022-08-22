Read full article on original website
First Drive: The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Is a Lot to Take In
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is astoundingly different. See what the new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe has to offer. The post First Drive: The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Is a Lot to Take In appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Kia, Jeep among vehicle recalls this week
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for August 4 through 11, including a Kia recall involving 257,998 units and a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
What Are the Best New Midsize Luxury SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book?
Are you looking for the right midsize luxury SUV? See which recommended models could meet your needs. The post What Are the Best New Midsize Luxury SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 vs. the 2022 Genesis GV80: Which Is the Better Buy?
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 vs. 2022 Genesis GV80: which is the better buy? The post The 2022 Infiniti QX60 vs. the 2022 Genesis GV80: Which Is the Better Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Should You Pay for a 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat?
The 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat packs a punch. How much should it cost? The post How Much Should You Pay for a 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
3 Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV
Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander include the reliable 2022 Kia Telluride, the mechanically identical Hyundai Palisade, and the Mazda CX-9 SUV. The post 3 Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 3 Small Luxury SUVs Are IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Winners
The safest small luxury 2022 SUVs are all Volvos. Is anyone surprised? The post Only 3 Small Luxury SUVs Are IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Winners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which 2022 Toyota Highlander Trim Is Best for the Money?
The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the most popular midsize SUVs available. Which is the best trim for the money? The post Which 2022 Toyota Highlander Trim Is Best for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Sticker Shock: The Biggest “Recall” Ever
The news is full of vehicle recalls this week, from Hyundais to Fords. But 40 years ago, Ford nearly recalled 21 million cars. The post Sticker Shock: The Biggest “Recall” Ever appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does the 2022 Ford Ranger Have a V6?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Ranger has a V6 engine, and how you can get one under a Ranger hood in 2023. The post Does the 2022 Ford Ranger Have a V6? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient?
The 2022 Toyota Corolla and 2022 Hyundai Elantra are both comfortable and fuel-efficient sedans. But which one sips fuel more efficiently than the other? The post 2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Every Porsche SUV Is Recommended by Consumer Reports
Sure, Porsche makes only two SUVs, but they're both fantastic. The post Every Porsche SUV Is Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here Are Some of the Most Powerful Ford Mustangs by Decade
The Ford Mustang has been around since 1964, and its evolved into a staple among performance models. Some of the most powerful models include the Shelby GT500. The post Here Are Some of the Most Powerful Ford Mustangs by Decade appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Mustang: 4 New Cars Faster Than an EcoBoost
The Ford Mustang EcoBoost marries performance and styling with fuel efficiency. However, cars like the BMW 230i and Nissan Z are quicker, despite being more expensive. The post Ford Mustang: 4 New Cars Faster Than an EcoBoost appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Do Some Cars Have 2 Exhaust Pipes?
Find out why you see some cars with a dual exhaust system while most others have one exhaust pipe. The post Why Do Some Cars Have 2 Exhaust Pipes? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Advantages to Owning a Manual Transmission Pickup Truck
Manual transmissions might be the only truly polarizing feature for cars and trucks, at least before the electric car came along. Many people feel very strongly about manual transmissions. Most average drivers don’t prefer them, while enthusiasts are willing to pay more for this formerly basic feature. Cars with three pedals are really just a … The post 5 Advantages to Owning a Manual Transmission Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Could Be Wrong if Your Car Won’t Start, but the Lights Work
When your car is not working properly it can be difficult to find out why. Here is what could be wrong if your car won't start, but the lights work. The post What Could Be Wrong if Your Car Won’t Start, but the Lights Work appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland a Real Off-Road SUV?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland comes with suspension upgrades. Is it a real off-roader? The post Is the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland a Real Off-Road SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
