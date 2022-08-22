Pedestal for Thor Show Removed From Avengers Campus Paris, Disney Confuses the Ghost Host for Master Gracey, Tour a ‘Princess and the Frog’ Stateroom on the Disney Wish, & More: Daily Recap (8/21/22)

Read full article on original website
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today
New Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of classic Disney rides, you’re going to love this attractions dress we found today at Walt Disney World. The dress is available in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom Attractions...
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
disneytips.com
All You Need To Know About Walt Disney World Club Level
There are plenty of Walt Disney World Resort hotels to choose from when it comes to visiting Lake Buena Vista. With 22 Resort hotels to choose from, there is something for every budget. For Guests who are looking to stay in a spacious Guest room that has its own balcony...
I spent a day at Universal and Disneyland and found the latter isn't great for a short trip
I've been visiting theme parks my whole life, so I compared the popular California ones based on things like dining, entertainment, and attractions
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
WDW News Today
Tokyo Disney Resort Will Remove ‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ From Music Loops, Disney Wins Lawsuit Over Duke Caboom, New 50th Anniversary Fort Wilderness Scavenger Hunt, and More: Daily Recap (8/23/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
disneydining.com
Moving to Disney World is the Best Thing We’ve Ever Done
It was the first week in our new house, and we were feeling the same feelings anyone does when they move away from family and friends: stress from the move, self-doubt about whether we made the right decision for our family, fatigue from the physical labor. We had tucked the...
TheStreet
Disney, Netflix and Comcast Just Made a Huge Content Mistake
Walt Disney (DIS) dominates the box office and has quickly launched an incredibly successful streaming service because it owns some of the world's most popular intellectual property. The company spent $4 billion to buy LucasFilm ("Star Wars"), the same amount to buy Marvel and $7.4 billion to purchase Pixar. Those...
WDW News Today
Ashley Eckstein, Ann Shen, Color Me Courtney and Brittney Lee Collaborating on Fashion Lines Coming to the 2022 D23 Expo and shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. To coincide with World Princess Week, shopDisney has revealed that four fashion designers will produce unique collections premiering at the 2022 D23 Expo. shopDisney’s Nathalie Franco explored not only the collections, but the stories behind them in...
disneytips.com
Disney Makes Interesting Change to Cruise Line Vaccination Policy
The Disney Cruise Line fleet is back on the big blue! After lengthy closures and docked ships due to COVID-19, Disney fans are once again taking to the seas with one of the most prestigious companies in the cruise line industry. But, as cruise lines attempt to navigate the rough seas of COVID and the ever-changing policy updates, Disney’s latest change has some scratching their heads.
WDW News Today
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Celebrates 50th Anniversary with a New Scavenger Hunt
As part of the celebrations for the fiftieth anniversary of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, guests can now take part in a scavenger hunt across the resort. Cards for the hunt can be picked up at Meadow Trading Post or the recreation shack by the Meadow Swimmin’ Pool. The front of the card offers a bit of background concerning the creation of the resort. It reads:
disneydining.com
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
There’s been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 8/22/2022 (Halloween MagicBand+, ’The Emperor’s New Groove’ Dooney & Bourke Bags, & More)
Hey, Howdy, Hey! Welcome to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today, we’re looping around the park, finding new merchandise, and taking in the sights. Lights, camera, action!. Celebrity 5 & 10 now has a small selection of Halloween merchandise. Inside The Darkroom, we noticed a spooky new item. A brand...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Changes Advance Booking Window for Hotel Rooms
Beginning today, Walt Disney World has changed their advance booking window for room-only reservations from 499 days to as far out as annual product release dates. This means guests can currently book through December 31, 2023, which is still 499 days from today, because Walt Disney World pricing is available through that date. But further dates will not be available until Walt Disney World announces their 2024 packages, prices, dates, etc., likely in late spring 2023. At that time, guests will then be able to book room-only reservations through the end of 2024.
After trying three recipes from the Unofficial Disney Parks cookbook, I can definitely say it's the most magical cookbook I own
After baking my way through the Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook, I'd recommend it to experienced bakers and hard-core Disney fans.
disneydining.com
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts
The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
WDW News Today
Early Park Entry, Complimentary PhotoPass, Special Meet & Greets, and More Announced for Disney+ Day at Disney Parks
Disney has announced a slate of offerings for guests visiting the parks and Disney Cruise Line for Disney+ Day 2022. Disney+ subscribers and their travel party with valid admission and reservations are once again invited to enter the theme parks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park opening.
