Student Loans Cut & Tesla Stock Triples: What You Need2Know
Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Thursday, August 25, 2022:1. STUDENT LOAN RELIEFAmericans holding federal student loan debt will finally get some relief. President Joe Biden announced the details of a long-awaited forgiveness program, which will wipe $10,000 off of federal student loans for anyone making less than $125,000. That number jumps to $20,000 of relief for those with Pell Grants. There will also be a cap on payments, limiting them to 5% of a person's monthly income. Loan payments, which have been on hold since the early days of the...
Cash-rich Germany criticised by watchdog over money laundering
FRANKFURT, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Germany has been criticised by a global watchdog for failing to do enough to tackle money laundering, such as by prosecuting very few for the crime despite being one of the globe's biggest cash centres.
In isolated Russia, a tale of two economies
IZHEVSK, Russia, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia's record employment signals a surprisingly smooth decoupling from the West. Its rapid replacement of McDonald's and Starbucks says business as usual. Yet pressures are building inside its economic machine.
Tesla's Stock Split Has Taken Effect. Now What?
Tesla's 3-for-1 stock split is now live, but investors should be focusing on the company itself.
Myanmar junta charges former UK ambassador with immigration offenses
The United Kingdom's former ambassador to Myanmar has been charged with immigration offenses by the country's military junta, it said in a statement Thursday, after she and her husband were taken into custody the night before.
