SWAT presence, crisis negotiation in Clemmons, 1 dead

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a crisis negotiation that required the presence of SWAT on Saturday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to a home on the 6000 block of Styers Ferry Road to conduct a welfare check.

At the scene, further investigation prompted deputies to contact SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations Team to peacefully resolve the situation as someone in the home was going through “a mental health crisis.” A second person who was in the home was able to exit safely.

The Crisis Negotiations Team began speaking on the phone with the person having a mental health crisis and attempted to persuade them to leave the home and seek medical assistance.

After unsuccessful attempts to negotiate with the person, SWAT forced their way into the home and found the person in crisis dead upon entry.

There is no further information available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.