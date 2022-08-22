Read full article on original website
Police change driver’s flat tire, arrest her for OVI: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Detroit Road. A woman called the Westlake Police Department on Aug. 21 to ask for help with changing a flat tire. She had made it to the parking lot of the KFC restaurant at the intersection of Detroit and Columbia roads. While officers were changing...
Police find cat in fur-midable situation: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Sycamore Drive: Assist other agency. Police at 6:17 p.m. Aug. 19 took a car jack to an Olmsted Township officer due to a cat stuck in a car engine. The police log did not mention the outcome of this potential cat-astrophic position or whether it was stuck in a Furrari.
Woman charged with OVI after hitting parked car: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Lake Avenue. Police stopped a vehicle at 6:35 p.m. on Aug. 14 on Lake Avenue near Homewood Drive after it struck a parked car, according to a police event report. Officers arrested a female driver for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving under suspension, according to a police event report.
Resident falls for scam from fake Walmart representative: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Aug. 20 at 1:01 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected she had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 30-year-old North Olmsted resident was arrested. Drunk driving, Columbia Road. On Aug. 19 at 9:55 p.m....
Souped-up and sideswiped cars: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
An anonymous caller reported seeing “a bunch of souped-up cars” crossing the center line and driving an estimated 80 mph in a 40-mph zone at 8:26 p.m. Aug. 17. The caller thought they were going to race as they were heading north, noting that a Mercedes Benz in the pack was emblazoned with a wrap that said “Race.com.” Police reported at 8:42 p.m. they had checked the area and were unable to locate any apparent suspects, who appeared to be gone on arrival.
Bedford car dealership employee shoots customer during argument, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Bedford car dealership employee shot a customer during an argument Friday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Friday at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road near Broadway Avenue, police said.
Shoplifting suspect says he wants to be a police officer: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Shoplifting: Brookpark Road. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Man who allegedly pleasured himself at library cited for criminal trespass: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal trespassing: Cedar Road. At 12:25 p.m. Aug.17, police were dispatched to the University Heights Library, 13866 Cedar Road, where a man had allegedly pleasured himself while using a computer. Police spoke with the man, 46, of Cleveland, and learned that, in 2016, he had been...
Police help senior motorist safely reach home: Olmsted Township Police Blotter
Police at 8:48 p.m. Aug. 20 responded to a report of a motorist driving recklessly. Someone called police after the car drove over the double yellow line and almost struck an oncoming vehicle. North Olmsted police stopped the car. Olmsted Township police arrived to assist. It was determined that the...
Thieves hit unlocked cars parked at motels: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer went to Sonesta at 5:09 a.m. Aug. 8 regarding a truck that had been stolen from the motel’s parking lot. The victim said there were two 25-pound, two 45-pound and two 85-pound dumbbells in the bed of the truck. The victim said he had left the keys...
Two gunmen strike woman in head, take her car from gas station: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 12:10 a.m. Aug. 19, a woman emerged with snacks from the store at the BP gas station at 2801 Mayfield Road. As she reached her car parked next to a gas pump, she saw two male suspects step from behind the pump. The suspects both brandished firearms -- one...
Man arrested for setting fire near a gas pump: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Arson: Lee Road. At 5:25 a.m. Aug. 19, officers were dispatched to the Sunoco gas station at 3569 Lee Road, where a Shaker Heights man, 35, had set fire to a garbage can near a gas pump. Officers extinguished the fire and arrested the man for arson.
East Cleveland police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on theft charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted East Cleveland police Chief Scott Gardner on several theft offenses, court records show. Gardner was indicted on charges of aggravated theft, telecommunications fraud, tampering with evidence, theft in office, grand theft, passing bad checks and monthly, semiannual and annual return by vendor; payments, according to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court website.
Man drives drunk with nine-year-old son in the car: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Aug. 20 at 1:25 a.m. an officer on patrol saw a car traveling westbound on Brookpark Road stop at a green light. As the officer approached the car, it began to travel north on West 220th Street. Additional traffic violations occurred. The officer issued a traffic stop and the driver showed signs of alcohol intoxication. It was also discovered that the man’s nine-year-old son was in the car at the time. The 45-year-old Rocky River man was arrested after he failed field sobriety tests. He was also charged with child endangerment and his son was given a ride to his mother’s residence nearby.
Vehicle damaged by can of gravy; someone spray paints vehicle: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Damaged property: Paulding Boulevard. A vehicle parked on Paulding was damaged after an unidentified person threw a can at it. The incident was reported at about 8 p.m. Aug. 12. The victim said that at about 5:30 a.m., a pickup truck drove by, and someone in the truck threw a can of gravy at her vehicle, leaving dents on the driver’s-side door.
Be wary of online ‘friends’ asking for gift cards: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A resident reported suspicious activity on the internet Aug. 22 after receiving suspicious emails asking for Visa gift cards under the guise of a friend, and with a slightly altered email address. Police noted that no money was lost. Forgery, theft by deception: various locations:. Detectives are investigating three reports...
Man struck, killed by SUV while on side of highway in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Litchfield man died after he was struck by an SUV Thursday night, Cleveland police said. Dale Allen Mennell, 61, died in the crash that happened about 9:30 p.m. near the Interstate 480 east and Interstate 71 north split, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and police.
Woman convicted of killing off-duty Cleveland police officer found guilty of four gun robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woman convicted earlier this month of murdering off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek was found guilty Friday of carrying out four other robberies in less than two months. Tamara McLoyd, who is already facing a life sentence for her conviction in Bartek’s murder, was convicted...
Man shot to death in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 63-year-old man is dead after being shot in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood, Cleveland police said. Ardell Houi, of Cleveland, was fatally shot in the neck about 7:15 p.m. on Nelson Avenue near East 116th Street, police said. Police found the Houi in the street...
Arson detective chokes up while testifying in trial of Cleveland man charged with killing four, including two children
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Investigators found gasoline on the carpet in the hallway outside the bedroom doors of two children who died in a fire that prosecutors say Armond Johnson set after he killed their mother in July 2019. A pair of black, pink and yellow Nike sneakers police seized...
