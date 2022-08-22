Hardworking NYCHA worker gunned down during lunch break by two men on scooter, police say

Police have identified a man fatally shot in a Bronx park full of children as a hardworking public housing maintenance man on his break.

Nelson Mattocks, 49, of Astoria, Queens, had been eating his lunch just after 2 p.m. on Friday at E. 156th St. near Westchester Ave. outside the St. Marys Park Houses in Longwood, where he worked, when two suspects on a scooter drove by and sprayed the sidewalk with bullets , police said.

“Honestly, it was wrong time, wrong place,” said the victim’s daughter Tyjai Mattocks. “The mayor needs to get these guns off the street because my father ain’t deserve that. They were shooting into a park — a park for kids — and my father happened to get the crossfire.”

An NYPD spokesman said Monday it’s unclear if Mattocks was the shooters’ intended target. No arrests have been made.

Mattocks found his purpose in his work, his daughter said.

“He was a good dude,” she said. “He worked. That was his everything — his job.”

Mattocks was struck multiple times, authorities said. He died a short time later in Lincoln Hospital.

“He lost his life due to a senseless shooting in broad daylight,” Bronx religious leader the Rev. Oswald Denis said Sunday. “Those that knew him said he was a hardworking man — he always kept his area clean.”

Kevin Milton, 57, a building porter who lives in the neighborhood, said he saw Mattocks stepping out of the Captain Rivera Playground when five shots broke out.

“There were kids everywhere running and screaming,” Milton said. “We ran over and tried to help him. He was hit in the neck, chest and side.”

“He was eating his lunch and some knuckleheads came by and shot him,” Denis said.

Two unidentified male suspects fled the scene on a scooter heading toward Westchester Ave., sources said.

Milton said he and other bystanders tried to save the victim from bleeding out, but their efforts were fruitless.

“We will keep the pressure on until the people who did this are found,” said Denis, who held a vigil and an anti-violence rally the day after the shooting.