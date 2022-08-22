ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

lptv.org

Northwoods Adventure: PGA Tour Canada Comes to Brainerd

PGA Tour Canada is playing on United States soil, and the first PGA Tour-sanctioned event is being held in the Brainerd Lakes area. Cragun’s Legacy Courses is hosting the inaugural Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Championship, presented by Gertens. CRMC has partnered with Cragun’s to help with their charitable fund,...
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

A Lot of History to Discover on Downtown Brainerd Walking Tour

The City of Brainerd has been around since the 1800s, and with all of the city’s evolution and changes in that time, a lot of history was left behind to discover. That history prompted Visit Brainerd to create a Historic Downtown Brainerd Walking Tour. What you’ll see on the...
BRAINERD, MN
DL-Online

Bluffton man injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 113

DETROIT LAKES — A Bluffton man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a motorcycle crash on Highway 113 on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to a Minnesota State Patrol news release. John Lennart Warren, 46, of Bluffton, was traveling westbound on a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Highway 113 around 3 p.m. when...
BLUFFTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Indiana Trailer Manufacturer to Add 200 Jobs at Minnesota Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. An Indiana manufacturer of truck bodies, trailers,...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
WJON

Wadena Man Hurt in Semi Crash Near Roscoe

ROSCOE -- A Wadena man was airlifted to the hospital after a semi-crash near Roscoe Monday morning. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Rodney Lillis was heading east on County Road 16...
WADENA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman from Douglas County dies while hiking in Oregon

(Undated)--A woman from Douglas County has reportedly fallen 100 feet to her death while hiking in Oregon. Officials in Oregon say Jessica Warejoncas, 62, of Carlos, was killed in the accident late last week near Wiesendanger Falls, Oregon. Emergency crew members reportedly had to hike 1.3 miles from the trailhead...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
