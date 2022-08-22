Circleville – A local woman that was charged before for drug possession has been sentenced to prison after violating her probation with possession again. Danielle Repass, 37 of Circleville was arrested in 2020 when a drug bust search warrant was performed on her home in the area of 100 block of Town street on Jan 10. During the investigation, they also found syringes, glass pipes, plastic baggies, digital scales, baggies with narcotic residue, several cell phones, burnt spoons, and large amounts of prescription pills all within the area of an infant. Repass along with three other adults were charged that day. Repass was charged with two counts of possession of fentanyl, possession of morphine, and a warrant for probation violation.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO