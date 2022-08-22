SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – ”It is one memory we will always have” is Hollidaysburg manager Jim McGough’s description of his team’s Little League World Series experience. The “amazing journey” as he put it ended Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas. “We gave them everything we had,” the coach of the Mid-Atlantic representative from Pennsylvania said.

HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO