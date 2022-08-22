ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 15

BeachGirl
3d ago

That’s right! Florida will always be a red state! Love governor DeSantis! He will win hands down! Enough is enough with a democratic office!!! Many republicans showing up on Tuesday! I’m one of them with the rest of my family!! VOTE DEMOCRATS OUT!!!

Reply(7)
7
Own the Libs
3d ago

Red tsunami!!!! Florida is a Republican state always has been and always will be!!! Liberals are not allowed here.

Reply(2)
5
Related
askflagler.com

DeSantis Appears in Volusia County Ahead of Primary Election

ORMOND BEACH – With Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand in Volusia County to rally for a group of candidates that he endorsed. The stop was part of what DeSantis calls his ‘Education Agenda Tour’, in which he tries to help conservative candidates get elected to county School Boards across the state. DeSantis has endorsed Volusia School Board candidates Jamie Haynes and Fred Lowry, along with Flagler School Board candidates Christy Chong and Jill Woolbright.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Phone lines to election office cut day before Florida Primary

ORLANDO, Fla. - Phone lines to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office were cut just a day before the Florida Primary election as a result of AT&T construction happening along nearby Pennsylvania Streets. Voters were unable to call the office directly and employees were unable to make or receive calls.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Happy Election Day! Your guide to voting today

Didn't get around to voting during early voting, still have your Vote-By-Mail ballot, or do you prefer to vote on Election Day as a habit or tradition?. As of 7 a.m., the polls are open today to vote in the primary election and do your privileged civic duty through 7 p.m. (If there is a line, and you are in it by 7 p.m., you will be able to cast your vote.)
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Day#Primary Election#Democrats#Politics Local#Election Local#Brevard County Early#Republicans#Space Coast Daily
click orlando

Brevard County Schools to adjust bus routes on Artemis launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Public Schools said students will still have class and the district will make some bus route adjustments as thousands plan to travel to the Space Coast for Monday’s historic Artemis launch. In a video posted Monday, the school district said it’s expecting...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ex-tax collector Joel Greenberg a witness in Seminole ‘ghost candidate’ fraud case

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disgraced former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is now involved with another criminal case, this time as a witness. Prosecutors in the case of two people accused of committing election fraud in the so-called Seminole County “ghost candidate” case released a list of supplemental discovery documents to the defendants Tuesday.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
click orlando

Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy