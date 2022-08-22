Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Helena Area Football Preview: Local teams aim to build on successful 2021 seasons
High school football is in the air and on Friday night, the hiatus will end officially as all five Helena area teams will be on the gridiron. Helena High, Capital, Townsend and Jefferson all made the playoffs in their respective divisions and will be looking for repeat appearances. East Helena will be looking to build on its inaugural season of varsity football.
406mtsports.com
Carroll Football Position Preview: Quarterback
HELENA — Jack Prka’s “baptism by fire” came four games into last season when he was elevated to Carroll’s starting quarterback. Not only did he survive, he thrived, throwing for over 250 yards and two touchdowns in a game the Saints should have won. There...
montanasports.com
East Helena football undergoes complete build: 'We're coming for you'
HELENA — After a rough 0-7 inaugural varsity season last year, the East Helena Vigilantes football program is working at what head coach Tyler Murray is calling a “complete build.”. For Murray, this isn’t his first go-around with an under-performing program. Before taking the head coaching position at...
buttesports.com
Butte Central vs. Polson Game Moved
The first Butte Central football game of the season has been relocated. This Friday, August 26th, Butte Central will take on Polson as planned, but the location will be Naranche Stadium. The game will still start at 7 pm Friday night. Gates will open at 6 pm. The location change...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Butte hosts Billings Senior to start 2022 football campaign
BUTTE – The 2022 regular season opens up at Naranche Stadium on Thursday evening, as the Butte Bulldogs host the Billings Senior Broncs. Last year’s installment of the Butte-Senior game was a contest that went down to the wire. Following a 17-point Butte rally, Broncs kicker Maclain Burckley...
406mtsports.com
Butte Central football game against Polson shifted to Naranche Stadium
BUTTE - Butte Central's football game against the Polson Pirates on Friday, August 26, has been moved to Naranche Stadium. The game will still start at 7 pm. Friday night. Gates will open at 6 pm. "The location change was made because the stadium lights at Montana Tech (Alumni Coliseum)...
406mtsports.com
Frenchtown's Lewis, Capital's Teders set pace in MCPS Invitational
MISSOULA — Katie Lewis of Frenchtown and Dutch Teders of Helena Capital set the pace Monday at the two-day Missoula County Public Schools Invitational at Larchmont Golf Course. Lewis carded an 18-hole score of 75. She leads second-place Anna Stensrud of Missoula Hellgate by eight strokes with 18 holes...
406mtsports.com
Riding high: Youth riders have a blast at the Copper Kings Clash
BUTTE – Saturday’s 2022 Copper Kings Clash at the Big Butte Open Space trail head featured plenty of challenges for bike riders from sixth grade through to the varsity level. The Division 2 high school championship was won by the Hellgate Mammoths, who racked up 2,235 points. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buttesports.com
Maroons Name Football Captains for 2022
The Butte Central Maroons have named their football captains for the 2022 Team. The captains were chosen by their teammates during Maroon Summer Camp in July. The Maroons will be led by seniors Konnor Pochervina, Cayden Kibler, and Riley Gelling. “I am very excited about our three senior captains,” said...
Montana Town Is The Star To New Paranormal TV Show
It's great to see shows and movies show off Montana in different ways, but this show might seem a little strange to the usual viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium to uncover the mining's town seedy past.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Helena For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Helena for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. If you’re looking for romantic activities, Helena has plenty to offer. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday. The post Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death appeared first on Local News 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanarightnow.com
Missing Helena man last contacted on Aug. 11 found
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Tristen Black. According to the DOJ, Black, 23, was located. The DOJ put out a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Black on behalf of the Helena Police Department Monday, Aug. 23. The date of the most...
montanarightnow.com
Person of interest ID'd in relation to 'suspicious' wildfires on Mount Helena
UPDATE: AUG. 23 AT 2 P.M. Officials have identified a person of interest in relation to the two wildfires that started near the Dump Gulch Trailhead on Mount Helena Sunday, Aug. 21. The Helena Fire Department said in a press release the person is not a threat to the community...
yourbigsky.com
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
montanarightnow.com
Wildfire prompts evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam
A wildfire that promoted evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam outside Helena Monday night destroyed one structure and had burned an estimated 135 acres as of Tuesday. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. Monday on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. that night and named the Rising Moon fire. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby, fire officials said.
Man hit by car in Butte hospitalized
A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 while walking Uptown in Butte.
Comments / 0