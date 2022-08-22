Just weeks after their implementation, license plate reader cameras are producing results, according to Springfield police. Chief Ken Scarlette says the department already has multiple stories of how the technology has led to fast resolution of investigations and arrests of suspects. One such incident involved a recent shooting at 11th and Ash. While police had a general description of the suspect vehicle, it used the license plate info of the victim’s vehicle to pinpoint the time it was at the intersection, and was then able to find identifying information on the suspect’s SUV. Another license plate reader then located the suspect vehicle, leading to a police pursuit that ended with two arrests and the recovery of two handguns that were thrown from the vehicle during the chase.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO