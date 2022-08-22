ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs

Jeff Lewandrowski and his wife Victoria are both qualified for President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan. With a coordinated effort between NASA, The National Forestry Service and Roosa’s Moon Tree Foundation, 1,000 "Moon Trees" will be planted upon Artemis I's arrival. Jackson County Chamber hosts 2022 Anchor...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Jackson County Chamber hosts 2022 Anchor Awards for small businesses

Jeff Lewandrowski and his wife Victoria are both qualified for President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan. With a coordinated effort between NASA, The National Forestry Service and Roosa’s Moon Tree Foundation, 1,000 "Moon Trees" will be planted upon Artemis I's arrival. Aldi rings up another grocery store...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Happening Sept. 17th: Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum's Annual Drawdown

A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum showcasing voting history opens at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center. Tonight, we are seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms across South Mississippi. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid, but it will almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the days. We could see anywhere from .5″ to 1.5″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see two to three inches or more by the end of the day. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues trough the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

New Ocean Springs Aldi store holds soft opening

Already seeing scattered t-storms at lunch time in South MS. Rain may become even heavier & more widespread later today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Aldi has about 2,200 stores all over...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
City
Biloxi, MS
Gulfport, MS
Cars
atlantatribune.com

Weekend Getaway to Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi

For me it has always been the alluring billboards announcing the upcoming major live entertainment at the luxurious Beau Rivage Resort and Casino along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The bright lights, vibrant colors, and glitz with photos of the first-class performers beckon you to the popular resort as you travel on I-65 from Atlanta.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road closure has led to one family getting creative with a way to bridge the gap. The Knight family decided to take matters into their own hands when the Wade-Vancleave Road bridge over Parkers Lake closed for repairs in March 2022. If they drove, it would take an hour to get to and from Hurley, and they’d have to go down Interstate 10. Instead, Brian and Rebekah Knight came up with an ingenious solution.
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

Bay St. Louis medical marijuana dispensary owner eyeing grand opening

It seems like the rain just won’t stop. Tonight, we are seeing scattered, light showers in South Mississippi. We should get a little break overnight from the rain. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid but almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. Your rain gear will be needed. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the day. We could see anywhere from 1″ to 3″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see three to five inches or more. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues through the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Economy#Vehicles#Linus Business#Wlox
WLOX

Countdown to Kickoff 2022: D’Iberville Warriors

Ocean Springs seeks to address homelessness in our community. In Ocean Springs, city leaders are taking steps to address the issue of homelessness. Joining us now a member of the Ocean Springs Homeless Committee Melanie Allen. Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi. Updated: 20 hours ago.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Gulfport church community learns more about adoption at film event

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bel Air Baptist Church in Gulfport hosted a movie pre-screening to inform community members about adoption. The auditorium was filled with people watching the screening of “LifeMark,” a movie inspired by a true story of adoption. The film was created by the Kendrick brothers, Kirk Cameron Entertainment and Fathom Events.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Schwartz sworn in as Bay St. Louis police chief

That's according to State Auditor Shad White. Organizers gave WLOX viewers a sneak preview of ‘Voices and Votes: Democracy in America’ on Monday ahead of their grand opening. In the kitchen with Smoke-N-Hoagies. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. There's nothing like a hoagie with your favorite toppings. Joining...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
WLOX

Smithsonian exhibit on voting history to open in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum will open at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday. Organizers gave WLOX viewers a sneak preview of “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” on Monday ahead of their grand opening. “Literally, if you went...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Medical marijuana dispensaries

A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum showcasing voting history opens at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center. Tonight, we are seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms across South Mississippi. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid, but it will almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the days. We could see anywhere from .5″ to 1.5″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see two to three inches or more by the end of the day. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues trough the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
PASCAGOULA, MS
ourmshome.com

Did You Know a Swimming Pool is Underneath the L.C. Hatcher Gym?

Yes, there is a swimming pool underneath the gymnasium at L.C. Hatcher Elementary. This is one of those “things to know.”. Some of you might say, “What?” Others of you might say, “Oh yes, there is indeed,” or “Oh my, I had forgotten about that.” Extraordinary bits of trivia can be found in any community or town. Lucedale is not without its share. Because enough interesting truth lies within this small town, no one needs to make up grandiose tales.
LUCEDALE, MS
Mississippi Press

Biloxi resident helps keep NASA data information safe, secure

STENNIS SPACE CENTER -- Bonita Oliver realized computers were becoming more and more a part of daily life as a young girl growing up in Macon, Miss. The ever-changing technology and her interest in wanting to know how things operated is what put her on the path to working at Stennis Space Center, where she has turned that curiosity into a 21-year career at Stennis, including the past 12 years coming in the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Officer-involved shooting reported in Biloxi

It's a wet one this week! Hoping for a least slightly less wet weather Friday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. 9AM: Rain moving in from Louisiana for some this morning. Here's a quick Tuesday update. Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Tracking...
BILOXI, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Hires Code Enforcement Director

With numerous concerns surrounding the building code and permits, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen hired Mark Savasta as the new Code Enforcement Director/Building Code Official at the Board of Alderman regular meeting August 16, 2022. Savasta; currently a Pascagoula resident, is a former building official in the city of Houston, Texas along with several other city government years of experience.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy