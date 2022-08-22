Read full article on original website
BeachGirl
3d ago
That’s right! Florida will always be a red state! Love governor DeSantis! He will win hands down! Enough is enough with a democratic office!!! Many republicans showing up on Tuesday! I’m one of them with the rest of my family!! VOTE DEMOCRATS OUT!!!
Reply(7)
7
Own the Libs
3d ago
Red tsunami!!!! Florida is a Republican state always has been and always will be!!! Liberals are not allowed here.
Reply(2)
5
Related
askflagler.com
DeSantis Appears in Volusia County Ahead of Primary Election
ORMOND BEACH – With Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand in Volusia County to rally for a group of candidates that he endorsed. The stop was part of what DeSantis calls his ‘Education Agenda Tour’, in which he tries to help conservative candidates get elected to county School Boards across the state. DeSantis has endorsed Volusia School Board candidates Jamie Haynes and Fred Lowry, along with Flagler School Board candidates Christy Chong and Jill Woolbright.
spacecoastdaily.com
SEE ELECTION RESULTS: Space Coast Daily is Your Go-To Source For Complete Primary Election Results
*EDITOR’S NOTE: For State Representative, District 30, the winner will be determined by adding the votes from Brevard County and Volusia County, which represent District 30. The above results are from Brevard County. CLICK HERE FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY RESULTS. WATCH: Have you voted? Comment below on who you like....
fox35orlando.com
Phone lines to election office cut day before Florida Primary
ORLANDO, Fla. - Phone lines to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office were cut just a day before the Florida Primary election as a result of AT&T construction happening along nearby Pennsylvania Streets. Voters were unable to call the office directly and employees were unable to make or receive calls.
aroundosceola.com
Happy Election Day! Your guide to voting today
Didn't get around to voting during early voting, still have your Vote-By-Mail ballot, or do you prefer to vote on Election Day as a habit or tradition?. As of 7 a.m., the polls are open today to vote in the primary election and do your privileged civic duty through 7 p.m. (If there is a line, and you are in it by 7 p.m., you will be able to cast your vote.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
click orlando
Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call
ORLANDO, Fla. – The race for the District 29 seat in the Florida House of Representatives is too close to call and will apparently head to a machine recount. Webster Barnaby leads Elizabeth Fetterhoff by a tally of 7,446 to 7,415, with 100% of the precincts reporting. District 29...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Aramis Ayala holds lead in Attorney General race but many voters remain uncommitted
Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder aren't far behind. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala holds the edge in the Democratic Primary for Attorney General. But plenty of voters remain undecided heading into the Democratic Primary, according to St. Pete Polls. A final survey conducted for Florida Politics shows that...
WDW News Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Brevard County Schools to adjust bus routes on Artemis launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Public Schools said students will still have class and the district will make some bus route adjustments as thousands plan to travel to the Space Coast for Monday’s historic Artemis launch. In a video posted Monday, the school district said it’s expecting...
Brevard County officials: Expect traffic delays on Space Coast for Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is one week away from the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The uncrewed flight tests will take the Orion spacecraft beyond the far side of the moon. But NASA isn’t the only agency preparing for launch day. The Titusville Police...
click orlando
Ex-tax collector Joel Greenberg a witness in Seminole ‘ghost candidate’ fraud case
ORLANDO, Fla. – Disgraced former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is now involved with another criminal case, this time as a witness. Prosecutors in the case of two people accused of committing election fraud in the so-called Seminole County “ghost candidate” case released a list of supplemental discovery documents to the defendants Tuesday.
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Fair to Bring Fun to Brevard County Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 at Space Coast Harley-Davidson
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA — The Palm Bay Fair will bring big fun to the Space Coast as it rolls into Brevard County Sept. 30-Oct.9, 2022 at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson fair grounds in Palm Bay, Florida, featuring fun fair foods, free unlimited rides and free shows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren to Host First Annual ‘Thousand Grands Walk’ Oct. 22
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard Public Schools have partnered with the nonprofit agency Grandparents Raising Grandchildren of Brevard County to host Brevard’s first annual “Thousand Grands Walk” on Saturday, Oct. 22. This free event will take place at the Viera High School track.
BET
Orange County NAACP President Resigns, Claiming Anti-Asian-American Racism Drove Her Out
The Orange County, Fla., NAACP branch’s first South Asian leader, Dr. Vanessa Toolsie, says she’s resigning after serving just six months as president because of racial issues she says she’s encountered in her tenure. In a Facebook post on the Orange County branch's page that she had...
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Lyssa Calio ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 47-year-old Lyssa Calio BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Calio is charged with probation violation in reference to fleeing or attempting to elude without lights or a...
click orlando
Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Titusville Man For First-Degree Murder on Tommy Brothers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in yesterday’s homicide that occurred on Cypress Avenue in Mims. The victim is identified as 21-year-old Tommy Leon Brothers of Mims. Homicide Agents have also arrested 27-year-old Corey Ward of Titusville, after an arrest...
click orlando
17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Rain Likely, Mostly Sunny Skies, High Near 91 for Brevard On Thursday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Thursday in Brevard County calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 91.
spacecoastdaily.com
Space Coast Office of Tourism Offers Resources Ahead of Historic Artemis I Launch on Aug. 29
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – On August 29, NASA plans to launch the most powerful rocket ever built from the Space Coast. This historic launch is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to our destination. Is your business ready?. The Space Coast Office of Tourism is providing you...
Comments / 15