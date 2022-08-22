ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Ravens run preseason streak to 22, beating Cardinals 24-17

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and the Baltimore Ravens ran their preseason winning streak to 22 games, beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 on Sunday night.

Likely — a fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina — was Tyler Huntley’s favorite target for Baltimore (2-0) during the first half. The two hooked up for an 8-yard touchdown play midway through the second quarter.

Both teams sat the majority of their star players, including their starting quarterbacks. Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson haven’t played at all so far in the preseason. Murray was spotted in the second half with a headset and playsheet, making calls on the sideline.

Huntley completed 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes and an interception.

Trace McSorley got the majority of the playing time at quarterback for the Cardinals (1-1). He was 18 of 34 for 229 yards and two interceptions. Jarrett Guarantano threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

GIANTS 25, BENGALS 22

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds to play to lift New York past Cincinnati.

Webb’s second touchdown pass of the half to Bachman capped a 75-yard march that started after Jacques Patrick scored on a 3-yard run with 3:05 to play to put the Bengals ahead 22-18.

Webb, who is the Giants’ third quarterback behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, finished 22 of 27 for 204 yards, including a 22-yard TD pass to Bachman earlier in the quarter that gave New York an 18-16 lead. Bachman finished with 11 catches for 122 yards.

The Giants improved to 2-0 under new coach Brian Daboll. The Bengals (0-2) did not play their starters for the second straight week.

Giants top draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, the edge rusher who was the No. 5 overall selection in the draft, hurt his right knee in the second quarter and did not return.

EAGLES 21, BROWNS 20

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs ran for a touchdown and looked good directing Cleveland’s backups during a loss to Philadelphia in an exhibition watched by both team’s starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and had his second strong performance of the preseason for the Browns (1-1), who are hoping he can be their No. 2 QB behind Jacoby Brissett while Watson serves an 11-game suspension.

Dobbs finished 14 of 20 for 141 yards before Josh Rosen replaced him in the third quarter.

With Philadelphia starting quarterback Jalen Hurts sitting out, Gardner Minshew the Eagles (1-1) on two long touchdown drives in the first half.

NBC Sports

Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer

The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Saints' Winston exhibiting athleticism in return from injury

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The velocity with which Jameis Winston threw this week, and his form on a baseball-style slide during a scramble, generated talk of the New Orleans Saints quarterback’s background as a two-sport athlete in college. Such displays of all-around athleticism are a welcome sight for the Saints as Winston works to come back from reconstructive surgery on his left knee last year, as well as from a sprained right foot earlier in training camp. “I can’t wait to step back on the field and compete some more,” Winston said Wednesday after the Saints’ last practice before their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night. “One thing I know is I will not take this opportunity for granted ever again.” Saints coach Dennis Allen declined to say whether Winston would play against the Chargers. If he doesn’t, Winston’s scheduled start against Atlanta in New Orleans’ regular-season opener on Sept. 11 would be his first live action since last Halloween, when his ACL was torn during a tackle by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Former Browns center, NFLPA president JC Tretter retires

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter announced his retirement Thursday after eight seasons in the NFL. Tretter, who will continue to serve as president of the NFL Players Association, only missed one game for Cleveland over the past five seasons despite battling injuries. He said on Twitter that he’s decided “to stop playing when I wanted to — on my own terms.” While he’ll no longer be on the field, Tretter will stay close to the game as union president. Tretter was instrumental in setting up team COVID-19 protocols and helping the league navigate pandemic-related challenges during the 2020 season. The Browns released the 31-year-old Tretter in March — shortly after he was elected to a second-term — in a salary-cap move that saved $8.25 million. There had been speculation Cleveland might re-sign him after starter Nick Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury in the exhibition opener.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Dolphins cancel joint practice due to stomach bug outbreak

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins canceled their joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday after a stomach bug sidelined multiple players, coach Mike McDaniel said. “That was a unique curveball early this morning,” McDaniel said. “We don’t really know totally where it was coming from and are just trying to be overly cautious.” McDaniel added “more than a couple” players have been affected and are exhibiting the normal symptoms of a stomach bug. A few members of the Dolphins staff have been affected and it appears to be contagious, he said. The Dolphins, as of now, will still play the Eagles on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in their preseason finale. It isn’t yet known which of the starters, if any, will play.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Associated Press

ACC preview: No. 4 Clemson aims for return to top of league

Fourth-ranked Clemson is determined to follow a year of change with a return to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers saw their six-year run as champions snapped last year, then the Tigers lost coordinators on both sides of the ball to head-coaching jobs. Yet Dabo Swinney’s team is favored again ahead of teams like No. 13 North Carolina State, No. 16 Miami, No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 22 Wake Forest. “Not many guys on this team had really experienced anything other than winning championships,” Swinney said. “So we go into this with a different perspective. Is it any easier to win? I don’t think so.” The Tigers’ “stumble” still came with double-digit wins for the 11th straight season, though they lost two ACC games – at N.C. State in double overtime and at eventual league champ Pittsburgh – for the first time since 2014.
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Thunder No. 2 pick Holmgren to miss season with foot injury

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury. Holmgren was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he starred last season for Gonzaga, and the Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending LeBron James. “We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community,” Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. “One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.” The 7-foot Holmgren averaged 14.1 points and was fourth in the nation last season with 3.7 blocked shots per game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

Packers have new look as Rodgers continues Super Bowl chase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is in Denver as the Broncos’ head coach. Former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is now the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator. All those changes will make it tough for the Packers to post the NFC’s best regular-season record for a third straight year. Rodgers looks forward to the challenge. He’s helped by the return of Tom Clements, who is back as quarterbacks coach after filling the same role during the Packers’ 2010 championship season. That season remains Rodgers’ lone Super Bowl appearance.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Conference realignment rumors: CFB insider forsees Pac-12 unraveling with teams moving to B1G, Big 12

Conference realignment rumors are running rampant throughout college football once again. This time, the rumors have to do with the Pac-12 as a whole. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” to talk about how college football used to have the Big East back in the day. That conference has since been disbanded after the ACC took the majority of its teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

