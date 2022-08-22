Read full article on original website
Children at risk of long-term eye problems
Children at risk of long-term eye problems after spending over five hours a day on screens during summer holidays. Worrying new research has shown that more than a third of children (36%) are being exposed to potential eye health problems over the school holidays after spending over five hours a day glued to screens.
How to prepare for surgery
How should you to prepare for surgery? Surgery is a medical marvel – one which benefits greatly from modern technology, but which has endured as a fundamental medical practice for hundreds upon hundreds of years. Routine as surgery is – with over six million on the waiting list for elective operations at the moment – it can still be a nerve-wracking time for patients-in-waiting.
Clinical trial offers more than a glimpse into eye treatments
Clinical trial offers more than a glimpse into eye treatments: A new clinical trial researching treatment for patients with sight loss as a result of diabetes has shown a type of laser treatment to be both cost effective and non-invasive, offering the best option for patients and healthcare providers. There...
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current “gold standard” treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicentre study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the prestigious “New England Journal of Medicine”.
