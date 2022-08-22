Read full article on original website
Rochester Police Department shows room with 13,500 seized guns, talks efforts to stem violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 13,500 guns are hard to try and visualize. The Rochester Police Department gave News 8 an exclusive look into an evidence and storage room where all of these firearms — mostly illegal — are kept. These weapons have played roles in shootings and deadly homicides going back decades. From little rusted […]
Rochester man arrested for arson after apartment fire
After investigators determined the fire was intentionally caused by flammable liquids, police were able to apprehend the man who still had a gasoline can in his possession.
Man shot, killed on North Street during robbery
On Aug. 24, officers responded to the corner of North Street and Durnan street for the report of someone shot.
13 WHAM
RPD investigating fatal shooting on North Street
The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on North Street in Rochester Wednesday night. Police say the victim is a man in his 40s. Their preliminary investigation finds he was shot during a robbery. No arrests have been made. This marks Rochester's 51st homicide of the year. Anyone...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Garson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 700 block of Garson Avenue between Kingston and Quincy Streets for the report that a male had been shot just before 10:00 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
5 arrested in ATV theft operation in Springwater
SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Five people from Rochester were arrested for an ATV theft operation in Livingston County. They’re accused of stealing an ATV and then crashing it, before trying to run from police. The incident happened Tuesday night around 6:00 p.m. in the town of Springwater. Deputies...
Rochester man convicted for 2021 broad daylight shooting, standoff
Based on his history, Breedlove will be sentenced as a second violent felony offender.
iheart.com
Rochester Parolee Convicted in December Shooting
A Rochester man has been found guilty in a December shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood. 41-year-old Anthony Breedlove was convicted today of two weapons charges and reckless endangerment. Police say he shot an illegal gun at a moving car on Maryland Street, while on parole on a weapons conviction. The...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate overnight shooting on Pierpont Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city's west side overnight. Police responded to the area of Driving Park and Pierpont Street for a ShotSpotter activation just after 12:30 a.m. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots, but...
2 shot in Rochester on Pierpont St., Garson St.
There are currently no suspects in custody for either incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact 911.
13 WHAM
Man fighting for life after Dewey Ave. shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a 21-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after being shot on Dewey Avenue overnight. The victim was found on Dewey Avenue near Lyell Avenue just after 12:15 a.m. He'd been shot a least once in the upper body. Police say the victim lives in...
ESL Credit Union robbed, Rochester man arrested
At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred.
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigating Two More Shootings
Rochester police are investigating two more shootings. A 31-year-old man was shot before 10 last night on Garson Avenue. And around 12:30 this morning, an 18-year-old man was shot near Driving Park and Pierpont Street. Both victims were driven by private vehicles to Rochester General, and both are expected to...
13 WHAM
RPD: suspect arrested for robbing a bank
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank yesterday afternoon. Police say it happened at ESL Federal Credit Union and the suspect displayed a note to the teller demanding money. Officers say they saw the suspect, Hugh Mahoney, 50, at a gas station on...
iheart.com
Olean St. Homicide Victim Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on Olean Street, on the city's southwest side. Twenty-nine-year-old James Hallenbeck lived in the neighborhood and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led...
13 WHAM
Man headed to prison for firing illegal gun into large crowd in Rochester in 2020
Rochester, N.Y. — A man will spend the next 16 years to life in prison for firing an illegal gun into a crowd on the Fourth of July two years ago. New York State Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano sentenced Shallah Sherman, 26, on Monday. He had been convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Prosecutors say he fired an illegal gun into a crowd of over 100 people.
Rochester woman killed in hit-and-run on N. Clinton Ave.
The car did not stop, officials said, but was quickly located and impounded by RPD officers.
13 WHAM
One person killed in overnight Irondequoit fire
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Crews are investigating a fatal fire overnight at a house on Garford Road in Irondequoit. Fire crews on the scene tell 13WHAM two people were trapped in that fire and removed. The Irondequoit Police Chief telling us one of those people has died. This is a...
WHEC TV-10
Woman arrested for Dewey Avenue hit-and-run
GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police have found the driver that hit a person walking down Dewey Avenue last Thursday. Investigators say the victim has serious injuries that required hospitalization. 40-year-old Brenda Vanorden is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury, and aggravated...
Rochester man sentenced for firing into 2020 4th of July crowd
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 16 years to life for firing into a crowd on the Fourth of July in 2020, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office said Monday. Sherman was convicted of two weapons charges, after a jury found that he was guilty of firing into a crowd […]
