Bill Belichick was understandably upset with his team’s performance in Friday’s preseason finale. Not only did the Patriots lose to the Raiders, 23-6, but they also played most of their starters for a quarter-plus and failed to do much against Las Vegas’ backups. When starting quarterback Mac Jones left the field for the final time in Friday’s game, the Patriots trailed, 10-3, with 9:15 remaining in the second quarter – and New England had one more possession than Las Vegas at that point.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO