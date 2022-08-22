Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs
Jeff Lewandrowski and his wife Victoria are both qualified for President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan. With a coordinated effort between NASA, The National Forestry Service and Roosa’s Moon Tree Foundation, 1,000 "Moon Trees" will be planted upon Artemis I's arrival. Jackson County Chamber hosts 2022 Anchor...
WLOX
Jackson County Chamber hosts 2022 Anchor Awards for small businesses
Jeff Lewandrowski and his wife Victoria are both qualified for President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan. With a coordinated effort between NASA, The National Forestry Service and Roosa’s Moon Tree Foundation, 1,000 "Moon Trees" will be planted upon Artemis I's arrival. Aldi rings up another grocery store...
WLOX
Happening Sept. 17th: Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum's Annual Drawdown
A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum showcasing voting history opens at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center. Tonight, we are seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms across South Mississippi. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid, but it will almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the days. We could see anywhere from .5″ to 1.5″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see two to three inches or more by the end of the day. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues trough the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
WLOX
New Ocean Springs Aldi store holds soft opening
Already seeing scattered t-storms at lunch time in South MS. Rain may become even heavier & more widespread later today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Aldi has about 2,200 stores all over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atlantatribune.com
Weekend Getaway to Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi
For me it has always been the alluring billboards announcing the upcoming major live entertainment at the luxurious Beau Rivage Resort and Casino along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The bright lights, vibrant colors, and glitz with photos of the first-class performers beckon you to the popular resort as you travel on I-65 from Atlanta.
WLOX
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road closure has led to one family getting creative with a way to bridge the gap. The Knight family decided to take matters into their own hands when the Wade-Vancleave Road bridge over Parkers Lake closed for repairs in March 2022. If they drove, it would take an hour to get to and from Hurley, and they’d have to go down Interstate 10. Instead, Brian and Rebekah Knight came up with an ingenious solution.
WLOX
Bay St. Louis medical marijuana dispensary owner eyeing grand opening
It seems like the rain just won’t stop. Tonight, we are seeing scattered, light showers in South Mississippi. We should get a little break overnight from the rain. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid but almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. Your rain gear will be needed. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the day. We could see anywhere from 1″ to 3″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see three to five inches or more. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues through the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: D’Iberville Warriors
Ocean Springs seeks to address homelessness in our community. In Ocean Springs, city leaders are taking steps to address the issue of homelessness. Joining us now a member of the Ocean Springs Homeless Committee Melanie Allen. Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi. Updated: 20 hours ago.
WLOX
Artemis to carry more ‘Moon Trees’ to revive astronaut’s dream
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When Apollo 14 launched in 1971 carrying Stuart Roosa, his daughter Rosemary Roosa was very young and very proud. She wore a special pendant to commemorate the moment. “He really made us feel like this is a beautiful thing that he’s doing,” she said.
WLOX
Gulfport church community learns more about adoption at film event
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bel Air Baptist Church in Gulfport hosted a movie pre-screening to inform community members about adoption. The auditorium was filled with people watching the screening of “LifeMark,” a movie inspired by a true story of adoption. The film was created by the Kendrick brothers, Kirk Cameron Entertainment and Fathom Events.
WLOX
Schwartz sworn in as Bay St. Louis police chief
That's according to State Auditor Shad White. Organizers gave WLOX viewers a sneak preview of ‘Voices and Votes: Democracy in America’ on Monday ahead of their grand opening. In the kitchen with Smoke-N-Hoagies. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. There's nothing like a hoagie with your favorite toppings. Joining...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Smithsonian exhibit on voting history to open in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum will open at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday. Organizers gave WLOX viewers a sneak preview of “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” on Monday ahead of their grand opening. “Literally, if you went...
bobgermanylaw.com
Pascagoula, MS - Jason Clark, Curtis Price Killed in Head-On Crash on MS-63
Pascagoula, MS (August 23, 2022) - A head-on collision outside of Pascagoula left two people dead on Monday night, August 22. The fatal crash took place on MS-63 at around 9:30 p.m. in Jackson County. Local reports revealed that 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula was headed southbound in a Ford...
WLOX
Medical marijuana dispensaries
A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum showcasing voting history opens at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center. Tonight, we are seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms across South Mississippi. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid, but it will almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the days. We could see anywhere from .5″ to 1.5″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see two to three inches or more by the end of the day. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues trough the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
ourmshome.com
Did You Know a Swimming Pool is Underneath the L.C. Hatcher Gym?
Yes, there is a swimming pool underneath the gymnasium at L.C. Hatcher Elementary. This is one of those “things to know.”. Some of you might say, “What?” Others of you might say, “Oh yes, there is indeed,” or “Oh my, I had forgotten about that.” Extraordinary bits of trivia can be found in any community or town. Lucedale is not without its share. Because enough interesting truth lies within this small town, no one needs to make up grandiose tales.
Mississippi Press
Biloxi resident helps keep NASA data information safe, secure
STENNIS SPACE CENTER -- Bonita Oliver realized computers were becoming more and more a part of daily life as a young girl growing up in Macon, Miss. The ever-changing technology and her interest in wanting to know how things operated is what put her on the path to working at Stennis Space Center, where she has turned that curiosity into a 21-year career at Stennis, including the past 12 years coming in the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).
WDSU
Business owners want development on failed Slidell casino site
SLIDELL, La. — The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish is giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass is what it looks like near the Oak Harbor exit, near The Blind Tiger, a popular bar and restaurant. The Blind Tiger sits across the street from...
WLOX
Officer-involved shooting reported in Biloxi
It's a wet one this week! Hoping for a least slightly less wet weather Friday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. 9AM: Rain moving in from Louisiana for some this morning. Here's a quick Tuesday update. Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Tracking...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Hires Code Enforcement Director
With numerous concerns surrounding the building code and permits, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen hired Mark Savasta as the new Code Enforcement Director/Building Code Official at the Board of Alderman regular meeting August 16, 2022. Savasta; currently a Pascagoula resident, is a former building official in the city of Houston, Texas along with several other city government years of experience.
Comments / 1