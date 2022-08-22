On Aug. 20 at 1:25 a.m. an officer on patrol saw a car traveling westbound on Brookpark Road stop at a green light. As the officer approached the car, it began to travel north on West 220th Street. Additional traffic violations occurred. The officer issued a traffic stop and the driver showed signs of alcohol intoxication. It was also discovered that the man’s nine-year-old son was in the car at the time. The 45-year-old Rocky River man was arrested after he failed field sobriety tests. He was also charged with child endangerment and his son was given a ride to his mother’s residence nearby.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO