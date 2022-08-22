Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
New mural pops up in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new piece of art in Downtown Sioux Falls. It’s a mural that calls for peace from gun violence. Artist Kyle Holbrook has been traveling around the United States and 43 countries as part of the Gun Violence Awareness Tour. He has lost many friends and family members to gun violence. He says his goal is to use art as a way to connect people on issues.
KELOLAND TV
Supporting runners at the Sioux Falls Marathon
Giving back to the community and getting a day outside can be just what the doctor ordered. And we’ve got just the ticket for you with the Sioux Falls Marathon which gives a portion of the proceeds to Sanford Children’s & Children’s Miracle Network. Thomas Lee, the Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, stopped by to help us understand how everyone can get involved in the marathon, even If you’re not a runner.
KELOLAND TV
Southern Cliff Ave is back open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for the first day of school in Sioux Falls tomorrow, southern Cliff Avenue is back open to drivers. While construction work is still far from over, Cliff Avenue between 49th and 57th Street will be open to two-way traffic through the remainder of the project.
KELOLAND TV
Fall activities in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND head back to school this week meaning fall is right around the corner. Whether you’re looking to pick apples or carve a pumpkin, KELOLAND News has gathered a list of autumn activities to get you ready for change in seasons.
KELOLAND TV
Late summer storms can still pack a punch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all know how fast the weather can change in KELOLAND during the summer as dark clouds gather and rumbles of thunder approach. Here are some timely reminders of how we track lightning. Just like no two thunderstorms are exactly the same, neither are...
dakotanewsnow.com
News Anchor Brian Allen celebrates 15 years at KSFY
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now evening news anchor Brian Allen is celebrating a big milestone: 15 years at the KSFY anchor desk!. We caught up with a few of Brian’s former and current colleagues who offered their congratulations and well wishes.
kynt1450.com
Riverboat Days a Huge Success For Yankton
Riverboat Days 2022 took the Yankton community by storm over the weekend. The event saw food and art vendors, the Riverboat Days Parade, fireworks, and live musical performances by Colt Ford and Saving Abel. Riverboat Days Official Katie Greene says that the weekend was a huge success. Greene also says...
Hot 104.7
Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls
People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
Sioux Falls Airport Major Upgrades Include More Snacks!
The Sioux Falls Regional Airport may not be one of the biggest hubs in the Midwest. However, airport management has been putting forth maximum effort to make traveling easier for Sioux Falls residents as well as for visitors just passing through the Sioux Empire. In case you haven’t noticed, many new amenities have been added to the airport.
KELOLAND TV
Running, racing and reunions, oh my!
Where were you 50 years ago? If it was graduating from one of the Sioux Falls High Schools then make sure you check out the details for their upcoming all-school reunion. Did you read the latest KELOLAND Living Book Club pick, “The Art of Racing in the Rain”? We reviewed this book about a dog who is mad at monkeys but nonetheless has some profound advice.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls police aware of an increase in gun violence
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Years ago, a shooting in Sioux Falls was a rare thing, but it’s becoming a much more common event. A recent uptick in crimes involving guns has police investigators busy in Sioux Falls. Early Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls police rushed to a northeast...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls bank robber almost got away with over $100,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of robbing a bank in Sioux Falls Tuesday made his first court appearance Wednesday on a long list of charges. 22-year-old Ayub Mohamed faces eight felony charges, including three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of aggravated assault. On Tuesday,...
siouxfalls.business
First Dakota National Bank marks 150th anniversary with family focused on its future
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. Less than one-half of 1 percent of businesses reach their century anniversary. Even fewer can claim 150 years in business – a milestone First Dakota National Bank is celebrating and the result of early pioneers along with modern family leadership combining to serve a growing state.
KELOLAND TV
Brandon Valley High School expands footprint
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley High School is starting the new year under construction. Brandon Valley High School is in the process of adding 21 classrooms and 35,000-square feet to its footprint. “This project is critically important for us as we plan to have one high school over...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls homicides; cattle thieves; Gov. Noem ‘misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We are hoping to learn more about an incident that brought police to Western Sioux Falls last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene along West 12th Street.
KELOLAND TV
Shots fired at Sioux Falls apartment building overnight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating gunshots overnight that damaged two apartment buildings. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of 6th Street and Lewis Avenue. Ten shell casings were found outside and the two buildings had bullet holes. Police say people...
5th Down: South Dakota State | Journal one
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You know the names and know their game… and now you will learn a bit more about who these young men are as people. Introducing 5th Down, where each week five members of the Jackrabbit program will be asked to answer five questions. Garret Greenfield | Senior offensive lineman | Rock […]
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District updates COVID-19 plan
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls schools are no longer required to notify parents when there is a positive COVID-19 test in the building. That’s just one of many changes that have been updated on the Continue to Learn Plan now available online. The plan has undergone numerous updates in accordance with parent and staff feedback as well as guidance from the Center for Disease Control.
KELOLAND TV
Overturned camper blocks westbound traffic on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is backed up along I-90 Tuesday morning after a camper flipped over outside of Sioux Falls. Here’s a look at a South Dakota Department of Transportation camera along I-90 about one mile from the I-29 exit. Westbound traffic is backed up behind the camper.
B102.7
Which Are the Best Bars in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
With more than 71,000 bars to choose from in the United States, it can be a rather daunting task to pick out the perfect place for your next night out with your drinking buddies. Luckily, 24/7 Wall St. has helped to narrow it down for you with their list of...
