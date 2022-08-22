ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SAY GOODBYE TO LOEWS/SONY/AMC SEACOURT 10 THEATERS!

TOMS RIVER: As previously announced; the AMC Seacourt 10 Theater has closed for good. The final movies played Sunday, with the paper sign directing patrons to Brick Plaza hung on Monday. OCSN was able to take a final look inside the Loews/Sony/AMC Seacourt 10 Plex on Sunday- and you can...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Corbo & Sons Osteria: A BYO in Shrewsbury, New Jersey

It isn’t always that my spontaneous dinner choices are some of my more impressive ones. Recently, spontaneity was my friend when I unassumingly walked into this cozy BYO. Corbo & Sons Osteria in Shrewsbury, NJ is the real deal. Let’s start with the basics. If anything, Corbo & Sons...
SHREWSBURY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

NJSP to Set Up Sobriety Checkpoint in Toms River

In an effort to make our roads safer and reduce crashes attributed to driving while under the influence, the New Jersey State Police will set up a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, August 27, in Toms River. If you see someone you believe is posing a hazard because of poor driving...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Lifestyle
Toms River, NJ
Pets & Animals
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Auto Center Coming to Stafford Park in Manahawkin, New Jersey

One of the fastest-growing areas at the Jersey Shore is Southern Ocean County. There are many projects that are taking place in Southern Ocean County both residential and commercial. Lacey, Waretown, Barnegat, Manahawkin, Tuckerton, and Little Egg Harbor are all seeing expansion and growth. Just take a ride along Route 9 from Lacey to Little Egg Harbor and you'll see the added volume. Some may like this, some do not, but that's another article for another time.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Tls
thesandpaper.net

Aqua Fresh Bin Cleaning Brings Curbside Sanitizing

Aqua Fresh Bin Cleaning LLC is a new, locally owned and operated business that offers a curbside trash/recycle bin cleaning service that not only cleans but sanitizes the inside and outside of each bin. A state-of-the-art truck lifts the bins and cleans them with water heated to 230 degrees and...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
thelakewoodscoop.com

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Toms River Opens Kosher Pantry

Encompass Health Rehabilitation recently worked with Bikur Cholim to open a kosher pantry at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital located in Toms River, across the street from Community Medical Center. “We just wanted to spread the amazing news to the Lakewood community that patients who keep kosher now have a private...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man 'Set Fire' To Car He Allegedly Broke Into: Prosecutor

A 43-year-old man from Ocean County has been charged with multiple offenses including burglary, theft and shoplifting, authorities said. Brian Salters. 43, of Forked River, was charged on Monday, Aug. 22 in connection with a series of incidents that occurred in Lacey Township on Aug. 1, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken mourning the loss of longtime community advocate Kyelia Colon

The City of Hoboken is mourning the loss of longtime community advocate Kyelia Colon, who was found dead in a Jersey City motel early Friday morning. Jersey City police have released few details as of Monday evening, simply stating they are investigating a woman found unresponsive at the Skyway Motel (who they are still working on identifying), located at 380 Tonnelle Ave., Facebook tributes have been coming in since Saturday evening.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
WESTFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy