Victim identified in early morning shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in an early morning shooting. 43-year-old Jody Goode died at the scene. Investigators said he was shot multiple times. Around 2:40 a.m., officers were called to investigate a disturbance in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue. According to OPD, Goode was involved in […]
Midland Police Department sergeant arrested for driving while intoxicated
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Department reports on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Midland Police Department Sergeant Gage Smith was arrested in Tom Green County and charged with the offense of Driving While Intoxicated. Sergeant Smith was placed on an administrative suspension with the City of Midland pending further investigation.
ECISD police investigating fight, stabbing
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD reports that ECISD police are investigating a fight between two Odessa High School students, one of whom was stabbed during the fight. The two boys agreed to fight, near the end of the school day. The student who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the other is being sought. ECISD said no other students and staff members at the school were threatened.
Firefighter’s stolen trailer found, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A trailer filled with tools and equipment belonging to Midland firefighter Shawn Van Meter was stolen earlier this week after he left a worksite in Odessa to fight fires in Midland. Now, the Odessa Police Department says that trailer was found Wednesday morning. Van Meter runs a home renovation business when he […]
Man found shot to death in front of Odessa home
Man found dead outside Odessa home
Update - Fatal Shooting
We now know the name of the man found dead this morning. He's been identified as 43-year-old Jody Goode. Goode was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed he was in a physical altercation with a known associate prior to the shooting. An individual reportedly witnessed the assault and shot Goode multiple times in defense of a third person.
Crash outside Midland bar sends one to hospital, driver arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that injured a man outside a bar Saturday night. Sage Allen Keeney, 21, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle. According to court records, on August 20, an off-duty officer with […]
ECISD student facing charges for alleged threat
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD Police have charged a student with exhibition or threat of a firearm after he allegedly made a statement about getting a gun and shooting kids. The student is a 7th-grader at Crockett Middle School. ECISD officers received a call about the statement early...
Two people shot after fight at Odessa park
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the hunt for a woman accused of shooting two people at a park over the weekend. Police say that on Sunday at 10:20 p.m. they received a call of a gunshot victim at Woodson Park. Investigators learned that a fight had broken...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Office of Inspector General on Wednesday announced the arrest of Mederis Shaw, 33, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Officer. Shaw was booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after investigators found cell phones, various illegal drugs and other contraband believed to be destined for delivery inside the prison.
Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child.
Man arrested after fight at Odessa Whataburger
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over the weekend a man was arrested after a fight at the Whataburger on Eighth Street in Odessa. The fight was caught on video and posted to social media. We don’t have much background on what led to the fight just yet. Odessa police have...
Midland man threatens wife, she responds in self-defense, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened his wife with a gun last Friday. Jessie Mendoza, 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault. He was also arrested on a warrant on one count of Sexual Assault, according to jail records. On August 19, officers with the Midland Police […]
Man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his ex-girlfriend late last week. Michael Paris Boyd, 32, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. on August 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building […]
FM 1053 in Pecos County closed
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT reports FM 1053 is closed to through traffic between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial. Heavy rains have caused large cracks in the surface of the road. Local traffic will still have access, but no traffic is allowed to pass by the...
OHS student stabbed during campus fight
Midland/Odessa Man Offering A $10,000 Reward For Stolen Property
One of the worst feelings in the world is being robbed, even if it is something small. No one wants to walk out to their car and find out that it has been broken into and no one definitely wants to come home to find their house has been broken into.
Boil water notice for the upper plane of Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A boil water notice has been issued for the upper plane of Odessa in the north of Yukon and Parks Bell area. Due to insufficient water pressures, the affected areas highlighted on the map are under the boil water notice until the public water system officials ensure the water is safe for consumption.
