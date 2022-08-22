DCCC chairman rejects criticism for boosting pro-Trump candidates in GOP primaries

Read full article on original website
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Washington Examiner
And just like that, now DeSantis is a fascist
If Democrats ever had an original idea, it would die of loneliness. Such is the case with them calling any prominent Republican a fascist. For years, Democrats used to call Republicans racist. They continue to do so, mind you. However, "fascist" is the new, hip insult that is used to rile a rabidly toxic Democratic base and scare voters into thinking that supporting any Republican candidate is contributing to the imminent collapse of the United States. For years, former President Donald Trump was dubbed a fascist. Now, the Democrats are turning their ire toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Washington Examiner
Democratic candidates outraise Republicans in key Senate races
There's a fundraising disparity between GOP Senate candidates and their cash-flush Democratic opponents in key midterm races, and party leadership is sounding the alarm that Republican donors need to pony up. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told major backers this week that the GOP needs to start closing the...
Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — As the sun set in Wyoming, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney described her blowout loss as the beginning of a more consequential step in her political career. She summoned Abraham Lincoln, who lost elections for the House and Senate and still went on to become one of the nation’s most accomplished presidents. But in the days since, would-be supporters in key states have openly expressed skepticism about a Cheney presidential run, even one solely designed to block Donald Trump’s return to the White House. In fact, Republican voters and local officials in three of the states that matter most in presidential politics — Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina — believe the soon-to-be-unemployed congresswoman has little path to relevancy in a 2024 presidential primary, never mind a path to victory. Some sympathizers fear she would actually help Trump if she runs. Such is the colossal political challenge ahead for Cheney, a Republican seeking to transform a 37-percentage-point home-state loss into a national campaign to destroy Trump’s White House ambitions. There is no precedent for what she hopes to accomplish.
Washington Examiner
'Insulting': Gov. Sununu calls on Biden to apologize for 'semi-fascism' comment
President Joe Biden should apologize for comparing the philosophy of Republicans loyal to former President Donald Trump to "semi-fascism," according to a Republican governor. Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH), who has also been critical of Trump, defended the "MAGA" wing of the party by denouncing Biden's remarks at a Democratic Party fundraiser last week during an interview with anchor Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Washington Examiner
Biden just gave the Fed a green light to embrace the recession
However much Republicans hated the substance of President Joe Biden's so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats could at least boast that they passed a sizable deficit reduction. But no longer. But whatever goodwill the Democratic Party earned with its social and environmental spending bill's $300 billion 10-year deficit reduction, Biden has...
Washington Examiner
Student loan forgiveness is another reason why all Republicans should've voted for Trump
In my third year at the University of Pennsylvania, I took a course called "Who gets elected and why." It was taught by Ed Rendell, former mayor of Philadelphia, governor of Pennsylvania, and chairman of the Democratic National Committee. As such, Rendell addressed the class as if every student was a registered Democrat. In one class, he taught a particularly interesting lesson — no matter the shortcomings of a nominee, voters should still vote for them because of the greater good of passing a political party's agenda. It's a lecture Republicans could've used during the 2020 election, especially regarding student loan forgiveness.
Washington Examiner
Redacted affidavit justifying Trump Mar-a-Lago raid is released, cites 'defense information'
The affidavit behind the FBI’s unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was publicly released by the Justice Department on Friday. Although the document was heavily redacted, it did cite "national defense information" found in boxes obtained from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year as justification for seeking the warrant.
Washington Examiner
Jared Kushner spent ‘millions’ in legal fees, hints at comeback
Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s policy ace and fixer, said he spent “millions” on legal fees to fend off Democratic attacks during his four years inside the West Wing. Kushner, promoting his memoir Breaking History, Amazon’s No. 3 bestseller, told top radio interviewer Hugh Hewitt that...
Washington Examiner
Republicans eye Zuckerberg congressional testimony after Hunter Biden laptop reveal
House Republicans want to haul Mark Zuckerberg in front of Congress to explain himself after the Meta chief admitted Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story. In a surprise appearance Thursday on the Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg revealed that the company's decision to clamp down on the dissemination of the laptop story came after the FBI warned the company that Russia-backed campaigns may dump misinformation ahead of the 2020 election. The remarks have sparked outrage among many Republicans.
Washington Examiner
Republicans need to go back to school
Republicans had a rough election night Tuesday. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican who narrowly led in polls for months, lost New York’s 19th Congressional District to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, who had heavily campaigned on abortion since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Washington Examiner
Conservative groups and AGs plot legal strategy to overturn Biden student debt relief: 'Who’s our Jane Roe?'
Just days after President Joe Biden announced his intent to relieve up to $20,000 of debt for millions of student borrowers, several conservative advocacy groups and attorneys general are mulling strategies to block the president's plan in court. Under the plan Biden announced this week, borrowers who earn under $125,000...
Washington Examiner
McConnell-linked super PAC cancels $8 million ad buy in Arizona
A prominent Republican super PAC is pulling around $8 million of advertising spending out of Arizona's Senate race to redistribute it to other high-priority contests, a sign that Republicans are bearish on their prospects of winning the seat in November. The Senate Leadership Fund, which is closely associated with Senate...
Washington Examiner
Redacted: FBI affidavit response to Trumpworld declassification claims
The Justice Department redacted the FBI search warrant affidavit’s response to declassification claims made by a lawyer and aide for former President Donald Trump. The affidavit justifying the FBI’s unprecedented raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was publicly released by the Justice Department on Friday. A special agent...
Washington Examiner
Meghan McCain rebukes NH Libertarian Party for cheering her father’s death
Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), fired back at the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire for a tweet celebrating the four-year anniversary of his death. "This is hideous — even by twitters standards," she tweeted in response. "I really fear for the future of the...
Washington Examiner
'Grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac': Quotes of the Week
The past week saw Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the coronavirus pandemic response, announce he would step down from his role in government after 50 years, leading to some tributes but also a lot of criticism. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden hit the midterm campaign trail, having some choice words for MAGA supporters, several important primaries played out in New York and Florida, and in a possible preview of a future presidential race, California Gov. Gavin Newsom turned his attention to his Florida counterpart Ron DeSantis. Here are the quotes of the week.
Washington Examiner
National Archives wanted Trump-Kim Jong Un letters to be sent via FedEx
More than a year before the FBI conducted its raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the National Archives instructed one of the former president’s attorneys to send some sensitive White House materials, including messages from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, via FedEx. Shortly after Trump left office,...
Lauren Boebert under fire for claiming student loan forgiveness funds ‘degree in lesbian dance theory’
Rep Lauren Boebert has come under fire for a “homophobic” rant where she claimed that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will be used to fund “Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory”.The Colorado congresswoman raged about the president’s plans to scrap up to $20,000 of student debt for millions of Americans in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this week.“How the heck can Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?” she said.“He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border.“He’s the...
