ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis

The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Californian water agency sounds alarm on drought crisis

Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Beverly Hills, CA
City
West Hollywood, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms

Riverside County and local city officials prepared Wednesday for potential road closures, flooding and power outages as monsoonal thunderstorms were expected to move through the mountains and parts of the desert. "We've been seeing a lot of monsoonal activity, and that's really something that we've been paying a lot of attention to," said Shane Reichardt, The post Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

Palmdale Water District Takes the Paper out of Field Maintenance

The Palmdale Water District (PWD) is a retail water provider serving the city of Palmdale and other areas in northern Los Angeles County. The district deployed a mobile GIS application to replace paper notes used by maintenance crews. Impact. The new technology modernized a cumbersome and error-prone process where maintenance...
PALMDALE, CA
Canyon News

Rent Relief Available For Tenants In Rent-Controlled Apartments

SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that on August 29 beginning at 8 a.m. the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program will open and will take applications for a one-time relief program to help Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the upcoming 6 percent Rent Control General Adjustment that will go in effect September 1, 2022.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saving Water#Water Conservation#Water Systems#Water District#Water Utility#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Upper Feeder
Phys.org

LA County will experience triple the number of hot days by 2053, study says

Los Angeles County will experience triple the number of hot days per year by 2053, according to a new study. The county, where a typical hot day is just under 94 degrees, gets about seven days that exceed that per year, according to the report released this week by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit, climate-focused research organization based in New York. By 2053, that number will jump to 21, the study found.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nbcpalmsprings.com

Flood Watch in Effect in Parts of Riverside County Starting at Noon Wednesday

(CNS) – A flood watch is in effect in parts of Riverside County starting at noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Riverside County mountains, Coachella, Cathedral City, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Indio, Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Running Springs are affected by the flood watch from noon through Thursday evening.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

How to Transform Your Lawn Into Drought Tolerant Landscaping

Angelenos are struggling to keep their lawns green in the midst of yet another historic drought, with water use mandates becoming more and more strict. Transforming your yard into drought tolerant landscaping involves ripping out the existing grass lawn and replacing it with gravel or crushed granite, along with adding native elements that don’t need much water to survive, like succulents. The plants are usually watered with a simple drip irrigation system running under the gravel, using as little water as possible to keep the plants healthy. So little water is used, in fact, the savings could add up.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy