Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis
The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
Californian water agency sounds alarm on drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
Californian agency names celebrities on water waste list to highlight drought crisis
New video shows severe flood damage to 10 Fwy in Riverside County; eastbound lanes remain closed
Eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway remained closed in Riverside County Thursday morning after heavy rainfall delivered a flash flood that washed away a section of the road. The flooding occurred just before 8 p.m., impacting the 10 Fwy south of Joshua Tree National Park, Caltrans said. Initially, both directions of the freeway were closed. […]
Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms
Riverside County and local city officials prepared Wednesday for potential road closures, flooding and power outages as monsoonal thunderstorms were expected to move through the mountains and parts of the desert. "We've been seeing a lot of monsoonal activity, and that's really something that we've been paying a lot of attention to," said Shane Reichardt, The post Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
Palmdale Water District Takes the Paper out of Field Maintenance
The Palmdale Water District (PWD) is a retail water provider serving the city of Palmdale and other areas in northern Los Angeles County. The district deployed a mobile GIS application to replace paper notes used by maintenance crews. Impact. The new technology modernized a cumbersome and error-prone process where maintenance...
Rent Relief Available For Tenants In Rent-Controlled Apartments
SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that on August 29 beginning at 8 a.m. the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program will open and will take applications for a one-time relief program to help Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the upcoming 6 percent Rent Control General Adjustment that will go in effect September 1, 2022.
County Demands Investigation of OC’s New Green Power Agency, Under Threat of Withdrawing
Orange County supervisors are demanding an independent investigation of the county’s controversial new green power agency – with supervisors warning they’re ready to yank the county from the Orange County Power Authority if it doesn’t agree to the review. Supervisors – led by Katrina Foley, Lisa...
LA County will experience triple the number of hot days by 2053, study says
Los Angeles County will experience triple the number of hot days per year by 2053, according to a new study. The county, where a typical hot day is just under 94 degrees, gets about seven days that exceed that per year, according to the report released this week by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit, climate-focused research organization based in New York. By 2053, that number will jump to 21, the study found.
Saltwater pushes its way into California's waterways
Saltwater from the ocean is moving farther into California's freshwater rivers and streams. Jacob McQuirk, an engineer with the Department of Water Resources, talks about how climate change is contributing to this dynamic.
Excessive heat warning in effect for parts of LA County
It's hot outside! Record-setting heat baked parts of northern Los Angeles County Tuesday, prompting warnings for residents to take precautions, but cooler conditions are expected later in the week.
Flood Watch in Effect in Parts of Riverside County Starting at Noon Wednesday
(CNS) – A flood watch is in effect in parts of Riverside County starting at noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Riverside County mountains, Coachella, Cathedral City, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Indio, Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Running Springs are affected by the flood watch from noon through Thursday evening.
New Condos in Laguna Niguel Near 1998 Landslide Triggers Hard Debate Over the Hills
Laguna Niguel residents are asking tough questions about plans for 22 new condos at the base of the hill where a previous landslide in 1998 took out nearly a dozen homes, despite developer and city assurances that geotechnical studies point to stable slopes. On Tuesday night, local planning commissioners are...
Flash flooding washes out part of eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County
Flash flooding in eastern Riverside County washed out a part of the eastbound 10 Freeway, according to Caltrans.
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
Google currently experiencing largest COVID outbreak of any employer in LA County
There are now 302 COVID-19 cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in Los Angeles County.
SoCal's desert, mountain communities may see thunderstorms, flash flooding Thursday
Southern California communities will see some morning fog on Thursdays, with a chance of thunderstorms and flash flooding in mountain and desert communities.
How to Transform Your Lawn Into Drought Tolerant Landscaping
Angelenos are struggling to keep their lawns green in the midst of yet another historic drought, with water use mandates becoming more and more strict. Transforming your yard into drought tolerant landscaping involves ripping out the existing grass lawn and replacing it with gravel or crushed granite, along with adding native elements that don’t need much water to survive, like succulents. The plants are usually watered with a simple drip irrigation system running under the gravel, using as little water as possible to keep the plants healthy. So little water is used, in fact, the savings could add up.
With Rents Soaring Across LA, Bell Gardens Becomes The Latest City To Move Towards Rent Control
The Bell Gardens city council voted to advance a plan that caps annual rent hikes at 4%, joining Pomona in adopting new rent controls.
