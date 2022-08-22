Read full article on original website
Related
Man sentenced to 15 years for meth
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man with multiple prior convictions was sentenced to 15 years for meth. The Shelby County State’s attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on August 24 that John W. Stevens, a 68-year-old man from Tower Hill was sentenced to 15 years for possession and intent to deliver 5-15 grams of meth. On January […]
wlds.com
JPD Seeking Information on Laundromat Theft
Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft at a laundromat. Police were called to the Stonebridge Apartment complex in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 8:04AM yesterday in reference to criminal damage to property and an alleged theft. Upon arrival, police determined that some time between Friday and Sunday unknown...
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Macon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people who damaged an automated teller machine and stole money from it. Police were called to the Land of Lincoln Credit Union at 3130 East Mound Road for a theft at 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 10. Police say they found the damaged ATM […]
Springfield Police: Man wanted for theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for theft. The wanted suspect is 54-year-old Richard Farthing. Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel described the alleged crime as “theft by deception,” saying Farthing transferred $9,900 from one bank account to another when the first bank account […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
taylorvilledailynews.com
Tower Hill Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Meth Distribution
A Tower Hill man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. 68 year old John W. Stevens was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years for the offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver between 4 and 15 grams of meth with a prior unlawful possession of meth manufacturing chemical conviction. The offense is a Class 1 Felony with a sentencing range of 4 to 30 years.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 08/24/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 08-23-22 Richard Cloe, age 53, of Pana was arrested by Pana PD on a FTA warrant for driving suspended. The Taylorville Police Department reported the following to Regional Radio News;. Bradley J. Bergschneider, age 27, of Taylorville was...
newschannel20.com
Loaded gun found in vehicle search
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Decatur Police pulled over 28-year-old Ronnie Fobbs on Tuesday for driving with a suspended license plate. While police were searching the vehicle, police say they found a loaded gun.
police1.com
Dumpster diving leads Ill. officers to suspect, loaded firearm
DECATUR, Ill. — Police pursuing a Decatur gunman who fled from them in a stolen car report they got lucky with a spot of dumpster-diving: In one dumpster they found a handgun and, in a second, they found and arrested the gunman. Brett A. Ballard, 24, was uncovered around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdbr.com
Car burglary is Crime of the Week
A burglary to a motor vehicle and misuse of a credit card is the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on August 12th around 2:15 pm at Long Bridge Golf Course on W. Camp Sangamo Rd. The suspects made entry into the victim’s vehicle...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 charged in felony DUI cases in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Three people were charged with felony DUI in separate cases filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Mark A. Kerley, 45, of Granite City, was charged Aug. 22 with aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, a Class A misdemeanor.
newschannel20.com
Suspects at large after burglary at Long Bridge Golf Course
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigate a burglary of a motor vehicle and misuse of a credit card. Police say the burglary happened on August 12 around 2:15 p.m. at Long Bridge Golf Course. We're told the suspects...
Springfield Police swears in 13 new officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Springfield has added over a dozen new police officers to the force. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette swore in 13 new officers at a ceremony on Wednesday. Loved ones were able to pin the new officers’ badges on their uniform to signify the start with the Springfield Police […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Litchfield ambulance flips on roof while enroute to assist medical aid dispatch
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-A Litchfield ambulance was enroute to assist with a medical call when they became involved in a wreck and rolled their vehicle on its roof. According to the Litchfield Fire Department Ambulance, at approximately 12:46 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Ambulance 817 responded from the Westside Fire Station northbound on Old Route 66 to assist Ambulance 816 on medical call.
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man
A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s office locates most stolen cows as investigation continues
Marion County Sheriff’s officials say they have returned most of the 78 cows and calves stolen from a field off the 9100 block of Farthing Road in rural Vernon. So far no arrests have been made, but Detective Kevin Cripps told the county board Tuesday night he feels they will eventually locate those responsible for setting up the theft.
Woman in Clinton still missing
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA)–A family is still searching for their loved one that went missing Sunday night. Update: Illinois State Police Investigations Zone 5 is assisting the Clinton Police Department with the investigation. Clinton Police Department is the lead on the investigation. “We were out on horseback most of the night. We are not planning another […]
wmay.com
Springfield Police Tout Benefits Of License Plate Reader Cameras
Just weeks after their implementation, license plate reader cameras are producing results, according to Springfield police. Chief Ken Scarlette says the department already has multiple stories of how the technology has led to fast resolution of investigations and arrests of suspects. One such incident involved a recent shooting at 11th and Ash. While police had a general description of the suspect vehicle, it used the license plate info of the victim’s vehicle to pinpoint the time it was at the intersection, and was then able to find identifying information on the suspect’s SUV. Another license plate reader then located the suspect vehicle, leading to a police pursuit that ended with two arrests and the recovery of two handguns that were thrown from the vehicle during the chase.
Shelbyville man arrested for marijuana possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Friday that a man was arrested for possessing marijuana with the intent of delivering it. Scottie L. Bone, 30 of Shelbyville, is charged with two felonies: unlawful possession of marijuana (a Class 2 felony) and unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver […]
Herald & Review
Decatur man in 'gun fight' with himself faces weapons charges
DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing weapons charges after police said he appeared to be in a gunfight with himself while seen charging around his car in a store parking lot with a pistol in his hand. A sworn affidavit said the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Aug....
Clinton Police releases video that may show missing woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — As part of its search for Juana Arellano, the Clinton Police Department has released video footage of someone they said could be Arellano. It’s been three days since Arellano disappeared and she has yet to be found. Surveillance footage from Clinton Elementary School could provide a clue as to where she […]
Comments / 4