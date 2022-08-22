Didn't get around to voting during early voting, still have your Vote-By-Mail ballot, or do you prefer to vote on Election Day as a habit or tradition?. As of 7 a.m., the polls are open today to vote in the primary election and do your privileged civic duty through 7 p.m. (If there is a line, and you are in it by 7 p.m., you will be able to cast your vote.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO