1. STUDENT LOAN RELIEFAmericans holding federal student loan debt will finally get some relief. President Joe Biden announced the details of a long-awaited forgiveness program, which will wipe $10,000 off of federal student loans for anyone making less than $125,000. That number jumps to $20,000 of relief for those with Pell Grants. There will also be a cap on payments, limiting them to 5% of a person's monthly income. Loan payments, which have been on hold since the early days of the...

ECONOMY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO