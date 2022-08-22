ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

UPDATE: Foul play not involved with body found in far East El Paso

 7 days ago

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Major Crimes Unit with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body that was found in the desert in far east El Paso.

Officials, however, believe that no foul play was involved.

The body was found a little after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.

The body was found about 250 yards off the roadway.

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found in far East El Paso Sunday afternoon.

The body was found near Santa Fe Trail and House Creek Lane in Montana Vista.

The Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the cause of death.

