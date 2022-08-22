Read full article on original website
Marilyn Golston
3d ago
a good move The rappers need to change the lyrics in the songs to a positive beat of unity peace and love . Throw down your weapons. surrender to love . This music have a great influence. kids need mentors attention for self confidence awareness of who they really are with in spiritual awakening
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Cabarrus County CVB celebrates new ‘Explore Cabarrus’ destination brand
Currently, there are 18,000 students in the Fort Mill School District. ‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Charlotte convenience store robbery
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The state is looking...
WBTV
Fort Mill, S.C. school bus routes double up due to driver shortage
Incorporating the tagline, “There’s More to Us”, the new branding focuses on the variety of experiences to discover. ‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. Updated: 11 hours ago. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she...
WBTV
East Charlotte neighbors concerned with flooding issues
CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex. One man is dead after a shooting at Belmont at Tryon apartment complex in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. CMS Board of Education approves 2022-23 budget that includes state-mandated raises. Updated: 59 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police asking for help identifying Gaston County thief
The suspect reportedly stole items from a pawn shop.
WMBF
2 charged in case involving vehicle break-in, stolen bank card in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Marlboro County men have been arrested in connection to a break-in that resulted in a stolen debit card. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in was reported July 8 at the Domtar Plant in the Tatum community. An employee of the plant told deputies that he noticed one of their vehicle’s windows was shattered on their way out of work.
WBTV
Former Concord police officer will not be charged in fatal shooting
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The state is looking...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Just Approved Drinking On City Streets in New “Social Districts”
The new ordinance requires that beverages must be purchased from an ABC approved bar, restaurant or other establishment, and consumed within the boundaries and hours of the specific social district. The containers also must have clear labels with the specific social district’s logo and name. “[Social districts are] a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knives, marijuana and beer confiscated during search at Indian Land High School, officials say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two knives, marijuana and beer were seized during a “random search” of Indian Land High School Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County School District officials. Officials said the school used metal detectors and a gun and sniffing dog during the search. Students were also randomly selected for search based […]
WBTV
Nicaraguan priest with family ties to Charlotte captured, jailed in the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tensions overseas are having a direct impact on an area family. Nicaraguan police detained a well-known bishop, Monsignor Rolando-Alvarez, and other Roman Catholic priests because of their criticism of Nicaragua’s president. One of those priests is Father Ramiro Tijerino, the son of a member of...
WBTV
NCDOT plans to widen I-85 through Gaston County; local residents not onboard with idea
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The state is looking to widen a crucial stretch of I-85 through Gaston County from three to four lanes in each direction. The project will cost well-over $600 million and will take years to complete once construction starts. People living in Gaston County say the...
WBTV
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. “It was shocking. You know, I had left by the grace of God. I had just left maybe 15-20 minutes before this happened,” Sondra Short said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
counton2.com
4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide off Sugar Creek Road
The crash happened near Statesville Avenue and involved a truck and a car. It appeared the truck rear-ended the car. Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. Raises for CMS teachers approved. Updated: 6 hours ago. With...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Detectives looking to identify man who wore NASA hoodie during robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a convenience store in northeast Charlotte. The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 at the Circle K convenience store located at 10000 N. Tryon Street. Surveillance footage from...
Rowan County man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide at north Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a convenience store off West Sugar Creek Road, close to Reagan Drive. Officers say it happened around 12:15 this morning. Police at the scene told WBTV crew two men were arguing, one shot the other then took...
WBTV
Cabarrus County DA: No charges will be pressed against officer who shot and killed suspect in February
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County District Attorney will not press charges against former Concord Police officer Timothy Larson. Larson shot and killed Brandon Combs in February. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord. “Combs had failed to comply with 15 different...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 23rd
The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, August 23rd. All are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
wpde.com
3 men guilty of multi-state drug operation; Counterfeit pills sold in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A federal jury in Columbia convicted Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, a/k/a “Big Shot”, a/k/a “Big Shot Rock”, a/k/a “Rock”, 33, Darrell Larod Crockett, a/k/a “Unc”, a/k/a “Croc”, 50, and Carl Michael Mann, II, a/k/a “Pike”, 39, all of Rock Hill for multiple drug and gun charges relating to a multi-state drug operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte area.
Comments / 8