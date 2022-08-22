ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Kimi Raikkonen
Person
Loris Hezemans
Person
Raikkonen
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Chase Elliott
Racing News

Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott

Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
MOTORSPORTS
Fox News

LIV Golf to announce seven new additions, including Cameron Smith: report

LIV Golf is expecting to announce another round of new members this weekend and top-ranked golfer Cameron Smith is expected to be on that list, according to a report. The 2022 British Open champion has been rumored for weeks to be the latest — and arguably the most significant — golfer to join the rival Saudi-backed circuit and, following the completion of the FedEx Cup playoffs, LIV Golf is expected to announce the additions of Smith and six other players, The Telegraph reported.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#International Dri
FanSided

NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list

One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
racer.com

Schumacher to get new Haas upgrade at Spa

Mick Schumacher will join Kevin Magnussen in running the updated Haas at the Belgian Grand Prix after the team saw encouraging data from the new parts. Haas introduced its first major upgrade in Hungary before the summer break, with Magnussen the only driver to run it at the time. Although...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Daniel Ricciardo: McLaren boss Zak Brown pays tribute to outgoing driver as team sidesteps Oscar Piastri links

McLaren boss Zak Brown paid tribute to Daniel Ricciardo as the team refused to comment on speculation that its outgoing driver will be replaced by Oscar Piastri next season. Ricciardo, who has endured an underwhelming stint with the Woking team since joining in 2021, announced on Wednesday that he would be leaving McLaren at the end of the current campaign after agreeing a mutual early termination of his contract.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Crone showing promise in her second Prototype Challenge season

In just her second season of prototype racing, Courtney Crone is gaining attention. Enough so that she’s been named a finalist for the second IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. The 21-year-old American looks to build on her resume for that quarter-million-dollar award toward an IMSA ride in 2023 when...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

How two tests could decide the IndyCar title

Two private NTT IndyCar Series tests on the horizon should shape the outcome of the championship. The August 26 test at Portland International Raceway, scheduled nine days prior to the September 4 race at PIR, will feature nine cars, with two from A.J. Foyt Racing, four from Andretti Autosport, and most importantly, three from Team Penske, as the trio are set to study the 2.0-mile road course prior to IndyCar’s penultimate round.
PORTLAND, OR
racer.com

VIDEO: Laguna Seca's Steve Fields

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Sr. VP of Sales Steve Fields discusses the growth and changes found at the beloved road course in Monterey.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Team Penske extends Joey Logano's contract for No. 22 Ford

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Team Penske signed Joey Logano on Wednesday to a long-term contract extension that locks down both the 2018 NASCAR champion and teammate Ryan Blaney for the next several years. Blaney got a contract extension last week, and Logano's has been finalized to keep him in...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy