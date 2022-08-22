Read full article on original website
Pickaway Co. man sentenced to prison in overdose death of toddler
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — On January 16, the Circleville Police Department responded to Berger Hospital after a child was brought into the Emergency Room, unresponsive, and not breathing. A brief time later, reports say, the child’s sibling was also brought to the hospital. Both children, officials say, were suffering...
Ohio woman charged with animal torture competent to stand trial
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman accused of animal torture in Ohio has been found competent to stand trial, according to court records. Samantha Damron, a former vet tech, was arrested Thursday, May 12, after 46 dogs, 20 of them dead, were found at her Portsmouth residence. Authorities said two of the puppies removed […]
Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
Man arrested after attempting to kill a Lawrence Co. teacher
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after officials say he attempted to murder his former girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. The victim, a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School, stated “she began to feel ill and pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Route 93.” That is when, reports say, a man wearing all camouflage clothing approached her vehicle with a handgun and began firing on her vehicle.
Man Arrested After Call for Possible Drowning in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Chillicothe police were called to the scene of a possible drowning on 8/23/22 in the area of the floodwall. When officers arrived they found several people waving to the officers and pointing in the direction of the water. The two persons told police that there was someone in the water splashing around and yelling for help.
Greenfield man sentenced for assaulting officers
A Greenfield man was sentenced to a total of 21 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court from two separate cases for assault on a peace officer and assault on an employee of a local correctional facility. Dustin Greene, 31, was sentenced to 12 months for assault on...
South Point man charged with attempted murder
An arrest has been made in the early Tuesday morning shooting on State Route 93. Jerrino Johnson, 52, was arrested without incident at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at his South Point apartment. He charged with second-degree felony attempted murder and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail. Lawrence County Sheriff...
Circleville Woman Sentenced to Prison for Probation Violation
Circleville – A local woman that was charged before for drug possession has been sentenced to prison after violating her probation with possession again. Danielle Repass, 37 of Circleville was arrested in 2020 when a drug bust search warrant was performed on her home in the area of 100 block of Town street on Jan 10. During the investigation, they also found syringes, glass pipes, plastic baggies, digital scales, baggies with narcotic residue, several cell phones, burnt spoons, and large amounts of prescription pills all within the area of an infant. Repass along with three other adults were charged that day. Repass was charged with two counts of possession of fentanyl, possession of morphine, and a warrant for probation violation.
Routine Patrol Uncovers Drugs in Perry Co.
A routine patrol led to the discovery of drugs in Perry County. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Jeremy Justice observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Toy Store in Thornville around 12:24AM on Sunday. Deputy Justice said two male subjects were slumped over, so he contacted...
Man Attempts to Shoot a Southern Ohio Teacher on Way to School
Lawrence County – A woman took off from someone who possibly attempted to kill her on her way to school this morning. In response to the shooting, the local schools were locked down in Lawence County Ohio. Accoridng to the Sheriffs office, about 7:42 AM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s...
People
Irene Bedard, Voice of Disney's Pocahontas, Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Ohio
Irene Bedard, the woman behind the speaking voice of the titular heroine in Disney's Pocahontas, was arrested Friday in Ohio for disorderly conduct, police confirm. A report from the Xenia Police Division, obtained by PEOPLE, explained that Major Osburn and Major Johnson had observed two females arguing on the street before one, who was later identified as Irene Bedard-Wilson, "walked out into the street screaming, without any regard for traffic."
Identity of body found submerged in Circleville released by authorities
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy. 82-year-old Mary J. Doddroe was reported missing yesterday. Reports say deputies drove the route Doddroe would have taken. While traveling along Island Road, Deputy Moore of the...
Scioto Co. woman arrested after attempting to abduct a 7-year-old child
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A New Boston woman is in jail today after law enforcement officials say she attempted to kidnap two children. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office was contacted by the Portsmouth Police Department on Sunday. Detectives say two children, ages 7 and 10,...
2 Ohio brothers killed in police standoff had over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State investigators found more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of a property where two brothers died Saturday during a long standoff with law-enforcement officers. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the fatal shootings of Randy...
Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting
MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
One dead, two injured in Licking County crash
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
Three men shot at known Franklinton drug house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the […]
82-year-old woman found dead in quarry after crash
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old woman was found dead in Circleville Tuesday morning in a quarry after a crash, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. PCSO states they received a report at 6:30 a.m. that Mary Doddroe was missing. They later learned from one of her children that she left to go to […]
Police: Women stole from Old Navy at Easton three separate times
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is looking to identify two women who they say have stolen merchandise from an Old Navy on three separate occasions. Police state that both women went to the Old Navy at the Easton Town Center three times in July and filled tote bags with products without paying for them. […]
