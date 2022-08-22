ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Victim identified in early morning shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in an early morning shooting. 43-year-old Jody Goode died at the scene. Investigators said he was shot multiple times. Around 2:40 a.m., officers were called to investigate a disturbance in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue. According to OPD, Goode was involved in […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department sergeant arrested for driving while intoxicated

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Department reports on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Midland Police Department Sergeant Gage Smith was arrested in Tom Green County and charged with the offense of Driving While Intoxicated. Sergeant Smith was placed on an administrative suspension with the City of Midland pending further investigation.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD police investigating fight, stabbing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD reports that ECISD police are investigating a fight between two Odessa High School students, one of whom was stabbed during the fight. The two boys agreed to fight, near the end of the school day. The student who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the other is being sought. ECISD said no other students and staff members at the school were threatened.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Firefighter’s stolen trailer found, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A trailer filled with tools and equipment belonging to Midland firefighter Shawn Van Meter was stolen earlier this week after he left a worksite in Odessa to fight fires in Midland. Now, the Odessa Police Department says that trailer was found Wednesday morning.  Van Meter runs a home renovation business when he […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Man found shot to death in front of Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Odessa. Police say that at around 2:40 a.m. Officers were called to a disturbance on the 1100 block of Jeter. When they got there, they found a man lying in the front yard dead from an...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man found dead outside Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside an Odessa home early Wednesday morning.  Around 2:40 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue to investigate a disturbance. There, they found a man lying dead in the front yard. Investigators said the […]
ODESSA, TX
odessapd.com

Update - Fatal Shooting

We now know the name of the man found dead this morning. He's been identified as 43-year-old Jody Goode. Goode was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed he was in a physical altercation with a known associate prior to the shooting. An individual reportedly witnessed the assault and shot Goode multiple times in defense of a third person.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD student facing charges for alleged threat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD Police have charged a student with exhibition or threat of a firearm after he allegedly made a statement about getting a gun and shooting kids. The student is a 7th-grader at Crockett Middle School. ECISD officers received a call about the statement early...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Two people shot after fight at Odessa park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the hunt for a woman accused of shooting two people at a park over the weekend. Police say that on Sunday at 10:20 p.m. they received a call of a gunshot victim at Woodson Park. Investigators learned that a fight had broken...
ODESSA, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child. 
AUSTIN, TX
cbs7.com

Man arrested after fight at Odessa Whataburger

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over the weekend a man was arrested after a fight at the Whataburger on Eighth Street in Odessa. The fight was caught on video and posted to social media. We don’t have much background on what led to the fight just yet. Odessa police have...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his ex-girlfriend late last week. Michael Paris Boyd, 32, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. on August 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

FM 1053 in Pecos County closed

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT reports FM 1053 is closed to through traffic between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial. Heavy rains have caused large cracks in the surface of the road. Local traffic will still have access, but no traffic is allowed to pass by the...
PECOS COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OHS student stabbed during campus fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police are investigating a fight between two Odessa High School students that ended when one of the students was stabbed, the District said in a release Wednesday afternoon. ECISD said two boys, who have not been identified, agreed to a fight near the end of the school day. The student who was […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Boil water notice for the upper plane of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A boil water notice has been issued for the upper plane of Odessa in the north of Yukon and Parks Bell area. Due to insufficient water pressures, the affected areas highlighted on the map are under the boil water notice until the public water system officials ensure the water is safe for consumption.
ODESSA, TX

