FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SAY GOODBYE TO LOEWS/SONY/AMC SEACOURT 10 THEATERS!
TOMS RIVER: As previously announced; the AMC Seacourt 10 Theater has closed for good. The final movies played Sunday, with the paper sign directing patrons to Brick Plaza hung on Monday. OCSN was able to take a final look inside the Loews/Sony/AMC Seacourt 10 Plex on Sunday- and you can...
Best Breakfast Spots Chosen By You in Ocean County, New Jersey
They say it's the most important meal of the day, breakfast. People love breakfast and it's always nice to go out for breakfast. So I decided to ask you at home where are the "best breakfast spots" here in Ocean County, New Jersey. What is your favorite for breakfast? At...
thedigestonline.com
Corbo & Sons Osteria: A BYO in Shrewsbury, New Jersey
It isn’t always that my spontaneous dinner choices are some of my more impressive ones. Recently, spontaneity was my friend when I unassumingly walked into this cozy BYO. Corbo & Sons Osteria in Shrewsbury, NJ is the real deal. Let’s start with the basics. If anything, Corbo & Sons...
thelakewoodscoop.com
NJSP to Set Up Sobriety Checkpoint in Toms River
In an effort to make our roads safer and reduce crashes attributed to driving while under the influence, the New Jersey State Police will set up a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, August 27, in Toms River. If you see someone you believe is posing a hazard because of poor driving...
One of the Oldest Cemeteries in New Jersey is Right in Toms River, NJ
It is a coincidence that we are talking about a cemetery as we get closer to Halloween, or is it? It does seem ironic though that we are discussing one of the oldest cemeteries in New Jersey, that's right here in Ocean County. This particular cemetery is located right in...
Jersey Shore Vacationers Robbed at Rental Home in Sea Girt
Sea Girt, NJ (MCPO Press Release) – A Morris County resident who burglarized a beachfront...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: HAPPY BIRTHDAY OCSD K9 OFFICER DRAGO
OCEAN COUNTY SCANNER NEWS would like to wish K9 Officer Drago from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department a very happy 2nd birthday. Thank you for all you do.
New Auto Center Coming to Stafford Park in Manahawkin, New Jersey
One of the fastest-growing areas at the Jersey Shore is Southern Ocean County. There are many projects that are taking place in Southern Ocean County both residential and commercial. Lacey, Waretown, Barnegat, Manahawkin, Tuckerton, and Little Egg Harbor are all seeing expansion and growth. Just take a ride along Route 9 from Lacey to Little Egg Harbor and you'll see the added volume. Some may like this, some do not, but that's another article for another time.
Popular Asbury Park, NJ Event With Live Music Expanding To Red Bank, NJ In 2022
A very popular, musical event that has been happening in Asbury Park since 2017 is now expanding to Red Bank!. Here are a few hints: it involves live music, being outdoors and porches. Okay that might have been a bit obvious but I am talking about Porchfest!. Here is the...
What One Toms River, NJ Restaurant Owner Had To Say About Insane Cost Of Food
I'm sure you've noticed that things are getting more expensive. Whether its your weekly grocery bill, filling up the gas tank, or going out for dinner one thing is clear. Everything is a lot more expensive now a days in the Garden State. I was taking a walk with my...
Do You Know The Story About this Abandoned Monroe, New Jersey House?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Recently, my Mom and I were on our way to a baby shower in Old Bridge, when we were stopped at a light in Monroe. An old, abandoned home caught my eye - so I had to snap a pic from my car.
thesandpaper.net
Aqua Fresh Bin Cleaning Brings Curbside Sanitizing
Aqua Fresh Bin Cleaning LLC is a new, locally owned and operated business that offers a curbside trash/recycle bin cleaning service that not only cleans but sanitizes the inside and outside of each bin. A state-of-the-art truck lifts the bins and cleans them with water heated to 230 degrees and...
New Jersey Police Rescue 11 from Sinking Boat in Jersey Shore Canal
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – You wouldn’t think it, but at times, depending upon the tides...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Toms River Opens Kosher Pantry
Encompass Health Rehabilitation recently worked with Bikur Cholim to open a kosher pantry at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital located in Toms River, across the street from Community Medical Center. “We just wanted to spread the amazing news to the Lakewood community that patients who keep kosher now have a private...
Cops: Fanwood, NJ woman illegally wrote payroll checks to herself, family
(FANWOOD) – A 50-year-old Fanwood woman has been arrested on charges of theft and forgery in connection with her former employment as a payroll manager at a local pharmaceutical company. Jennifer Grambor has been charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery, according to...
Chowderfest is Returning to Long Beach Island, NJ
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
Jersey Shore Man 'Set Fire' To Car He Allegedly Broke Into: Prosecutor
A 43-year-old man from Ocean County has been charged with multiple offenses including burglary, theft and shoplifting, authorities said. Brian Salters. 43, of Forked River, was charged on Monday, Aug. 22 in connection with a series of incidents that occurred in Lacey Township on Aug. 1, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken mourning the loss of longtime community advocate Kyelia Colon
The City of Hoboken is mourning the loss of longtime community advocate Kyelia Colon, who was found dead in a Jersey City motel early Friday morning. Jersey City police have released few details as of Monday evening, simply stating they are investigating a woman found unresponsive at the Skyway Motel (who they are still working on identifying), located at 380 Tonnelle Ave., Facebook tributes have been coming in since Saturday evening.
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
