Independence, OH

Cleveland.com

Souped-up and sideswiped cars: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

An anonymous caller reported seeing “a bunch of souped-up cars” crossing the center line and driving an estimated 80 mph in a 40-mph zone at 8:26 p.m. Aug. 17. The caller thought they were going to race as they were heading north, noting that a Mercedes Benz in the pack was emblazoned with a wrap that said “Race.com.” Police reported at 8:42 p.m. they had checked the area and were unable to locate any apparent suspects, who appeared to be gone on arrival.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

East Cleveland police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on theft charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted East Cleveland police Chief Scott Gardner on several theft offenses, court records show. Gardner was indicted on charges of aggravated theft, telecommunications fraud, tampering with evidence, theft in office, grand theft, passing bad checks and monthly, semiannual and annual return by vendor; payments, according to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court website.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man drives drunk with nine-year-old son in the car: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Aug. 20 at 1:25 a.m. an officer on patrol saw a car traveling westbound on Brookpark Road stop at a green light. As the officer approached the car, it began to travel north on West 220th Street. Additional traffic violations occurred. The officer issued a traffic stop and the driver showed signs of alcohol intoxication. It was also discovered that the man’s nine-year-old son was in the car at the time. The 45-year-old Rocky River man was arrested after he failed field sobriety tests. He was also charged with child endangerment and his son was given a ride to his mother’s residence nearby.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Vehicle damaged by can of gravy; someone spray paints vehicle: Brook Park police blotter

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Damaged property: Paulding Boulevard. A vehicle parked on Paulding was damaged after an unidentified person threw a can at it. The incident was reported at about 8 p.m. Aug. 12. The victim said that at about 5:30 a.m., a pickup truck drove by, and someone in the truck threw a can of gravy at her vehicle, leaving dents on the driver’s-side door.
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

