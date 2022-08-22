Read full article on original website
Related
NFL player shot multiple times during robbery attempt
Star NFL rookie shot multiple times in attempted robery.
Ravens’ mascot carted off field with serious injury after brutal tackle
Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were the unanimous winners of the Injury Bowl. It felt like every single week, a player went down with a severe injury. Their defense was decimated to shreds, as most of their key playmakers were taken out. Even Lamar Jackson couldn’t escape the injury bug, as he missed a good chunk of the season.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin provides crucial TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson injury updates
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a double whammy on Sunday afternoon after TJ Watt and Diontae Johnson suffered various injuries. However, head coach Mike Tomlin wanted everyone to know that there is no reason to worry over the health issues. Johnson was ruled out first in the contest against the Detroit Lions following a shoulder injury. […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin provides crucial TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule gets real on another Cam Newton return after Sam Darnold injury
The Carolina Panthers have a bit of a problem. No, it’s not because of Baker Mayfield: the former Cleveland Browns QB looks great with his new team. No, Carolina’s problem is with his backup. After losing the QB1 battle, Sam Darnold was expected to be the backup to Mayfield. However, in the final preseason game, […] The post Panthers coach Matt Rhule gets real on another Cam Newton return after Sam Darnold injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 surprise roster cuts the Colts could make before Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to make up for last season’s disappointment in 2022. Indy was on the verge of clinching a playoff berth but infamously lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final week of the season to miss the dance entirely. Indianapolis will be eager to erase that mistake in the new season but some Colts roster cuts will be in order first.
The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet
The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick gets painfully honest on Mac Jones, Patriots stinker vs. Raiders
Bill Belichick was understandably upset with his team’s performance in Friday’s preseason finale. Not only did the Patriots lose to the Raiders, 23-6, but they also played most of their starters for a quarter-plus and failed to do much against Las Vegas’ backups. When starting quarterback Mac Jones left the field for the final time in Friday’s game, the Patriots trailed, 10-3, with 9:15 remaining in the second quarter – and New England had one more possession than Las Vegas at that point.
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Fantasy Football wide receivers who will gain the most targets in 2022
Fantasy football season is finally upon us in 2022, and trying to gauge the impact that wide receivers will have on rosters this year is one of the toughest aspects. While your league mates will likely focus their efforts on running backs, here is how to gauge which wide receivers to target.
‘Just threw me to the side’: Tyreek Hill reveals motivation after being traded from Chiefs to Dolphins
The Tyreek Hill trade was one of the most surprising transactions of the offseason. The wide receiver was one of the most important pieces on the Kansas City Chiefs roster amid their success in recent years. But he is now more motivated than ever to help the Miami Dolphins win. Hill recently spoke with Outkick […] The post ‘Just threw me to the side’: Tyreek Hill reveals motivation after being traded from Chiefs to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith
The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo’s harsh reality with 49ers, revealed
Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers despite the team making it clear they are moving on from him. The problem is there’s just no market for the veteran quarterback as of the moment. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network made that revelation on Friday, highlighting that there is just no willing trade partner, barring […] The post RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo’s harsh reality with 49ers, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay
Sean McVay is not going into detail about the actions they took to address the recent brawl between Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. When asked about Donald’s punishment (if there’s any) during Saturday’s broadcast of their game against the Bengals, the Rams head coach responded bluntly and emphasized the position […] The post Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL during Saturday’s preseason loss against the Chicago Bears. It’s a big blow for the Browns, as Odom now figures to miss the entire regular season while recovering from the unfortunate injury. Odom was carted off the field during Saturday’s clash with the Bears after picking […] The post Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci
As the 53-man roster deadline nears, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to make moves to trim down the team. On Sunday, 24 hours after their preseason finale, they decided to cut Dak Prescott’s backup QB Ben DiNucci. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are releasing DiNucci as...
‘Some ugly stuff out there’: Trey Lance gets brutally honest on disappointing showing in 49ers’ preseason loss to Texans
On paper, the San Francisco 49ers should be better than the Houston Texans. Based off of their past performances and their roster, the Bay Area squad should easily handle their opponents. However, their preseason game told a different story. In a shocking turn of events, the new-look San Francisco offense was shut out by the Texans.
Raiders might trade former 1st-rounder following Patriots’ game
Las Vegas Raiders 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood could be on the chopping block. After Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore reported that the Raiders could release or trade the former Alabama offensive lineman, a second report seemingly confirmed that Leatherwood could be on his way out of Sin City, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Justin Fields sounds off on potential of a promising Bears WR ahead of 2022 season
The Chicago Bears’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns provided multiple players on the team with one final chance to prove to the coaching staff that they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster for this season. Among them, Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis made the most out of his snaps played in the contest. […] The post Justin Fields sounds off on potential of a promising Bears WR ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins in shock after Senior VP Jason Jenkins tragically dies
The Miami Dolphins are in shock after learning of the death of the organization’s Senior Vice President Jason Jenkins at the age of 47. The Dolphins learned of the news during the team’s preseason Week 3 game at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins released a statement...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0