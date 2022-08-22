ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Hardworking NYCHA worker gunned down during lunch break by two men on scooter, police say

By Janon Fisher, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Police have identified a man fatally shot in a Bronx park full of children as a hardworking public housing maintenance man on his break.

Nelson Mattocks, 49, of Astoria, Queens, had been eating his lunch just after 2 p.m. on Friday at E. 156th St. near Westchester Ave. outside the St. Marys Park Houses in Longwood, where he worked, when two suspects on a scooter drove by and sprayed the sidewalk with bullets , police said.

“Honestly, it was wrong time, wrong place,” said the victim’s daughter Tyjai Mattocks. “The mayor needs to get these guns off the street because my father ain’t deserve that. They were shooting into a park — a park for kids — and my father happened to get the crossfire.”

An NYPD spokesman said Monday it’s unclear if Mattocks was the shooters’ intended target. No arrests have been made.

Mattocks found his purpose in his work, his daughter said.

“He was a good dude,” she said. “He worked. That was his everything — his job.”

Mattocks was struck multiple times, authorities said. He died a short time later in Lincoln Hospital.

“He lost his life due to a senseless shooting in broad daylight,” Bronx religious leader the Rev. Oswald Denis said Sunday. “Those that knew him said he was a hardworking man — he always kept his area clean.”

Kevin Milton, 57, a building porter who lives in the neighborhood, said he saw Mattocks stepping out of the Captain Rivera Playground when five shots broke out.

“There were kids everywhere running and screaming,” Milton said. “We ran over and tried to help him. He was hit in the neck, chest and side.”

“He was eating his lunch and some knuckleheads came by and shot him,” Denis said.

Two unidentified male suspects fled the scene on a scooter heading toward Westchester Ave., sources said.

Milton said he and other bystanders tried to save the victim from bleeding out, but their efforts were fruitless.

“We will keep the pressure on until the people who did this are found,” said Denis, who held a vigil and an anti-violence rally the day after the shooting.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 18

Her
3d ago

if these streets have Camara,may be it can help finding those individuals.

Reply(3)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Shocking sucker punch KOs man at Brooklyn Mall

NEW YORK -- A brutal sucker punch was captured on video at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn.Two people are seen walking up behind a 36-year-old man. One of them then punches the victim in the head, knocking him out.The incident happened Saturday at around 6 p.m.Police said the attack was unprovoked.The victim had serious injuries, but is in stable condition.Police are looking for the suspect.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Biggie’s Daughter T’yanna Wallace Posts Boyfriend’s $1M Bond After Hit-And-Run

T’yanna Wallace, daughter of the late-rap legend Notorious B.I.G., has posted a $1 million bond for her longtime-boyfriend Tyshawn Baldwin. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), he was arrested after a hit-and-run that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler, reports Fox News. The unfortunate collision took place after police stopped Baldwin for allegedly parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in an intersection, as well as its loud exhaust and dark tinted windows. After providing his driver’s license and registration during a routine traffic stop in Queens, N.Y., Baldwin fled the scene due to having a suspended license and drove into...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Astoria, NY
City
Bronx, NY
NBC News

A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs

A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Walmart is ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to black man shopping for a light bulb after store employee profiled and harassed him then called cops when he refused to leave

Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum was awarded $400,000 in non-economic damages and $4 million in punitive damages by...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Bronx Park#Scooter#Lunch Break#Violent Crime#E 156th St#Lincoln Hospital
rolling out

Kawand Crawford Survived The Streets And A Crippling Accident — Then Transformed His Life

ATLANTA — Life has a way of slowing us down when things move too fast. In the case of Kawand Crawford, if life hadn’t slowed him down, he says he would be dead or in jail. Crawford, who earned the moniker “Don” for his street activities in New York, became a street legend at an early age. That was until a motorcycle accident left him a paraplegic — but he calls the event a blessing in disguise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond

Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Jeffery Mac

Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric Scooter

(Lloyd Mitchell/New York Times) Brooklyn resident Ginder Rodas Perez has been stuck trying to process the senseless death of his brother. “My brother is 31 years, don’t have kids. Don’t have tattoos. Is only working in the morning to bring money to my father and my mom,” said Ginder.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Good Samaritan stabbed on Manhattan subway

NEW YORK -- Police say a good Samaritan was stabbed on the subway overnight in Manhattan. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday on a southbound D train near the Rockefeller Plaza station. Police said a man in his 50s was harassing passengers in a train car. The 27-year-old victim tried to intervene and ended up getting stabbed. He was taken to an East Side hospital in stable condition. There was no word on his attacker. 
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Man shot in leg outside Brooklyn restaurant

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue near Carlton Avenue.Police said two men approached the victim and fired several rounds.  Video showed bullet holes in the building and broken glass on the sidewalk. The victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. So far, there's no word on the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy