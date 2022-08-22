Read full article on original website
Related
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football field
Fourth-year tight end, Cade Stover, exits the field following Ohio State’s spring game. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Growing up in Mansfield, Ohio, Cade Stover was known for several things.
hustlebelt.com
Bowling Green athletic director Bob Moosbrugger relieved of duties, effective immediately
Editor’s note: UPDATED at 3:45 p.m. EST to reflect Bob Moosbrugger’s statement to the BGSU athletic department and provide additional context reported after the fact. Bowling Green State University shook up the top of their athetic department on Wednesday afternoon, announcing a “leadership transition” which will see athletic director Bob Moosbrugger relieved of his duties, effective immediately.
Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles Wants to Limit Rotation on Back End of the Buckeye Defense, But Says Ohio State Has “More Depth Here Than I've Had in the Past”
The defensive rotations employed by the Ohio State coaching staff in last year’s season opener raised some eyebrows. More specifically, it was the rapid nature with which the Buckeyes switched out a significant portion of their on-field personnel on a play-to-play basis that caused concern. By the end of Ohio State’s 45-31 road win over Minnesota, 18 defensive players logged at least 15 snaps, and that was during a game in which the Buckeyes could hardly clear the bench given the relatively close score throughout. Even more players would have likely seen regular action had veterans like Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks and Jerron Cage been available.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame
One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
BUCYRUS—Marion resident Gregory A. Hill joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on state Route 294 in Crawford County on April 13. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Ty W. Skaggs, Bucyrus Post...
crawfordcountynow.com
Maryann Elizabeth Davis
Maryann Elizabeth Davis, 92, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Crystal Care Centers of Mansfield. Maryann was born in Mansfield, Ohio on April 7, 1930 to the late Emil and Elizabeth (Schuff) Sowash. She met her future husband, Harry E. Davis at the Ohio State School for the Blind where they both attended. They married on April 17, 1954 and spent a wonderful 36 years together before his passing on February 9, 1990.
Ohio State fans could soon pay $50 for football players to follow them on Instagram or send them videos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of the nonprofit fan collectives helping Ohio State athletes score endorsement and sponsorship deals has announced a new program that will allow fans to contribute directly to athletes in exchange for personal video messages, Instagram follows and more. Brian Schottenstein and Cardale Jones’ The Foundation (stylized THE Foundation) […]
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Cam Around Town: Little Bear Golf Club
Cam heads to Lewis Center to check out the brand new "elevated" mini golf course at Little Bear Golf Club. He also manages to get a hole-in-one on live TV! LittleBearOhio.com.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
crawfordcountynow.com
Colonel Crawford board of education holds monthly meeting
NORTH ROBINSON—On Monday evening, the Colonel Crawford board of education held their monthly meeting. At the meeting, Superintendent Todd Martin informed the board that the water tower would be down for three or four weeks to allow for it to be emptied, power washed, and repainted, so it doesn’t rust. Water cannot be in the tower while it is being repainted due to condensation not allowing the paint to cure.
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two killed in crash in Ashland late Sunday night
ASHLAND, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Ashland County that claimed the lives of two men. Troopers say the crash happened on US 42 at the intersection of Baney Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 10:45 Sunday night. Troopers say...
$1 million Mega Millions lotto ticket sold in Ohio
While it may not have been the $135 million jackpot, winning $1 million is nothing to sneeze at.
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Michael D. Kent
Michael Kent, 73, of Bucyrus, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. He was born April 6, 1949 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Archie and Artice (Taylor) Kent. Mike was a 1967 graduate of Wynford High School and on March 30, 1969, married Barbara Jean Candel who survives. Mike worked at Timken for 32 years before retiring in 2000 and had also been a longtime Certified Realtor. Following his retirement, he worked at Rush Tool & Pattern, Country Star and also taught Adult Education at Pioneer for a number of years.
crawfordcountynow.com
Expect delays on State Route 598 in Galion
GALION—Traffic within the State Route 598 project area is currently reduced to one lane. It is being maintained by flaggers. Drivers should expect delays or avoid driving through the area. Local traffic may use Brandt Road to North Market Street as a detour route. The construction zone will resume...
crawfordcountynow.com
Clair E. “Bear” Huffman
Clair E. “Bear” Huffman age 64 of Mt. Blanchard, died Aug. 18, 2022. He was born Feb. 9, 1958 in Findlay to the late Dale and Rozetta May (Price) Huffman. He married Sally Jo Walton on Aug. 18, 1979, she preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 1993. He is also preceded in death by a son Andrew C. Huffman, he passed Dec. 5, 2008. Surviving is a daughter April (Tom Washburn) Huffman, Forest, grandchildren Wyatt Huffman, Hawk Washburn, Colt Washburn and Zoey Washburn, a sister Sandra (Terry) Trivan, IN and a brother John Huffman, AZ.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
crawfordcountynow.com
Wynford schools implementing Handle with Care for the upcoming school year
BUCYRUS—On Monday evening, the Wynford board of education held their monthly meeting. The board accepted longtime teacher Barb Huber’s retirement effective at the end of this school year. “She’s had a good career here with Wynford Local Schools over the years, and we certainly congratulate her and wish her the best,” Wynford’s new superintendent, Forrest Trisler, said.
Comments / 0