SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We should see a good amount of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. We’ll see a little more cloud cover up to the north. Highs will be in the 80s in the eastern half of the region. Out to the west, it will be hotter with highs in the mid 90s for some! Overnight, we could see a few showers roll through northern parts of the region with a rumble of thunder mixed in, as well.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO