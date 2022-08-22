Read full article on original website
Jack Thompson
3d ago
Lowering interest rates only works to stimulate the economy in a free market. In China they already hand out so much free money to their allies and friends that lower rates doesn’t come close. If they gave up on their COVID strategy they would be booming overnight.
China’s property market is in freefall. What does this mean for the world economy? | Keyu Jin
The sector is dangerously overheated – but unlike the 2008 financial crisis, the global ripple effect is likely to be limited, says professor of economics Keyu Jin
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
Russia eyes sales of yuan-denominated bonds as local trading in China's currency soars
Russia is resuming sales of local bonds after a six-month pause, according to Bloomberg. Moscow also wants debt backed by Chinese yuan to play a larger role sometime next year. Yuan-ruble trading volumes have soared as Western sanctions cut of US and European markets. Russia is planning to resume local...
CNBC
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
US home prices could sink as much as 15% in a market crash but a moderate downturn is still more likely, Fitch says
The odds of a severe housing downturn have risen, and US home prices could sink as much as 15% in that scenario, said Fitch. But a moderate pullback is still the more likely outcome, the credit rating agency said. Fitch sees housing activity falling by mid-single digits in 2023 and...
China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system
SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy.
Washington Examiner
GDP contracted at revised 0.6% rate in second quarter amid recession fears
GDP fell at a 0.6% annualized rate in the second quarter, a revised estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed Thursday morning. The updated report confirmed the second straight quarter of declining inflation-adjusted GDP — a situation commonly used to define a recession, although it was slightly better than the initial estimate. GDP tumbled at a 1.6% rate in the first quarter.
UK economy slows as factories report output slump
LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain's private sector slowed to a crawl in August as factory output fell and the larger services sector eked out only a modest expansion, adding to signs that recession may be looming, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday.
China steps up easing, cuts lending benchmarks to revive faltering economy
SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week's easing measures, as Beijing boosts efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases.
US News and World Report
China to Boost Targeted Policy Support for Economy -State Media Citing Cabinet
BEIJING (Reuters) -China will step up fiscal and monetary policy support for the economy in a targeted way, state media quoted the cabinet on Friday as saying, raising expectations that more modest easing steps could be unveiled. China's key activity indicators showed the economy unexpectedly slowed in July, raising the...
Saudi Arabia is surging ahead of the US and Europe's growth forecasts for the rest of 2022.
I'm Phil Rosen, writing to you from Manhattan. For months, friends of mine outside the city have bemoaned sticker shock at gas stations ($5 pump prices make me appreciate the subway a whole lot more). Yet, for all their gas dollars lost to suburban American life, little of that has...
biztoc.com
European markets fall as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity
European markets retreated on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% by early afternoon, with autos falling 3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
South Korea raises rates, warns inflation fight not over
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point as expected on Thursday, in a bid to contain inflation and prevent capital outflows as the U.S. Federal Reserve gears up for more hikes.
China is making the yuan more international by opening up its bond market - but economists say the currency faces a big test
"We find that China's reputation is in between emerging markets and developed countries and has drifted upwards in recent years."
India's robust growth gives RBI room for more rate hikes - DBS
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India's strong growth offers room for the Reserve Bank of India to raise rates by another 60 basis points as the central bank seeks to stamp out high inflation, DBS Group Research said in a note on Thursday.
German dependence on China growing 'at tremendous pace', research shows
BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The German economy became more dependent on China in the first half of 2022, with direct investment and its trade deficit reaching new heights, despite political pressure on Berlin to pivot away from Beijing, according to research seen by Reuters.
U.S. new vehicle prices to hit record high despite rising interest rates
Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle prices are expected to hit a record high in August on the back of strong demand despite rising interest rates, an industry report showed on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Economic Stimulus Definition
Economic stimulus is a way for a government or central bank to spur growth in the economy using various fiscal or monetary policy measures. These measures come in the form of lowering taxes or interest rates or providing some other means of monetary relief to either a specific sector of the economy or the economy as a whole.
